Rivers Registers 3m SMEs Operators

The Rivers State Government, says it has so far registered over three million operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.
Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Ifeyinwa Nwankpa, said this at a one-day business forum/seminar for SMEs organized private sector and critical stakeholders in business operating in Rivers State.
Nwankpa, whose ministry organised the forum said, her ministry is also partnering with the Bank of Industry (BoI) to create opportunity for industrialists in the state access their activities.
She said the Corona- virus (Covid-19) pandemic has shown that SMEs is now the way to go as far as industrial- isation was concerned.
According to her, the workshop which was the first of its kind since the inception of the present administration in the ministry, was to interact with SMES operators in the state as well as enlighten them on how to benefit from the several credit facilities especially those being offered by the bank of industry.
Also speaking, the director of SMES in the ministry, Mrs Amie Saale, said the small and medium enterprises seats have become a critical component of the nation’s industrialisation and rural development.
While indentifying poor funding as a challenge facing the sector, she said, time had come for government at all levels to intervene to accelerate the SMES in the country.
Also speaking the state coordinator of Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Mrs G.O. Agbaim, said the Nigerian local content sector should be encouraged, adding that it is the only way to boost the nation’s economy.
According to her, indigenous raw materials must be developed to improve the nation’s economy and ensure sustainable future for the country.
She said Rivers State has abundant natural resources aside from oil and gas that can be tapped.
By: John Bibor & Oribim Ibama
LG Boss Inaugurates Sanitation Committee
The Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council of Rivers State, Rt Hon Enyiada Cookey-Gam, has urged environmental sanitation experts in the state to, as a matter of urgency, develop new measures to keep the oil and gas-rich state totally clean for a healthy living by involving the young ones in order to address the poor state of the environment.
Cookey-Gam, who made the call recently at Opobo while inaugurating a seven-man sanitation committee for the LGA tagged: “Operation Keep Opobo/Nkoro clean,” urged them to ensure that all drainages, waterways within the communities were cleared of offensive debris and blockages to allow for free-flow of water and carry out other general sanitation activities in the LGA.
He warned against negative attitudes of abandoning their duties, saying that his administration will not in any way condone such lack-lustre behavour from any one of them while in the course of service to keep the LGA clean, stressing that the committee which commenced duties with immediate effect will be supported in all ramifications, as necessary sanitation equipments have been provided.
The committee is composed of Messrs Dagogo Damingo as chairman; Jephthah Charles who serves as secretary.
Others are Mrs Christiana Ephraim Jaja, member, Messrs Alafuro Mac-Pepple, member, Azunna Minimah, member; Dienye Bellgam, member and Tonye Obomanu.
Responding on behalf of others, chairman of Opobo/Nkoro, Environmental Sanitation Committee, Mr Dagogo Damingo, assured the council chairman and the entire Opobo/Nkoro populace of the readiness of the committee to work in line with the terms of reference to change the mantra of the LGA sanitary status.
Meanwhile, Rt Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam went on an inspection to some of government facilities at parts of Wards 7, 5 and 2, especially Jaja, Fubara and Toby’s compounds in the heart of Opobo, where reports of drainage blockages have caused over flow of water that invaded many buildings in the early hours of yesterday.
The blockages were said to have been caused by structural works, collapse of drains and debris at some end.
The LG boss, however, directed the Council Engineer, Dandison Diri, to come up with a report that will activate immediate intervention from the LGA.
The inauguration was witnessed by the Vice Chairman of the council, Hon Angela Oju-Kienmie, the PDP Secretary in the LGA, Senibo Monday Manilla, Dr Benjamin Diri and Pastor Joshua Fubara, among others.
By: Bethel Toby
RSG Recommits To Youth Dev Projects
The State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to embark on projects and programmes that would have direct bearing and impact on the lives of youths in the State.
Commissioner for Youth and Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, made the assertion yesterday, at a town hall meeting in Degema Local Government Area.
Hon. Ohia gave instances of some of the projects undertaken by the state government which are beneficial to the youths which include; the Real Madrid Academy, describing it as the epicentre of youth development in the state and the numerous infrastructural projects with youths as direct beneficiaries of such structures.
According to him, “those that would work in such environment are the youths, those that would handle the supplies are the youths and even a large number of those that would use such infrastructure are the youths, meaning that all infrastructural developments being carried out by our amiable Governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are youth focused and youth centred”.
He explained that the recent siting of the satellite campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua, very close to Degema is an eloquent testimony of the Government’s focus on youth oriented projects, adding that youths would benefit from the project, even more than any other class of persons.
The commissioner also explained that the ministry of youth development had been equipped through articulate policy formulation by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to provide adequate youth investment through the three technical departments available in the ministry.
He said that the specialised departments were the vehicles through which youth education/counselling, networking/social mobilization as well as enterprise development are applied in prunning and harnessing youth potentials for optimum productivity in the State.
Hon Ohia urged community based youth organisations in the local government to take advantage of the ongoing revalidation exercise by the ministry and ensure they were registered in order to be captured on the ministry’s database.
He charged the youths to shun gangterism, cultism and get rich quick syndrome but rather, channel their energies towards developing their minds and becoming better individuals in the society.
Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Roland Obed Whyte who gave an overview of the ministry’s statutory functions and responsibilities announced that no Community youth based organisation in Degema LGA had fulfilled the revalidation requirements of the ministry and as such, were not recognised by the state government.
Police Confirm Death Of Ogoni Indigenes
The Rivers State Police Command, has confirmed a cult clash in two communities of Khana Local Government Area, which claimed three lives.
The police gave the names of the victims as: Namene Kialede, Muaka Ikara and Kingsley Kponee
The spokesperson of the police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said no arrest had been made yet, but efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators.
Recall that gunmen invaded Kono-Boue and Gwara Communities in separate attacks on Monday and killed three people from each of the communities.
Speaking, the spokesman of the Community Development Communittee of Kono-Boue, Nwibakpo Golden, who confirmed the attack in his own community said inhabitants had fled the area out of fear.
Golden, who expressed worries over the incident, made a case for the siting of a police divisional headquarters in the area and rehabilitation of the bad portion of the roads to effectively tackle the incessant attack by unknown gunmen.
He also claimed that the people that were killed were not “cultists” adding that “they were on a bike, just coming back from a thanksgiving service when they were shot by the unknown gunmen”.
