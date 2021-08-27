RSG Recommits To Youth Dev Projects

The State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to embark on projects and programmes that would have direct bearing and impact on the lives of youths in the State.

Commissioner for Youth and Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, made the assertion yesterday, at a town hall meeting in Degema Local Government Area.

Hon. Ohia gave instances of some of the projects undertaken by the state government which are beneficial to the youths which include; the Real Madrid Academy, describing it as the epicentre of youth development in the state and the numerous infrastructural projects with youths as direct beneficiaries of such structures.

According to him, “those that would work in such environment are the youths, those that would handle the supplies are the youths and even a large number of those that would use such infrastructure are the youths, meaning that all infrastructural developments being carried out by our amiable Governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are youth focused and youth centred”.

He explained that the recent siting of the satellite campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua, very close to Degema is an eloquent testimony of the Government’s focus on youth oriented projects, adding that youths would benefit from the project, even more than any other class of persons.

The commissioner also explained that the ministry of youth development had been equipped through articulate policy formulation by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to provide adequate youth investment through the three technical departments available in the ministry.

He said that the specialised departments were the vehicles through which youth education/counselling, networking/social mobilization as well as enterprise development are applied in prunning and harnessing youth potentials for optimum productivity in the State.

Hon Ohia urged community based youth organisations in the local government to take advantage of the ongoing revalidation exercise by the ministry and ensure they were registered in order to be captured on the ministry’s database.

He charged the youths to shun gangterism, cultism and get rich quick syndrome but rather, channel their energies towards developing their minds and becoming better individuals in the society.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Roland Obed Whyte who gave an overview of the ministry’s statutory functions and responsibilities announced that no Community youth based organisation in Degema LGA had fulfilled the revalidation requirements of the ministry and as such, were not recognised by the state government.