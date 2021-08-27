News
Build On Dafini Gogo-Abbey’s Legacies, Nsirim Charges RSTV Mgt
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has charged management and staff of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) to build on the legacies left behind by the deceased General Manager, Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey, who passed on recently.
Nsirim gave the charge while speaking as special guest at the Night of Tributes organised by the management of the Rivers State Television in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
“A day will come when we will all give account that we passed through Rivers State Television, so, the challenge I will like to pose to my dear colleagues in this station is to ensure we build upon the legacies of Sister Dafini”.
He warned against unnecessary bickering and divisions among staff of the organisation.
“If we see ourselves as members of one family in Rivers State Television, then, surely, we are going to do better than what she left behind.”
The commissioner, who drew inference from the Bible book of Ecclesiastics Chapter 7, verses 1 and 2, reminded the management and staff of the station that posterity would judge all those who would work to destroy the legacies of the late general manager.
Nsirim tasked the staff not to see their assignment as mere avenues to earn wages but should see themselves as stewards of the manifest blessings of God that will be accounted for.
He recalled that while alive, late Dafini Gogo-Abbey had the vision of making the Rivers State Television the best in the country, and urged the workers to keep the dream alive.
“Sister Dafini will be the happiest person if she finds out that her dreams and vision to make Rivers State Television a modern station comes to reality and what that entails is that you must be united,” he said.
He conveyed the condolences of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the staff and family of the deceased, admonishing the people to use the occasion for sober reflection of the kind of life they live in other to bequeath a good legacy.
Delivery a sermon from the book of Acts Chapter 9, verses 36 to 42, the preacher, Bro. Kontein Trinya, emphasised on the need for people to strive to leave good legacy that would attest to them after death.
Giving example of how Biblical Dorcas’ philanthropy to widows spoke for her on the day of her death, Trinya admonished the gathering to do good always knowing that one could only be remembered for the works done while alive.
Earlier, the Director of Administration of the Rivers State Television, Mr. Victor Gorgor had extolled the good qualities of the late Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey in running the affairs of the station as general manager.
The only Bible reading taken from the book of 1 Corinthians 15:52-57 was read by the first daughter of the deceased, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia.
Dignitaries including top government officials, traditional rulers and media executives converged at the event to honour the departed.
News
‘FG Spent 91% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing In Six Months’
The Federal Government spent N2.02trillion on debt servicing in the first six months of this year.
This figure represents 90.5 per cent of the total revenue of N2.23trillion generated by the Federal Government within the period.
This was disclosed by the Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Budget Office, Alfred Okon while presenting the “Overview of FGN 2022 Budget Call Circular” report.
Okon made the presentation, yesterday at a training on “Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Subsystem For Ministries, Department and Agencies.”
The report stated that as of June 2021, the Federal Government’s retained revenue was N2.23trillion, which is 67.3 per cent of prorata target of N3.3trillion for the review period.
The total revenue comprises oil revenue of N492.44billion, non-oil tax revenue of N778.18billion, Company income tax of N397.02billion, Value Added Tax of N129billion and Customs collections of N234.02billion.
Other revenues amounted to N922.09billion, of which Independent revenues was N558.13billion.
Okon noted that the N2.02trillion used to service debt in the first half of this year represented 35 per cent of total expenditure of N5.81trillion.
According to the report, “On the expenditure side, N5.81trillion (representing 92.4% of the prorated budget) has been spent. This excludes GOEs’ and project-tied debt expenditures.
“N2.02trillion was for debt service (35% of FGN expenditures); and N1.795trillion for Personnel cost, including Pensions (30.9% of FGN revenues).”
It stated that as of August, N1.3trillion had been released for capital expenditure, representing 22.3 per cent of total expenditure.
In his remarks, the DG, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely submission and approval of the 2022 budget.
To achieve this, he said the government has already deployed a series of activities, including engagements and stakeholder consultations.
The DG said, “The current Federal Ggovernment is determined to ensure consistent and timely preparation, submission and approval of annual budgets as part of its Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms, just as we have done for the 2020 and 2021 budgets.
“To achieve this, we have already commenced a series of activities related to the process of preparing the 2022 Budget.
“These include a series of engagements and stakeholder consultations with key revenue generating agencies, civil society organisations (CSOs), the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Assembly as well as the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
“Another key activity on the 2022 Budget Calendar is the training of MDAs’ personnel who will be involved in budget preparation.
“The main goal of this training is to provide continuous learning to equip budget personnel with the requisite knowledge, skills and the tools they require to prepare and submit the 2022 Budget in a timely manner.
“The budget is also intended to be in tandem with extant FGN policies and guidelines as articulated in the 2022 FGN Budget Call Circular and other relevant laws/policies.”
News
Nigeria’s Suicide Rate Under-Reported, Expert Claims
The Deputy Director, Medical Social Services, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and training coordinator, Suicide Research Prevention Initiative (SUPRIN), Dr. Titilayo Tade, has said suicide rate in Nigeria in 2019 was 6.9/100,000, which was higher than 6.5 rate in 2012; but under-reported or miscoded.
Tade said the reason was that suicide was still a criminal offence, with the shortage of mental health care personnel, cultural and religious beliefs about mental health and suicide stigma.
Tade disclosed this, yesterday, while speaking on the topic, “Suicide Prevention as a Pathway to Hope: The SUPRIN experience”, at the maiden Vanguard Health Summit with the Theme: “Mobilising for Systematic Change and Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria”.
She added that 7.2 percent of cases referred to psychiatrist services in LUTH were cases related to suicide.
Speaking about the number of suicide deaths, Tade said, “The number of suicide deaths reported as at 2019 is 7,019. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 5,110, 1,909 over five years study period at LUTH.
“Nigeria lacks fully developed comprehensive and integrated national suicide prevention.
“58 per cent of global suicides occurred before the age of 50 years and 88 percent of adolescents suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries.
“77 percent of suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries in 2019 and men account for nearly three times the number of suicides than women.”
On global suicide prevention, she said, “Globally, only 38 countries are known to have fully developed national suicide prevention plan.
“WHO needs the collaboration of all countries in reducing the world suicide rate by one third by 2030, through limiting access to the means of suicide, fostering socio-emotional life skills.
“Adolescents early identification, assessment management and follow-up of suicide behaviours and interacting with the media for responsible reporting of suicide, will also help in reduction of suicide rates in adolescents,” she said.
News
PDP Fixes NEC Meeting, Sat
The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has announced plans by the party to hold its much-awaited National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, tomorrow.
He said this while speaking to the media on the outcome of its National Working Committee meeting, held in Abuja, yesterday.
Ologbondiyan said, among other things, that, “Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as acting national chairman.
“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday. “
However, the National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party had held separate emergency meetings at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, yesteray.
The NWC, which has most of the 19 members in attendance, was presided over by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi.
Others at the meeting include the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif; National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and the National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye; among others.
The meeting started at about 12.00pm.
The meeting of the BoT, which also held at the party’s National Executive Committee Hall, had in attendance former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Pius Anyim; former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi(rtd); former Niger State Governor, who is also the Chairman of the ex-PDP Governors Forum, Babangida Aliyu, among others.
