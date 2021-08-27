Editorial
Supporting Terror Victims
On 21 August, 2021, the United Nations (UN) and the global community observed the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. This day is commemorated annually to pay tribute to people around the world who have been attacked, injured, traumatised or lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks. The occasion represents a critical advance in solidarity with the victims of terrorism.
The International Day is celebrated against the backdrop of a debate by the Security Council on the continuing threat of terrorist groups and the organisation’s first independent statement on the role of technology in protecting UN peacekeepers in the face of asymmetric threats. Days after the Afghan crisis meeting, the UN called on the international community to ensure that Afghanistan was never again used as a platform or refuge for terrorists.
The day also focused on the important role that victims play in countering terrorism, preventing violent extremism and recognising and respecting fundamental rights. The United Nations Global Strategy for the Prevention of Terrorism adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/60/288), in 2006, lays the foundation for the work of the UN on victims of terrorism.
Terrorist attacks that spread terrible ideologies injure, maim and kill thousands of innocent people every year. In many countries, assistance for victims has been a problem for the authorities in those nations. These victims struggle to have their voices heard, their needs sustained and their rights respected. They often feel forgotten and neglected when the immediate consequences of a terrorist attack fade with far-reaching outcomes for them.
Unfortunately, few countries have the resources or capacity to address the medium and long-term needs that victims require to recover, rehabilitate and integrate fully into society. They can recover and overcome their trauma only through long-term multi-faceted assistance, including physical, psychological, social and financial support, to heal and live in dignity.
It is the primary responsibility of nations to promote and defend the rights of victims of terrorism. However, the UN has a crucial role in assisting countries to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy through standing in solidarity and providing backing for victims, capacity-building assistance, establishing networks, and offering help to civil society organisations, particularly terror victims associations, and encouraging member-states to foster, protect and respect the rights of victims.
By proclaiming an international day dedicated to victims, the UN General Assembly has reaffirmed that the improvement and protection of human rights and the rule of law at the national and international levels are essential for preventing and combating terrorism. The Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which was unanimously adopted in its resolution 60/288 on September 8, 2006, pointed out that dehumanising victims is one of the conditions that facilitate the spread of terrorism, and the most effective way to counter terrorism is to adopt the following measures: respect human dignity and maintain the rule of law.
This year’s theme is “Connections”. It aims to encourage victims to find creative ways to stay connected while isolated from one another, family, friends and community during the pandemic. It is significant for the global community to demonstrate connection and solidarity with victims of terrorism, to unite peoples, learn from each other and share best practices to ensure that their needs are met and their rights are respected.
Unfortunately, insurgency in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region is still underestimated. Because the victims of terrorism are still in different internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps. This year marks the 7th anniversary of the Nigerian refugee crisis. So far, there is a difficult humanitarian situation in the Lake Chad area. More than 3.2 million people have been displaced, including at least 2.9 million IDPs from North-Eastern Nigeria, more than 684,000 IDPs from Cameroon, Chad and Niger, and over 304,000 refugees from the four countries.
Food insecurity has exacerbated the crisis brought on by conflicts and severe malnutrition, which has reached critical levels in all four countries. Despite the efforts of governments and humanitarian aid, some 12.5 million people remain in need of compassionate assistance in the Lake Chad Basin region, with 5.3 million people remaining food insecure.
The deteriorating security situation and socio-economic vulnerabilities have further exacerbated the challenge of protecting the displaced in Nigeria. The affected communities are facing chronic poverty, severe weather conditions, repeated epidemics, and infrastructure weakness as well as limited access to basic services.
The Nigerian military, together with the Multinational Joint Taskforce, have driven extremists out of many areas they once controlled, but these gains have been offset by an increase in insurgents and bandit attacks. Although IDPs and Nigerian refugees are returning to accessible areas, the crisis remains serious. The Federal Government must increase access to social and basic services for displaced persons, and provide victims with a well-protected and better environment.
Let the Nigerian government galvanise efforts towards the restoration of peace to enable durable solutions and engagement in the North-East operations and other problem spots in the country. This includes capacity building and training for the military, partners and persons of concern on international and domestic legal frameworks for the protection of IDPs and other persons of concern.
We solemnly pay tribute to all the victims of the global scourge of terrorism, both here and abroad. We are inspired by the incredible strength and resilience of countries that put men and resources into the fight against insurgency. In observing the victims of terrorism, it is vital to prevent future terrorist attacks. This means that Nigeria and the international community must hold terrorists accountable for their crimes, but not grant them amnesty.
Editorial
If Nigeria Must Export Food…
It is no cheering news that over 70 percent of Nigerian food products are rejected in the global market specifically by European Union countries and the United States of America (USA) following their reported poor quality, packaging and labelling. This comes at a time when the emphasis is on economic diversification and strengthening the Naira. The many years of dependence on oil have been detrimental to economic development and are no longer sustainable. Other sources of non-oil revenue must be identified to bolster the economy.
In 2015, the European Union banned the importation of Nigerian beans for being high in pesticides, which are considered dangerous for health. As well, because of the administrative failure to provide the key information required, the US banned smoked fish processed in Nigeria in 2018. However some of our agricultural products have been rejected by foreign countries for not being recognised internationally.
Over the years, Nigerian products have continued to face rejection at the global markets on account of non-conformity to global best practices, hence, the urgent need to maximise the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS), will not be out of place to address the high level of rejection currently being faced by the country’s products at the international scene.
In other climes, the issue of standards is of widespread concern, especially if it is related to food, because advanced economies place a high priority on food protection in their quest to safeguard unsuspecting food consumers. Therefore, stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector must accept NNSS to promote exports of non-petroleum products, because Nigeria’s plan to diversify its economy from hydrocarbon resources basically relies on strong non-petroleum exports.
The NNSS is a document that identifies priorities for standardisation in a country based on an assessment of national needs and usually accompanied by a national implementation plan that gives orientation for national harmonisation work within three years. The objective of this strategy is to support Nigeria’s industrialisation policies and to identify opportunities for improving socio-economic development.
To achieve this, farmers and government agencies involved in the production, processing, quality control and export of food must work together. In this way, exports would conform to international standards and would not be rejected in the world market. Trade rules must be respected so that our exports are acceptable.
It is expedient that relevant regulatory agencies of foods and export are compelled to end the continued embarrassing rejection of Nigerian food products by other countries by partnership to ensure the safety of the foods locally and internationally. Moreover, this industry alone can create many jobs and contribute to diversification and economic growth.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with its sister agencies including the Nigerian Customs Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Shippers Councils, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Agricultural and Quarantine Service (NAQS), among others, must commence a nationwide awareness on food safety under the inter-agency collaboration forum.
Without a doubt, inter-agency cooperation would motivate diversification of the economy through a systematic mechanism to facilitate export from Nigeria. The organised private sector (OPS) organisations such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry should brace up too as mediocrity in production and packaging has been part of the challenges in this regard.
Nigeria is keen to export agricultural products for economic diversification. This possibility is apparent in the amount of rice and other crops grown. It is, therefore, necessary for the government to ensure that nothing stands in the way of increased exports. Farmers and exporters should have no choice but to heed whatever direction the government might give in that regard.
We have a serious problem that needs to be addressed by the government at all levels. Specifically, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council should wake up also to get the relevant faculties of our tertiary institutions to step up research in production and packaging of products for exports.
This is an era of innovation through research that should be adopted by our universities and polytechnics. So, knowledge workers in this area should show up for the country. If we lose exports, there’s no way the economy is going to get better. It is time for all stakeholders to rise to this challenge, lest we should be the last even in the continent.
Unfortunately, while there is so much discussion about the need to export food to boost our exchange rate, there is a disconcerting reality about Nigeria’s inability to feed its citizens. The country faces a growing food crisis. This is a shameful and very worrisome yet avoidable scenario, highlighting the nation’s inability to feed its over 200 million people.
With the added security challenge, evidenced in seemingly endless Fulani herdsmen’s destruction of farmlands with their rampaging cattle, as well as killing of farmers in the South and North-Central, rural banditry and Boko Haram attacks in the farming communities in the North-West and North-East, the country is sadly walking the path of imminent hunger. That calls for urgent action from the government at all levels.
Given that the world market is very competitive, only high-quality products and packaging can meet the required international standards. Enhancing the quality of Nigerian food products is the best way to meet the challenge of rejection. More importantly, however, the local market must first be satisfied before we deplore further non-acceptance.
Editorial
Review Long Court Vacation
Worried by the slow pace of justice occasioned by the frequent closure of courts, a non-governmental organisation, Access to Justice (AJ) recently called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the vacation periods of courts in the country, and make new policies regulating the time annual vacations should last to get the courts back to business.
In a statement by its Convener, Joseph Otteh, and Project Director, Deji Ajare, AJ recommended measures that could be adopted to ensure that cases do not suffer undue delay during intermissions. The body submitted that judges handling criminal cases should not partake in the general furlough but establish their holidays so that criminal trials could proceed uninterrupted across Nigeria.
AJ similarly urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to ensure that there were enough vacation courts opened in all of its judicial divisions during the period, and not just in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Port Harcourt, given that urgent matters could arise anywhere in the country. A statement from the AJ states:
“It is customary for courts to mainly shut down in the months of August and September each year to allow judges to rest. During this period, only a few designated courts sit to adjudicate urgent matters. Access to Justice has, in the past, called for a reform of the judicial vacation system, so that courts’ businesses do not shut down en bloc, and allowing judges take individual vacations instead, in the way it is done in many other countries.”
We agree with the concerns raised by the organisation. This is because the current legal year has been marked by extraordinary disruption: the Covid-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protests that saw many court buildings and records destroyed, and the JUSUN strike that shuttered courts for a little over two months.
In addition to the forced closures, judges also enjoy at least four extra vacations – Christmas, Easter and two Muslim festivities. When the various vacations are summed up, many courts would have been closed for business for up to three months. When disruption periods are added to this number, some courts would have been closed for more than five months in the legal year.
Lawyers and the public are equally troubled that despite the many court closures between last year and now, judges still proceeded on their annual vacation not minding that justice delivery in the country would be stymied. This break is unnecessary and would consume valuable judicial time reeling from the long strike embarked on by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
The JUSUN strike was reportedly marked by a high rate of extortion and extra-judicial executions in certain parts of the country. The Nigerian Correctional Service has at least 65,688 detainees, with the majority waiting to be tried. With the growing wave of insecurity, many law enforcement agencies have stockpiled their detention centres with suspects.
In 2020, the NJC said it had 155,757 cases, although courts throughout the federation are reported to have thousands of cases before it. Despite this, restorative criminal justice and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practices are not yet mainstreamed in Nigeria as in other countries. Given the scenarios, it was shocking when the federal and state courts announced the start of the 2021 annual holidays.
Though annual vacation of courts is statutory, we recommend that henceforth only 50 per cent of the courts should proceed on the annual holiday while the remaining 50 per cent should continue at work and only proceed on vacation when the first 50 per cent would have returned to work. The nation cannot afford to keep the justice system in limbo as we did for two months during the JUSUN strike so that people do not take the laws into their hands.
Hopefully, most judges on holiday would find a way to compensate for lost time. We applaud the states that have agreed to shorten the vacation and ask others to do the same. The bottom line is that every state should have a sufficient number of courts to allow litigants to address time-sensitive and urgent issues.
We are convinced that the judiciary should improve its image and offer a higher level of accountability to the public it serves. Where the institution ignores the broader needs and stakes of litigants, and takes any length of vacation periods it chooses, only just because it can, it gives the impression that it is more interested in preserving the vocational privileges of its members than it is committed to the cause of justice and realising the constitutional rights of citizens to a fair and reasonably speedy trial.
Where court users feel this way, they further lose faith in the court system as vehicles of justice and see the judicial branch as just another impassive, spiritless player in the business of governance. For a judiciary that has been heavily burdened by negative public perception, this can be even more alienating.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria and the NJC must declare a state of emergency in the Judiciary, following from many months of court closure, and convoke a high-level justice delivery stakeholder meeting immediately to explore the most effective ways to drive an expeditious programme to decongest court dockets and develop a programme of action for doing so.
Editorial
Beyond London Education Summit
Concerned about the growing figure of out-of-school children worldwide, a few world leaders lately met
and raised $5 billion from donors to assist the education sector in approximately 90 countries, with a huge out-of-school children’s population. The Global Education Summit was co-hosted by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, in London. The assembly was aimed at making global leaders invest more in education and enhance access for girls.
A record US$4 billion was raised from donors for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). This fundraising cumulative places GPE firmly in the direction of attaining its goal of realising at least $5 billion over the next five years to transform education for millions of the world’s most susceptible children. A funded GPE would allow up to 175 million children to learn and assist 88 million more girls and boys in school by 2025.
In addition to the US$4 billion pledged from donors, 19 Heads of State and Government pledged to spend at least 20% of national budgets on education, rallying behind a political declaration on education financing led by Kenyatta. Over the next five years, the countries that signed the declaration will commit up to US$196 billion in funding for education. These commitments are an essential safeguard against lost learning as a result of the economic impact of Covid-19.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders participated in the summit which held between 28 and 29 July, 2021. This two-day hybrid event brought together leaders from governments, corporations, the private sector and development banks to dedicate funds and support to the education of children in the poorest countries of the world.
At the occasion, Buhari promised to raise Nigeria’s education budget by 50 per cent over the next two years. That is laudable if it is faithfully enforced. The promise was contained in a document entitled, “Heads of State call to action on education financing ahead of the Global Education Summit,” signed as a form of commitment at the summit. It is a move in the right direction.
Nigeria has an education system that is essentially vulnerable and underfunded, with record levels of out-of-school children worldwide. Properly implemented, the pact at the summit may modify the dynamic. While this development is encouraging, it nevertheless highlights the wishful thinking of a government that has completely ignored UNESCO’s recommendation for education funding.
According to the Education for All programme, the organisation recommends that countries should devote 4.0% to 6.0% of the GDP to education, and within the government budget, 15% to 20% should be dedicated to education. Sadly, Buhari allocated N369.6 billion to education in 2016, which amounted to 6.7 per cent of the national budget of N6.06 trillion. In 2017, N550.5 billion or 7.38 per cent of the N7.29 trillion budget was allocated to the sector.
In 2018, N605.8 billion out of the N9.12 trillion budget, indicating 7.04 per cent, was allotted to education; in 2019, it was N620.5 billion, signifying 7.05 per cent of the N8.92 trillion budget. In 2020, N671.07 billion of N10.33 trillion, which amounted to 6.7 per cent, was given to the sector; while in 2021, the sector got N742.5 billion of the N13.6 trillion budget, representing 5.6 per cent.
These budgetary allocations represent a paltry sum in key areas and are not unique to this administration. In addition, the lack of funding from previous governments for education has adversely affected the prosperity of that sector. As our education sector faces impediments, it is anticipated that the government will improve quality, promote growth, increase competitiveness, stimulate research and encourage teachers.
However, a one-time promise that is unlikely to be realised is not what it takes to infuse life into a stupefied system as President Buhari has vowed. It must be overhauled. A bottom-up, targeted and pragmatic approach is urgently needed to allow Nigeria’s primary, secondary and university education to compete globally to address the policy.
Nigeria is said to have received substantial financing from GPE. In June 2021, the GPE formally announced the approval of a new grant of $125 million for the country, an education programme that will be implemented by the World Bank in Oyo, Katsina and Adamawa States. It was good for Buhari to have participated in the GPE Summit. The future of Nigerian children is not promising, particularly when it comes to the growing number of out-of-school children, which stands at 13.5 million with almajiris making up about 72% of this figure.
The recent wave of mass abductions and kidnappings of students is arguably the greatest existential threat to the future of education in Northern Nigeria. What makes school kidnappings in the North bad in the long run is that they combine two negative trolls. The first is Boko Haram’s retrogressive doctrine that “Western education is bad,” and the second is motivated by the search for ransom for criminal commercial reasons. These two are now inextricably linked.
The North is already plagued by endemic poverty, religious and cultural practices that bode ill for Western education, and a pervasive systemic crisis in Nigeria’s education system. Thus, the advent of kidnapping schoolchildren for ransom is an ominous gathering cloud, whose forecoming rains may have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences, not only for Northern Nigeria but the entire country.
Schools must be urgently protected from bandits and insurgents. And education budgets have to be protected. Records show that for the last ten years, the allocation to the Nigerian education sector has not reached the 10-15% recommended by UNESCO in developing countries. This has led to teacher strikes at all levels of the stratum, with other calamities that have reduced the once-proud education sector into a complete laughing stock in international education rating standards.
