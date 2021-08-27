Featured
Rivers, 27 Others Submit #EndSARS Panels’ Reports To NEC
Rivers State and all 27 other states that established judicial panels following the #EndSARS protests last year have now completed the assignment, except Lagos State’s panel which will conclude later in October.
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this, yesterday, at the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
The Vice President further stated that eight states have turned in their reports and Council looks forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting.
This was among resolutions reached at the end of the Council’s 119th meeting, presided over by the Vice President.
The virtual meeting also had state governors, ministers, and senior government officials in attendance.
Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Osinbajo said already, the eight states of Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Rivers, have submitted reports of their respective panels, while Lagos State has also submitted an interim report.
Other highlights of NEC, yesterday, include: Excess Crude Account which stood at $60, 855,153.31 as at 13 July, 2021.
Stabilization Account: N30,757,901,458.81, Development and Natural Resources Account stood at N33,891,412,441.85.
The Special Adviser, Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais, presented a memo to acquaint council on the at-risk children programme.
Her assignment was to facilitate programmes that will ensure the integration of at-risk children and young adults by creating opportunities for skills and empowerment to reduce their vulnerabilities.
Focus On Solving Societal Problems, Jonathan Charges Varsities
The former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has charged African universities to always seek to produce graduates that would be well-equipped to address the social and economic needs of society.
He also called on tertiary education planners in Africa to devise means of meaningfully engaging businesses with a view to establishing academia-industry partnerships that would enhance research and create avenues for employment and jobs.
He stated this, yesterday in Kampala during his formal inauguration as the third Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda, following in the footsteps of two former Presidents, Benjamin Mkapa and Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
He said, “We should ensure that the university education we offer intersects and engages with the social and economic challenges within the national, regional, continental, and global contexts.”
On the need for strategic industry-academia relations, Jonathan noted, “Our task will be to engage the industry across the regions and the continent with a view to creating academia-industry partnerships.
“This will work better if the academia supports the industry with research to strengthen production, distribution, and marketing while industry supports the university with research funding, internship placement opportunities for students and the offer of industry practitioners to support teaching and learning with the current business trends and hands-on experience.”
Making a case for more youths to be able to access tertiary education, Jonathan said, “We need to focus on removing barriers to accessing higher education for much African youth who are gifted but disadvantaged economically. The sponsorship by governments is limited to their own revenue bases and is available mainly in public education institutions.
“There is the need to secure scholarships for the bright but deprived youth, even if it means connecting them to loan schemes, where they can pay it off, over a period of time even after graduation.”
He also urged political leaders to leverage Africa’s abundant human resources and lead innovations that will add value to the continent’s natural resources and primary produce.
“In this regard, priority should be given to the establishment of more cottage industries to process these products in order to create more wealth and jobs for the people”, he said.
The chancellor further charged the graduands to deploy the knowledge they acquired towards solving societal problems.
He said, “As you celebrate this moment of glory, I charge all of you who have come this far, to realize that with this achievement comes the responsibility to deploy the market-driven training you have received at CUU to solving Africa’s problems and making a considerable contribution to the growth of your professions.
“I should also remind you that we live in a rapidly changing world which requires you to constantly retrain yourself, pursue new knowledge and skills in order to remain relevant and make society better.
“I also urge you to be purposeful in building relationships, impacting people around you positively, and building a community of reformers and change agents. And in doing so, be resolute in discharging leadership responsibilities and pay more attention to how society is governed. For in good leadership lies the fate of humanity and survival of individuals, professions and the society.”
Jonathan described Cavendish University as a leading international university in the country with a very diverse student population from over 25 countries.
“This offers students a unique multi-cultural experience and wide connections that are required in the current situation where the world has become a global village.”
Classifying Nigerians As Indigenes, Non-Indigenes Is Apartheid -Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, described the classification of Nigerians as ‘indigenes’ and ’non-indigenes’ as a form of apartheid.
The Vice President stated this at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.
Osinbajo was speaking against the common practices of exclusion and discrimination against citizens, based on the factor of state of origin.
He said Nigerians resident in parts of the country other than their states of origin have continued to suffer discrimination from their fellow citizens as well as governments of the states of residence, perpetually denied rights to common provisions and opportunities to further their personal goals because of the indigene and non-indigene factor, thereby making them feel that their identities as a weapon against them.
He, however, noted that such practices are opposed to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, adding that Nigerians are a people, whose destinies have become so interlinked and inseparable, urging all Nigerians to embrace unity and cohesion.
The Vice President in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, said, “in many quarters, there are feelings of alienation and exclusion. To this point, we must recognize the ways in which we perpetuate institutional discrimination and cause people to see their identities as weapons for procuring opportunity, often at the expense of others.
“We see this whenever Nigerians are denied opportunity on the basis of their state of origin or because they are ‘non-indigenes’. We see it when a Nigerian that has been resident in a state all his life is suddenly excluded from admission into an educational institution or an employment opportunity because he is not considered an ‘indigene’.
“All Nigerians have a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in peace and safety under the law. The classification of Nigerians as ‘indigenes’ and ‘non-indigenes’ is a form of apartheid and contradicts our declared aspirations towards equality and unity.
“Our Constitution enjoins government to ‘secure full residence rights for every citizen in all parts of the Federation’ and this is an imperative that we must commit to across all tiers of government. All that should matter in evaluating ourselves is where we live and fulfill our civic obligations.
“This is why when we launched our Social Investment Programmes, the eligible beneficiaries were selected based on their states of residence and none was discriminated against on any basis. This was in keeping with the idea that the only true path to national progress lies in broadening access to opportunity for all Nigerians without qualification.
“Our destinies have become so interlinked as to be inseparable. This is why this administration is investing heavily in transportation infrastructure – road, rail, sea and river ports – to reduce the distances between our people and link localities to markets and enable trade, travel and tourism.
“Our constitution guarantees a full portfolio of civil liberties and it is the responsibility of government at all levels to give life to these provisions. For example, states should as a matter of deliberate policy ensure that the freedom of worship and provide spaces in which citizens can lawfully erect places of worship”, he said.
He noted that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope and strength of its people.
Describing Nigerians as “an unbreakable people”, the Vice President emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria’s diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.
He explained, “And in the face of the challenges confronting us, we must remind ourselves of certain truths. The first is that our present challenges are neither unique nor exceptional. Various nations at various points in their histories underwent similar tribulations. It is within our power to address these issues and emerge from them even stronger as a people.
“Despite the divisive rhetoric of demagogues and the utterances of those who profit from disharmony, Nigerians do not hate each other. Every day, millions of Nigerians of different ethnicities and creeds comingle, make common cause and forge friendships across our fabled fault lines. While we have our share of such acrimony, the situation does not support the narrative that we are a nation of fragments condemned to be perpetually at each other’s throats.
“What matters is how committed we are to the constructive management of diversity and the peaceful resolution of such conflict. This is where we can and should certainly work much harder.”
Advocating for unity despite sundry differences, the VP warned against “polarising identity politics”.
He said, “The truth is that Nigeria has evolved beyond the sort of easy balkanization that is proposed by some separatists. Politicians who continue to traffic in division and discord are behind the times and have failed to take note of how much more integrated our society has become.”
Noting that the fair, swift and equitable dispensation of justice to address both everyday grievances and long-suffered wrongs is essential for fostering social cohesion, the Vice President added that, “we must strengthen institutions which at every level can deliver justice, inclusion and mutual security.”
According to the Vice President, “an abiding feature of being a Nigerian is our optimism… Our capacity for hope is a creative optimism… Every day, millions of our people armed with their faith, skills, determination and wits take their destinies into their hands, working hard to forge a better life for themselves and their families.
“Nigerians of this ilk are everywhere repairing, healing, building, trading and doing business. They believe that tomorrow will yield a greater harvest than that of today and that as long as they have breath in them they can change their material conditions. It is this capacity for hope that makes us resilient in the face of incredible odds and even in the teeth of adversity. This is who we are as a people and it is why I believe that we will prevail over today’s tribulations.”
He further noted that even as the Federal Government continues to ramp up efforts in tackling the nation’s security challenges, a united citizenry would further help, especially in local policing strategies.
He said, “As we address the challenge of insecurity and the profusion of threats to public safety, we are increasingly turning to multilevel policing strategies that are consonant with our federal architecture. It is important that the localized security mechanisms being established by sub-national authorities are constituted in an inclusive manner and reflect the true diversity of those that live in local communities. No truly sustainable security umbrella can be built on the basis of exclusion.”
According to the Vice President, criminal elements should not be generalized as representation of ethnic or religious groups.
However, he noted that, “we must ensure that we see it for what it is – a criminal act which must be punished according to the law and not an ethnic conflict. Criminals must not be seen or treated as anything other than criminals and certainly not as representatives of any ethnic or religious group.
“We will not defeat crime by dividing ourselves. We can only overcome it by uniting against our common enemy – the criminals who terrorize our people.”
The Vice President further said that nation-building was hard work and an inter-generational endeavour.
He urged that all Nigerians “must renew the social contract and deepen the meaning and durability of our citizenship.”
The Vice President further highlighted the significance of unity in diversity in driving economic and social inclusion, stating that “Nigeria has what it takes to operate favourably in this world.”
The VP added, “Nigeria will be a great loser if we were to break up; when we see the greatest economic advantage to our size about to come to life. In short, staying together as a collective affords each of our communities far more opportunities for prosperity than they would have if they went their separate ways. We have all that it takes to be truly more than the sum of our parts.
“It is our responsibility to harness and consolidate these assets for the common good of all Nigerians. We will continue to work hard to create an umbrella of inclusive prosperity over our people. This is the defining task of our generation.”
He also highlighted examples that showed the power of unity over division, including that of 83-year-old Islamic cleric, Mallam Abdullahi Abubakar, who saved the lives of hundreds of Christians from terrorists in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State in 2018; as well as the reported ethnic conflict between Hausas and Yorubas in Shasha market, Ibadan, in 2021, where the VP stated that “members of both groups protected and shielded each other from harm.”
“Our resilience as a nation owes a great deal to this truth – that Nigerians are a deeply warm, peace-loving, humane people and they are capable of great courage and compassion. Our task is to strengthen and transform our institutions so that they better reflect these values,” Osinbajo stated.
The Vice President commended the Africa Polling Institute for organizing the event, which he noted was a significant work or social research that will help drive a more informed and constructive debate about Nigeria’s present and future.
Rivers Monarchs Hail Wike’s Untiring Dev Efforts
Traditional rulers under the aegis of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have noted with satisfaction how Governor Nyesom Wike has committed to developing critical infrastructure and using them to attract investors to the state.
They also acknowledged the multiplier effects of such development strides that are providing livelihood to the teeming youths working on the various project sites, and the undoubted improvement such have had in the standard of living of residents in Rivers State.
The Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, last Monday, shortly after conducting members of his council round a number of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by the Wike’s administration.
Jaja, who is also the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, said they are more interested in the development of their people and the state in general.
According to him, because of such interest, they decided to go round the state, as traditional rulers and leaders of the people, to see projects that were flagged off by the government two months ago.
“We, the members of Traditional Rulers Council, on August 11, 2021, came together and resolved to go around and inspect projects sites of Rivers State Government.
“We started last week Thursday to inspect projects in the three senatorial districts and to have on-the-spot assessment of those project sites.
“Areas visited included; Emohua, Ahoada, Bori and the new road that connects Woji in Obio/Akpor and Aleto in Eleme. Today, we have gone around most of the project sites in Port Harcourt. We went round to see that there was spread of projects across the three senatorial districts for the benefit of Rivers people.
“Every site visited, we came out satisfied. Work is going on according to schedule. Contractors were also employing our youths which the governor told them to do. Local contractors were supplying materials on the project sites.”
Douglas-Jaja noted that governor has done very well in every sector of the economy and society.
According to him, the Mother and Child Hospital, Rivers State University Teaching Hospitals, Faculty of Medical Sciences are proofs of the huge success achieved in the health sector alone by the current administration in the state.
“We visited Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre. We are excited to see that the project has progressed very far.
“This is just six years into Governor Wike administration. He has done so well. In the remaining two years, I don’t see him changing style. We commend him.
“We urge our people to cooperate with the government. They should owe and protect the projects so that the money spent won’t be lost.”
The Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom also reflected on what the various international and local contractors told them which bothered on the various levels of mutual support they enjoy from the host communities.
