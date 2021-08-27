Arts/Literary
Whither Port Harcourt Book Festival?
The Garden City literary festival renamed, Port Harcourt Book Festival, began as the brain child of Koko Kalango, who thought it up as a means to propel tourism and highten literary awareness in the city of Port Harcourt and its neighboring areas, encourage love for books and reading culture in Africa with focus on children.
Originally scheduled for September 8 each year, to coincide with the United Nations International Literacy Day, the festival has continued to expand and has been highly rated since its debut in 2004. The literary event included a book fair, writers workshop and forums. An integral part of the festival showcased activities for children such as essay competition, art drama, writing competitions, workshops and sessions to encourage children to read.
The events usually attracted some big names in the literary arts; hundred of fans flocked to the Garden City every year for this six day event. The inaugural edition was held as a three-day event from the 24 to 27 September, 2008. It was dubbed Garden City Literary Festival with its them as ‘Writers Without Borders’. Special guests included Prof Wole Soyinka, Kofi Awoonor and late captain Elechi Amadi, with writers Okey Ndibe, Kaine Agaray and Petrina Crockford.
The second festival, (Nigeria’s 50 years of post colonial literature), was held on September 23 to 26, 2009. In attendance were authors Ngugi Wa Thiongo, JP Clark, Buchi Emecheta A. Igoni Barrett, Toni Khan, Sefi Attah, Lindsay Berrett, Toni Ka, Fela Durotoye, Tade / Padeola, Jumuoke Verissimo, Abimbola Adunni and Joy Isi Bewaji. It was coordinated by United Kingdom’s Nana Ayebia Clarke along with representatives from book builders and the British Council.
Author Ngugi Wa Thiongo presented a Keynote address at the event, which was “Language As Bridges: Building Network Against linguistic Feudalism and Darwinism”. The 2010 festival saw change in its mouth of occurrence for the first time as it was held between 8th and 11th December 2010, more than 100 people attended the event that year.
In 2011, the event shifted back to its initial period taking place between 12th and 17th September 2011, its theme was, “literature and Politics:, the festival was formerly opened by Ex-Governor Chibuke Ameachi and former Common Wealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku. For the first time in its history, it lasted for five days. Other prominent attendces were Chinua Achebe and his son, Dr Chidi Achebe, who presented the main speech and activist, Jesse Jackson.
The fifth Garden City Literary Festival, Women In Literature was moved to October and held from 15th to 20th with Hotel Presidential as the festival venue, Garden City literary festival guest such as Veronique Tadjo, Doreen Baingana, Elechi Amadi, Gabriel Okara and Prof E.J Alagoa participated.
There was also a book put together by Mrs Koko titled ‘coat of Many Colours’ along side then president, Goodluck Jonathan and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amechi both of whom contributed to its forward and introduction, respectively.
Also joining the group were former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, Prof Wole Soyinka and Mrs Ibim Seminitari. Towards the end of the occasion, the city of Port Harcourt was re-ignited as UNESCO World Book capital for the year 2014. In August 2013, Mrs Kalango announced that the garden city literary festival has been renamed Port Harcourt Book Festival, citing reasons that the new name would assist in elevating Port Harcourt’s profile as a legitimate destination for all things literary.
In 2014, the festival took place in Port Harcourt and was opened with a key note address by Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, the theme of the festival was “Books: Windows. To Our World Of Possibilities”, highlights of the event in 2014 included the presentation of a dance drama titled “Along came the Book” which was directed by award winning play wright, Bikiya Graham Douglas.
In addition to it, there was a presentation of a book titled “The Walking Book” which is a communal story covering the sights and sounds of Rivers State written by different children who were selected from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State. 12 books were carefully selected to be featured in the festival in 2014. Some of the books were Arrow of God by Chinua Achebe (April), the Great Ponds by Elechi Amadi (May), This Child Shall Be Great by Ellen Shirley Johnson (June) and Tomorrow Died Yesterday by Chimeka Garricks (August).
The world book capital position always brings benefits to children in terms of improving their reading and literary culture and submissions to host it are always considered, based on their impact of a book club in the aspect of reading culture and literary programmes in the society.
In 2014, the festival brought honour to sub Saharan Africa, when Port Harcourt City won the right to host UNESCO world book capital. Alexandra in Egypt was the other city to be honoured, Port Harcourt became the second African City and the first Sub Saharan city to hold this position, all thanks to the Rainbow Book Club, whose submission to host the annual book day to the UNESCO was approved.
Port Harcourt became the 4th city to be named the UNESCO World Book Capital, following other countries like Madrid, Amsterdam, Beirut and others. The UNESCO World Book City always holds that position for one year and it starts on the 23rd of April, the chosen year Port Harcourt handed over the position as UNESCO World book capital to Incheon in South Korea in April 2015.
The festival was stalled in 2015 due to lack of funding as a result of the change of government in Rivers State, as government being prominent partners. Critics and academics have also attributed this to lack of strategic planning aside from funding.
By: Jacob Obinna
Social/Kiddies
Youths Day: Our Expectations In 2021 And Beyond
“Young people are on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better future for all. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the dire need for the kind of transformational change they seek and young people must be full partners in that effort”.
This was a comment of United Nations Secretary- Gen
eral, Antonio Guterres during the 2021 International Youth Day which was celebrated worldwide on 12th August, 2021, with theme, “Transforming Food Systems-Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.
In view of this, The Tide reached out to young people to voice out their feelings concerning their hope in 2021and beyond in relation to the theme of this year’s celebration.
Miss Daberechi Nwadike, Student, Rivers State University.
First of all, I hope for a better Nigeria. I pray for good governance, that the health care system should be better equipped especially for the old people and those that cannot fend for themselves. I want good tidings generally. Also, I personally hope that my academics go well for me as a 400 level Agricultural student. I hope to do better as a person so that I can impact on people and the society.
Concerning the theme of this year’s celebration, yes, we should focus more on farming, that is farm in large quantities, food should be more from farms. I would like to farm mostly on vegetables (greens), especially so that we will not import everything from the nothern part of this country.
For health, the environment affects people, like Coronavirus, we,Nigerians do not understand that this is serious. We are walking about without facemasks. Also, environmental sanitation should be dealt with, more money should be allocated into this area because it affects lives. Better healthcare should be available, mostly old people should have a flat rate. Personally,I don’t know if medical personnels here know what they are doing.For example, my friend was treated for malaria instead of treating her for the main disease.
Youths should come out emasse and sensitize people on these importamt issues to safe guard our lives.
Oremi Georgewill, Site Engineer,
I have hope that there will be a better tomorrow for youths in Nigeria. We have to be innovative about our ideas not just waiting for government, at least we should think about what to do to put food on our tables by going on the internet to get information to improve our lives. The hope for 2021 should be positive to help our mindset.
The theme of the celebration is good. We should go into agriculture full time, as youths we have to take care of this aspect with our energy. We have to be out to produce enough food. The youth have to be innovative especially on the marketing and packaging aspect to sustain food production. We need to go the internet and get ideas and relate it to the African setting and create things to sustain our population. In Agriculture, we have different farming areas, we need to go into fish farming. For me, I can go into poultry and fish farming. I still need to improve my skills in this area, this is where government have to come in. Government can bring in the youths into agriculture to make food available, we have the strength to work, let them revive the agricultural sector to create jobs for the youths, we are ready.
On planetary health, there is need to practise good hygiene, the youth need to be clean in all. We can also teach our parents one or two things about health matters because we know so much, like what they need to eat, for example, they should eat fruits to fight germs in their bodies, do small exercises like walking to remove sweat from their bodies. They need to drink enough water to improve metabolism, infact, they need to eat healthy. Also, we should educate our parents to continue reading to improve brain and mental strength. We need to inform our family members and the society at large about these things. With all these, health issues will be minimal.
2021 is post Covid, we are hopeful that the world will come back to reality and start afresh. In Nigeria, we are hopeful that our economy will come out stronger in the midst of insecurity and other bad vices. With hope alive, things will be better in the future.
In Nigeria, agriculture is managed in crude ways and youths are not interested in handling crude methods. Government should come out with modern methods and involve the youths. There are diverse oppourtunities in agriculture which are yet to be harnessed. The youths must wake up and get things done instead of folding our hands for government to do everything. Like me, I have a little garden as a person. I grow small crops and vegetables to help put food on my table. To go into agriculture as youths, we need capital to start off. In other parts of the world, government is helping out in form of grants and funds, let our government be realistic about the agricultural sector and help the youths.
Concerning the health sector, our government is not doing well by allowing our health practitioners move in droves abroad. The government should discourage this and train more manpower in the health sector. It’s is a shame that Nigeria , the giant of Africa is lacking behind by not coming up with a vaccine for Coronavirus, with all our educated medical practitioners. Government should involve the youths more, we have ideas, we can come up with something.
Arts/Literary
Whither Port Harcourt Book Festival?
The Garden City literary festival renamed, Port Harcourt Book Festival, began as the brain child of Koko Kalango, who thought it up as a means to propel tourism and highten literary awareness in the city of Port Harcourt and its neighboring areas, encourage love for books and reading culture in Africa with focus on children.
Originally scheduled for September 8 each year, to coincide with the United Nations International Literacy Day, the festival has continued to expand and has been highly rated since its debut in 2004. The literary event included a book fair, writers workshop and forums. An integral part of the festival showcased activities for children such as essay competition, art drama, writing competitions, workshops and sessions to encourage children to read.
The events usually attracted some big names in the literary arts; hundred of fans flocked to the Garden City every year for this six day event. The inaugural edition was held as a three-day event from the 24 to 27 September, 2008. It was dubbed Garden City Literary Festival with its them as ‘Writers Without Borders’. Special guests included Prof Wole Soyinka, Kofi Awoonor and late captain Elechi Amadi, with writers Okey Ndibe, Kaine Agaray and Petrina Crockford.
The second festival, (Nigeria’s 50 years of post colonial literature), was held on September 23 to 26, 2009. In attendance were authors Ngugi Wa Thiongo, JP Clark, Buchi Emecheta A. Igoni Barrett, Toni Khan, Sefi Attah, Lindsay Berrett, Toni Ka, Fela Durotoye, Tade / Padeola, Jumuoke Verissimo, Abimbola Adunni and Joy Isi Bewaji. It was coordinated by United Kingdom’s Nana Ayebia Clarke along with representatives from book builders and the British Council.
Author Ngugi Wa Thiongo presented a Keynote address at the event, which was “Language As Bridges: Building Network Against linguistic Feudalism and Darwinism”. The 2010 festival saw change in its mouth of occurrence for the first time as it was held between 8th and 11th December 2010, more than 100 people attended the event that year.
In 2011, the event shifted back to its initial period taking place between 12th and 17th September 2011, its theme was, “literature and Politics:, the festival was formerly opened by Ex-Governor Chibuke Ameachi and former Common Wealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku. For the first time in its history, it lasted for five days. Other prominent attendces were Chinua Achebe and his son, Dr Chidi Achebe, who presented the main speech and activist, Jesse Jackson.
The fifth Garden City Literary Festival, Women In Literature was moved to October and held from 15th to 20th with Hotel Presidential as the festival venue, Garden City literary festival guest such as Veronique Tadjo, Doreen Baingana, Elechi Amadi, Gabriel Okara and Prof E.J Alagoa participated.
There was also a book put together by Mrs Koko titled ‘coat of Many Colours’ along side then president, Goodluck Jonathan and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amechi both of whom contributed to its forward and introduction, respectively.
Also joining the group were former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, Prof Wole Soyinka and Mrs Ibim Seminitari. Towards the end of the occasion, the city of Port Harcourt was re-ignited as UNESCO World Book capital for the year 2014. In August 2013, Mrs Kalango announced that the garden city literary festival has been renamed Port Harcourt Book Festival, citing reasons that the new name would assist in elevating Port Harcourt’s profile as a legitimate destination for all things literary.
In 2014, the festival took place in Port Harcourt and was opened with a key note address by Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, the theme of the festival was “Books: Windows. To Our World Of Possibilities”, highlights of the event in 2014 included the presentation of a dance drama titled “Along came the Book” which was directed by award winning play wright, Bikiya Graham Douglas.
In addition to it, there was a presentation of a book titled “The Walking Book” which is a communal story covering the sights and sounds of Rivers State written by different children who were selected from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State. 12 books were carefully selected to be featured in the festival in 2014. Some of the books were Arrow of God by Chinua Achebe (April), the Great Ponds by Elechi Amadi (May), This Child Shall Be Great by Ellen Shirley Johnson (June) and Tomorrow Died Yesterday by Chimeka Garricks (August).
The world book capital position always brings benefits to children in terms of improving their reading and literary culture and submissions to host it are always considered, based on their impact of a book club in the aspect of reading culture and literary programmes in the society.
In 2014, the festival brought honour to sub Saharan Africa, when Port Harcourt City won the right to host UNESCO world book capital. Alexandra in Egypt was the other city to be honoured, Port Harcourt became the second African City and the first Sub Saharan city to hold this position, all thanks to the Rainbow Book Club, whose submission to host the annual book day to the UNESCO was approved.
Port Harcourt became the 4th city to be named the UNESCO World Book Capital, following other countries like Madrid, Amsterdam, Beirut and others. The UNESCO World Book City always holds that position for one year and it starts on the 23rd of April, the chosen year Port Harcourt handed over the position as UNESCO World book capital to Incheon in South Korea in April 2015.
The festival was stalled in 2015 due to lack of funding as a result of the change of government in Rivers State, as government being prominent partners. Critics and academics have also attributed this to lack of strategic planning aside from funding.
By: Jacob Obinna
Social/Kiddies
Youths As Future Of The Society
The celebration of this year’s International Youth Day on 12th August 2021, once more drew attention to the place of youths in nation building. The youths occupy a central position in the development of any nation or state and hence must be given the necessary attention and focus to enable them regenerate and that is why the role of the youth is “Simply to renew, refresh and maintain”. Youths have a role to renew and refresh the current status of our society including leadership,innovations, skills etc. Youth are expected to advance the current technology, education, politics, peace of the country.
Our young people or youth are the ones that can achieve these because they are out future,our tomorrow. They are the backbone, infact,the ‘cornerstone’ of any society . Once,the backbone is distorted, there is a problem. Why are these people important in our society. They are filled with fresh ideas. At this age (10 – 30) their thinking capacity is overwheling which expands their knowledge and brings about a lot of opportunities for fresh ideas.
They are resourceful, positive thinkers and innovative in nature. God has invested in them the ‘will power’ and strength. They also have the power to change. This is because young people can question everything by reflecting on what is presented, whether or not it matters to their well being or the society. They have the ability for critical and creative thinking and can generate precise solutions to problems and make right decisions according to experts. It is believed that these thinking skills would not only facilitate life long learning and comprehensive development among youngsters, but also prepare them to be the future masters of the society, who are able to solve problems and contribute to global development. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorises young people as adolescents from 10 through 24 years of age . There is no consensus regarding specific age for young adults in international or national demographic data collection systems or policies.
However,the United Nations, for statistical purpose, defined those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 as youth, without prejudice to other defintions by member States. ‘ Youth ‘ could also refer to persons between the age of 15 and 30 regardless of the gender or between the ages of leaving compulsory education and finding their first job. In Nigeria,youths include citizens aged 18 – 29 years according to the New Youth Policy in 2019. Meanwhile,the African youth charter recognises youth as people between 15 – 35.
According to United Nations report,there are 1.2 billon young people aged 15 to 24 years, accounting for 16 percent of the global population. By 2030,the number of youth is projected to have grown by seven percent to nearly 1.3 billon globally.
Recently, the world celebrated the international Youth Day 2021 to highlight the plight of youths with the theme.”Transforming Food Systems:Your Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” to draw attention to the world that meaningful participation of young people is important for more equitable food systems, health and environment.
Here in Rivers State government through the minister of youth and development had a week-long celebration to mark this Year’s International Youth Day where they had the Youth Leadership summit Awards to encourage the youths . One thing that is obvious is that youhs need the support of government throuh mentorship and development, provision of necessary platforms for youth capacity in order to bring out the best in them .
It is important for governments at all levels to have youth development programmes that will seek to improve the lives of children and adolescents by meeting their basic,physical, developmental and social needs and by helping them to build the competencies needed to become successful adults.
There are 5Cs of Youth development. These are competenance, confidence, connection , caring and character. Various youth development programmes are channelled towards helping the youths to navigate adolescence in healthy ways and prepare them for their future by fostering their positive development. Luckily, here in Rivers State, the steps being taken by the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, to ensuring sustainable youth engagement are a welcome development. Around the state, so many young people face barriers to education and livelihoods, as many live in communities that have high rate of unemployment . Many of these young people now have the opportunities to acquire tools,knowledge,skills to build better lives for themselves and their families by participating in youth development programmes such as the skills acquisition programme being facilitated by the three Kalabari speaking local government areas of Asari Toru,Akuku Toru and Degema.
According to the deputy governor,she adopted the skills acquisition programme as a delineation strategy to keep the youths gainfully engaged and reduce social vices in the society.
It would be recalled that in January 2020,she funded a month-long special skills acquisition programme where over 3,500 youths from the Old Degema Local Government Area benefited by acquiring skills which have made some of them self-reliant and contributing meaningfully to the micro economy of their respective local government areas.
Recently, she set up a cottage industry in both building and shoe making with about 120 trainees. The aim of all this according to her, is to ensure that,” we lift up our young people and young adults out of poverty, financial, physical, spritual and mental poverty.
We want to give them the mindset that “they can do it”.
Similarly, the Acting Director,Claude Ake School of Government, Dr Sofiri Peterside, has identified the acquisition of global skills for global economy as a major key for development for youths in the state.
Dr Peterside, who was speaking at the State Youth Leadership Quotient and Awards Summit, noted that youths needed to upgrade and government also needed to play a key role in giving young people the sustainable environment to succeed.
Furthermore, the plans by the siver state government a one youth, one skill project and a Rivers youths arket to help develop the youth in the state is also a welcome development.
What is important for sustainable youth development is for all sectors, multinational, corporate bodies and individuals to work towards investing in youths, to enable them achieve the 5Cs in youth development.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Trending
- News4 days ago
Anglican Bishop Drums Support For Oba
- Business4 days ago
Eight Banks Lose N1.9bn To Fraud In One Year
- Business4 days ago
Nigerian Breweries Unveils Plastic Recycling Project
- Editorial4 days ago
Review Long Court Vacation
- Business4 days ago
PIA: FG, Labour’s Negotiations To Minimise Effects Of Subsidy Removal – PPPRA
- Business4 days ago
Privatisation, Only Option To Grow Nigeria’s Economy – Reps
- Sports4 days ago
2021 AFCON: Rohr Can Lead Super Eagles To Glory If…-Akpoborie
- News4 days ago
Gov Restates Commitment To SDGs’ Implementation