Women
‘Why We Cannot Exclusively Breastfeed Our Babies’
As the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) intensifies campaign towards the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding in Nigeria, some rural women in Rivers State says hunger and poverty are hampering their efforts to exclusively breastfeed their babies.
They spoke to The Tide in an interview at Chokota and Edegelem Communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.
According to them, the programme will succeed if mothers are able to feed well during child bearing, adding that nursing mothers need to be given proper care, not only by their husbands but also by the government to enable them have the strength to exclusively breastfeed their babies.
A native of Cross River State, but resident in Chokota Community, Mrs Sandra Chiluba said, nursing mothers are having difficulties in breastfeeding their babies because of hardship.
Mrs Chiluba, who is a mother of Six, said she only exclusively breastfed the first child for six months, but the rest she could not, because of hunger.
According to her, nursing mothers need to be assisted by the government, stressing that (even mothers should be encouraged to have something doing after child birth).
She said a nursing mother who cannot eat well cannot breastfeed her baby.
Also speaking, a nursing mother, Mrs Angela Agu said she was trying her best but needed the support of the government.
Mrs Agu whose baby is three months old, said “things are too hard in Nigeria, government should help mothers by providing food stuffs and money for them”.
Also speaking Mrs Justina Joseph from Edegelem, Etche, said she stopped breastfeeding her baby after three months to enable her take care of her business.
According to her, because of the business she was doing, she was leaving her baby with neighbours to take care of.
She added that if she had had enough support, she would not have been leaving her baby with neighbours because of business.
Also speaking, Mrs Blessing Friday from Akwa Ibom State but resident in Igbo Etche, said she is in support of exclusive breastfeeding of babies.
Mrs Friday, who is a mother of two, said despite hardship at that time, she was able to give her two babies breast milk only for six months and encouraged other mothers to do the same, as the health of their babies should be more important to them than business.
In his reaction, Apostle Solomon Asukwo Udoh, said fathers should be blamed if their wives fail to exclusively breastfeed their babies for six months.
According to him, when a woman is pregnant, a father has nine months to prepare for the arrival of the baby, adding that “you must make provision for the child because, if the woman is not feeding well, she cannot breastfeed your child”.
By: John Bibor
Women
Media Women Mourn Colleague
The body of media women in Rivers State has received with great shock, the news of the demise of one of their colleagues, Late Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.
Mrs Njiowhor, whose death was said to have occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, was until her death, the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, published by the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation.
Information gathered from the burial announcement signed by her husband, Sir Promise Njiowhor, on behalf of both the paternal and matrimonial families, revealed that late Juliet would be buried on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the PortHarcourt Cemetery.
A statement by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, described the late colleague as a friend, a mentor, a mother to all who came around her, as well as a committed and dedicated member of NUJ and NAWOJ respectively.
It, therefore, enjoined members of the association to come out enmasse today for the Service of Songs at No1B Akassa Road, Off Ernest Ikoli Street, back of Government House, beside G.U Ake’s House, Port Harcourt and on Saturday for the burial to give her a final honour that she deserves.
Women
Banigo Commends NAWOJ For Advocacy On Gender Parity
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has commended the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for being strong advocate of gender parity.
Banigo made this commendation while playing host to members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo said NAWOJ which has consistently participated in the International Women Days activities, disclosed that the capacity building programme which was organized to identify and highlight the roles of women journalists, especially in the areas of implementation of the Rivers State Action Plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 was very enlightening, noting that the document acknowledges the lopsided role that women and children take in conflicts, especially in the area of domestic violence.
The deputy governor urged NAWOJ to continue to highlight the roles of women journalists when it comes to disseminating the correct information that will engender peace building in our society, and also highlight the roles women play in peace building in their various communities as well as the role women play in integrating the rights of women, children and girls.
“I want to commend our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his gender sensitiveness and friendliness for not only picking a female deputy but for also encouraging women to come out and play the roles of vice chairmen in the 23 local government areas”, Banigo said.
While congratulating the New Executive officers on their emergence at the polls, the deputy governor, also commiserated with NAWOJ on the sudden demise of Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey and Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor, whom she described as seasoned journalists.
In her remarks, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana informed the deputy governor that NAWOJ was the female arm of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) saddled with the core mandate of ensuring the welfare of female journalists and championing the cause of women and girls.
Women
Ankara For The Bride’s Outfit
Have you ever been impressed at the outcome of your choice of clothing for any occasion or are you such that is easily swept off the ground by the trendy? So many had lived with the thought that celebrants of white weddings must be adorned in western apparels. This mentality was laid to rest as a Nigerian woman and fashion designer, Chioma, used her marriage ceremony to make a big fashion statement that wedding gowns can be in ankara.
The fashion designer has given many people things to talk about after wearing an ankara-styled gown on her wedding day. Photos of her ankara-styled gown generated massive reactions on social media as many now realized that wedding dresses do not always have to be white as some still exist who believe that ankara should only be for traditional wedding ceremonies.
Chioma’s decision wasn’t just a surprise to the fashion world, but her fashion spirit was comended for a sence of creativity as many people said the style was such a bold move.
With the beauty and uniqueness which made the fashion so nice, admirers wished the groom had used African fabric too.
Chioma has just set the pace, you too can explore the beauty of the African traditional fabric for unique life’s events.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Trending
