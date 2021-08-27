Niger Delta
Bayelsa CJ Hails Diri On Judicial Autonomy
Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, has commended Governor Douye Diri for granting the state judiciary financial autonomy.
Justice Abiri who stated this on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the commissioning of a renovated court premises and an adapted Lady Justice statue, said judicial autonomy had enabled it to function optimally
The Chief Judge, who commended Governor Diri for prompt release of funds for the judiciary to enable it meet its financial obligations, noted that in her years of service, this was the first administration that had given the judicial arm of government the free hand to manage its resources.
“The commissioning of the newly renovated court premises and the Lady Justice statue was made possible by the appreciable implementation of the financial autonomy in Bayelsa State by Governor Diri.
“In my many years as the head of the judiciary, this is the first time we have been given a free hand to fully manage our resources and build to our satisfaction.”
In his response, Governor Diri said he believed the judiciary should be given financial autonomy to enable it function effectively.
According to him, as a democrat, he believes the only way for democracy to thrive is to ensure checks and balances and the separation of powers of the arms of government.
The governor also called for more collaboration among the various arms of government to work in synergy to achieve common goals.
He commended the judiciary for making judicious use of the funds at its disposal, which led to the completion and commissioning of the project.
“I believe in the doctrine of Separation of Powers and, of course, checks and balances. That is the only way our developing democracy can be fostered here in Nigeria. So, I believe that the judiciary should have its autonomy to do what we are about to commission today; autonomy to manage its resources even though we all know that the arms of government are one and the same.
“For us as a state, we cannot afford at this time to be working at cross purposes, particularly the three arms of government. This is the time that we need each other. This is the time we need to function as one so that government as one body will be able to deliver the expectations of the people of Bayelsa State.”
Niger Delta
Flu Kills 164,473 Birds In Delta Farms
A total of 164,473 birds have so far been killed by the ravaging Avian Influenza (bird flu) in farms across six local government areas of Delta State.
The Delta State Government confirmed the figure on Wednesday in Asaba at a news briefing.
Commissioner for Agriculture Julius Egbedi, addressing reporters, said the figure was conservative as most poultry farms affected by the disease were yet to officially report it.
Flanked by Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu and ministry officials, Egbedi said laboratory analysis indicated that the birds were being affected by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus (H5N1) strain.
He said the disease was first reported on June 2, adding that the ministry took samples to the Veterinary Institute in Jos for investigation where the influenza was confirmed.
According to him, farms in Udu, Sapele, Okpe, Oshimili South, Ughelli South and Ughelli North council areas have so far reported the disease.
‘At the moment, 164,473 birds have been killed by avian influenza. This is what is officially reported, there might be others.
‘We need to let our people know of this if not, it will engulf the entire state and lead to the collapse of the poultry industry,’ he said.
On steps taken to mitigate the outbreak, Egbedi said veterinary officers had already embarked on the disinfection of affected farms and advised farmers not to do anything on the farms until it is properly healed.
‘Also, all veterinary officers are to call for meetings in the various localities to sensitise the people, and make sure that affected birds do not find their way to the markets,’ he added.
He noted that the disease ‘is caused by a wild bird which had contacts with poultry birds. Our farmers should take necessary steps to prepare their farms.’
On possible succour for affected farms, Egbedi disclosed that farms with a bird population of less than 3,000 are entitled to palliatives, even as he stressed the need for farmers to take insurance policy as provided by the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Company (NAIC) in order to get support in case of eventualities.
‘However, we are going to make our report to higher authorities to see how to meet the farmers halfway,’ he added.
On his part, Aniagwu said the state government was already intervening to curtail the spread, saying that the government sympathised with the affected farms.
‘Government will meet them halfway because their action is helping to curb unemployment. We want to sustain agricultural practice and poultry production, in particular, in the state,’ Aniagwu said.
Niger Delta
Book Clubs To Hold Confab In A’Ibom
The National Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria is set to hold its maiden national conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in September, 2021.
The chairman of the local organising committee of the conference, Ekong Sampson, who disclosed this in Uyo, said the event is scheduled to take place from September 16 to 18.
“Uyo is ready to host Nigeria,” Mr Sampson, an author of several books, told reporters at a press conference where the conference logo was unveiled to the public.
The conference, to be chaired by a former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Russian Federation and Belarus, Assam Assam, would examine how e-books are affecting public libraries, and the challenges of social readings in Nigeria.
It would feature book reviews, poetry, and a mini book fair.
Participants would have the opportunity to visit two book clubs in the state, one at Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, otherwise known as the Raffia City, and the other at Eket, “the oil city”.
They would be treated to the rich Akwa Ibom cuisines, the organisers said.
Two Library Science professors, Felicia Etim, the chief librarian, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, and Ahiaoma Ibegwam, the chief librarian, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have been scheduled as keynote speakers for the conference.
“It’s my privilege to officially unveil this unique and colourful logo signposting Uyo 2021, taking the book to Uyo as a global citizen,” the chair of the local organising committee, Mr Sampson said during the unveiling of the logo.
“Book is a universal citizen that speaks every language and needs no passport to travel to any part of the world,” he said.
The founder of the Uyo Book Club, Udeme Nana, in his remarks, said the club was laying a foundation to make Uyo “the World Book City”.
Mr Nana, a communication lecturer, had recently launched a new book club in Eket, bringing to three the number of such clubs in Akwa Ibom.
He said the club was spreading the reading culture to all the cities in the state.
The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, and the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, were among the dignitaries that witnessed the unveiling of the conference logo.
Niger Delta
Court Jails 27 Fraudsters, Three Others
The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, secured the conviction and sentence to jail of 27 fraudsters and three others.
The culprits were convicted by Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt,
The three others were convicted for perversion of justice.
The convicted Internet fraudsters were arraigned separately on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.
They are: Okei Morrison Onome, Ejiro Nwaju, Oki Alex Efe, Omoghene Gift, Collins Odinaka, Onyue Martins Ifeanyi, Azubuike Christian, Achiever Effiong, Adeniyi Michael Femi, Eze John Paul, Akinayomide James, Adejube Isaac Oluwadunsin, Isaac Phillip, Ibrahim Olalekan Olagoke and Paul Obinna Thomas.
Others are Damilola Michael, Umoru Mosuru, Dotun Ogunboye Olaleye, Adekunle Joshua, Elliot Igunbor, Ezomo Junior, David Oluwatobi, Ereoman Emmanuel, Oyetunde Victor Temitope, Nurudeen Abiodun Imole and Adeboye Victor.
The charge against one of them reads: “That you Adebuje Isaac Oluwadunsin on the 5th day of August, 2021 at Ondo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate the identity of one Michelle Orton a (white woman) and citizens of the United States of America in your Samsung S8 and email address cryptohackweb@gmail.com to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(iv) of the same Act”.
Three Sureties who were arraigned for perversion of justice are Lewis Ogenkhene, Ughoshe Adolphus and Osazuwa Efosa Robertson.
The charge against Ogenkhene reads: “That you Lewis Ogenkhene (m) on or about the 15th day of September, 2020 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court did knowingly make a false statement to Detective Ajisafe Wasiu an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the course of the exercise of the duties of his office which statement is untrue in any material particular and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2)(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2)(b)of the same Act”.
All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.
The prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo, Austin Ozigbu and Ibrahim Mohammed prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.
Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced the quartet of Imole, Olagoke Ibrahim, Odinaka, John Paul, Adekunle Joshua to three years imprisonment with the option of N500, 000 fine each.
The duo of Damilola Michael and David Oluwatobi were sentenced to two years imprisonment or N300, 000 fine each. Others bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 each while the three sureties bagged two years imprisonment with option of N100,000 fine each.
