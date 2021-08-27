Court Sentences Kannywood Actress To Islamic School

Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has described the recent Grammy awards to Nigerian artistes as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country.

Coker, in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that Nigerian artistes, through various musical forms, idioms and styles, had widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.

“The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March.

“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video.

“These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.

“They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments,’’ he said.

The Director-General said that prior to these monumental attainments by Burna Boy and Big Wiz, Nigerian music had been no new farer to global recognition or acknowledgment of its distinction, as evident in a long tradition of modern artistry.

“This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque.

“Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.

“Further to these have equally been the industry and innovativeness of King Sunny Ade, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebey, Ebenezer Obey, Prince Nico Mbarga, Majek Fashek, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Femi Kuti, among others.

“And closer to the present times, there have been 2Face, Nneka, Asa, D’Banj, PSquare, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade; and, of course, Phyno, Timaya, Davido, Harry Song, and Sound Sultan,’’ he said.

According to him, these musical artistes had all added an essentially Nigerian colour and spirit to the global sonic landscape.

He said Nigerian tourism was about the allure of the palpable forms of the country’s experience, its people, cultures, material and mental artifacts, drawn from far and near, to partake in its charm and attraction.

“What has apparently made this pull stronger have been the huge expressions of Nigerian creativity – from music to film, and others,” Coker said.