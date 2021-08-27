News
RSUBEB Gets 17 Motorcycles, Others To Monitor Schools In LGAs
The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven. Fyneface Akah has procured 17 motor cycles, 24 HP Laptops, 24 Printers, and 23 Digital Samsung Tablets for effective monitoring and supervision of schools in 17 local government areas in the state.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the board headquarters in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Akah said the items procured were purely for the purpose of educational administration of schools to ensure quality assurance monitoring and evaluation of the activities of administrators and teachers in the classrooms, especially in the rural areas.
He stated that the wisdom behind the procurement of the items was inspired by global changes in the development of the education system, which according to him, was moving from analogue to more digital system of school organisation.
He averred that both the federal and state governments were properly queuing in to the changes in other to ensure that the nation’s educational system was in conformity with the global standard.
The RSUBEB boss opined that the procurement has become a yearly event since his administration came on board, and described it as a particular percentage of marching grant attracted by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike from the Federal Government fund occasioned by prompt contributions of the counterpart fund meant for the state.
He thanked the governor for not leaving any stone unturned in this regard, adding that the procurement of the E-equipment became necessary in order to ensure proper measurement of teaching and learning in schools.
“The 17 motorcycles provided for 17 local government areas in the state are to be used in the upland areas.
“It will help the chief supervisors of education and their staff to go round the schools in the rural areas to know what goes on there”, and urged the users of the items to handle them with care.
Akah disclosed that the Laptops and GPS equipment would be used by the evaluators in the development of data in line with the specifications given to them on the monitoring template.
He added that the equipment were procured with the funds made available, while expressing optimism that the board has trained its staff to ensure that proper hands were in the right places to guarantee credible and valid data as well as bring an end to arm-chair school supervision.
Earlier, in her address of welcome, the Director, Quality Assurance, Mrs Edith Jack, had thanked the Board Chairman, Ven. Fyneface Akah, for the prompt release of funds towards the procurement of quality assurance items that would enhance the basic education service delivery in the state.
Items procured are: 24 HP Laptops and 24 Printers, 23 Digital Samsung Tablets, 17 (boxers) motorcycles, among others.
Present at the brief ceremony were board commissioners, directors and supervising directors and chief supervisors of the 23 LGAs in the state.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
‘FG Spent 91% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing In Six Months’
The Federal Government spent N2.02trillion on debt servicing in the first six months of this year.
This figure represents 90.5 per cent of the total revenue of N2.23trillion generated by the Federal Government within the period.
This was disclosed by the Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Budget Office, Alfred Okon while presenting the “Overview of FGN 2022 Budget Call Circular” report.
Okon made the presentation, yesterday at a training on “Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Subsystem For Ministries, Department and Agencies.”
The report stated that as of June 2021, the Federal Government’s retained revenue was N2.23trillion, which is 67.3 per cent of prorata target of N3.3trillion for the review period.
The total revenue comprises oil revenue of N492.44billion, non-oil tax revenue of N778.18billion, Company income tax of N397.02billion, Value Added Tax of N129billion and Customs collections of N234.02billion.
Other revenues amounted to N922.09billion, of which Independent revenues was N558.13billion.
Okon noted that the N2.02trillion used to service debt in the first half of this year represented 35 per cent of total expenditure of N5.81trillion.
According to the report, “On the expenditure side, N5.81trillion (representing 92.4% of the prorated budget) has been spent. This excludes GOEs’ and project-tied debt expenditures.
“N2.02trillion was for debt service (35% of FGN expenditures); and N1.795trillion for Personnel cost, including Pensions (30.9% of FGN revenues).”
It stated that as of August, N1.3trillion had been released for capital expenditure, representing 22.3 per cent of total expenditure.
In his remarks, the DG, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely submission and approval of the 2022 budget.
To achieve this, he said the government has already deployed a series of activities, including engagements and stakeholder consultations.
The DG said, “The current Federal Ggovernment is determined to ensure consistent and timely preparation, submission and approval of annual budgets as part of its Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms, just as we have done for the 2020 and 2021 budgets.
“To achieve this, we have already commenced a series of activities related to the process of preparing the 2022 Budget.
“These include a series of engagements and stakeholder consultations with key revenue generating agencies, civil society organisations (CSOs), the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Assembly as well as the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
“Another key activity on the 2022 Budget Calendar is the training of MDAs’ personnel who will be involved in budget preparation.
“The main goal of this training is to provide continuous learning to equip budget personnel with the requisite knowledge, skills and the tools they require to prepare and submit the 2022 Budget in a timely manner.
“The budget is also intended to be in tandem with extant FGN policies and guidelines as articulated in the 2022 FGN Budget Call Circular and other relevant laws/policies.”
News
Build On Dafini Gogo-Abbey’s Legacies, Nsirim Charges RSTV Mgt
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has charged management and staff of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) to build on the legacies left behind by the deceased General Manager, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey, who passed on recently.
Nsirim gave the charge while speaking as special guest at the Night of Tributes organised by the management of the Rivers State Television in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
“A day will come when we will all give account that we passed through Rivers State Television, so, the challenge I will like to pose to my dear colleagues in this station is to ensure we build upon the legacies of Sister Dafini”.
He warned against unnecessary bickering and divisions among staff of the organisation.
“If we see ourselves as members of one family in Rivers State Television, then, surely, we are going to do better than what she left behind.”
The commissioner, who drew inference from the Bible book of Ecclesiastics Chapter 7, verses 1 and 2, reminded the management and staff of the station that posterity would judge all those who would work to destroy the legacies of the late general manager.
Nsirim tasked the staff not to see their assignment as mere avenues to earn wages but should see themselves as stewards of the manifest blessings of God that will be accounted for.
He recalled that while alive, late Dafini Gogo-Abbey had the vision of making the Rivers State Television the best in the country, and urged the workers to keep the dream alive.
“Sister Dafini will be the happiest person if she finds out that her dreams and vision to make Rivers State Television a modern station comes to reality and what that entails is that you must be united,” he said.
He conveyed the condolences of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the staff and family of the deceased, admonishing the people to use the occasion for sober reflection of the kind of life they live in other to bequeath a good legacy.
Delivery a sermon from the book of Acts Chapter 9, verses 36 to 42, the preacher, Bro. Kontein Trinya, emphasised on the need for people to strive to leave good legacy that would attest to them after death.
Giving example of how Biblical Dorcas’ philanthropy to widows spoke for her on the day of her death, Trinya admonished the gathering to do good always knowing that one could only be remembered for the works done while alive.
Earlier, the Director of Administration of the Rivers State Television, Mr. Victor Gorgor had extolled the good qualities of the late Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey in running the affairs of the station as general manager.
The only Bible reading taken from the book of 1 Corinthians 15:52-57 was read by the first daughter of the deceased, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia.
Dignitaries including top government officials, traditional rulers and media executives converged at the event to honour the departed.
News
Nigeria’s Suicide Rate Under-Reported, Expert Claims
The Deputy Director, Medical Social Services, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and training coordinator, Suicide Research Prevention Initiative (SUPRIN), Dr. Titilayo Tade, has said suicide rate in Nigeria in 2019 was 6.9/100,000, which was higher than 6.5 rate in 2012; but under-reported or miscoded.
Tade said the reason was that suicide was still a criminal offence, with the shortage of mental health care personnel, cultural and religious beliefs about mental health and suicide stigma.
Tade disclosed this, yesterday, while speaking on the topic, “Suicide Prevention as a Pathway to Hope: The SUPRIN experience”, at the maiden Vanguard Health Summit with the Theme: “Mobilising for Systematic Change and Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria”.
She added that 7.2 percent of cases referred to psychiatrist services in LUTH were cases related to suicide.
Speaking about the number of suicide deaths, Tade said, “The number of suicide deaths reported as at 2019 is 7,019. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 5,110, 1,909 over five years study period at LUTH.
“Nigeria lacks fully developed comprehensive and integrated national suicide prevention.
“58 per cent of global suicides occurred before the age of 50 years and 88 percent of adolescents suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries.
“77 percent of suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries in 2019 and men account for nearly three times the number of suicides than women.”
On global suicide prevention, she said, “Globally, only 38 countries are known to have fully developed national suicide prevention plan.
“WHO needs the collaboration of all countries in reducing the world suicide rate by one third by 2030, through limiting access to the means of suicide, fostering socio-emotional life skills.
“Adolescents early identification, assessment management and follow-up of suicide behaviours and interacting with the media for responsible reporting of suicide, will also help in reduction of suicide rates in adolescents,” she said.
