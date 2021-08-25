Wike, Nsirim, NGE, Others Mourn The Tide Editor

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has conveyed the condolences of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation over the death of the Acting Editor (Daily) of The Tide, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor, whose demise occurred, last Saturday.

Accompanied by principal officers of the ministry on a condolence visit to the corporation, yesterday, Nsirim described Mrs. Njiowhor’s death as a big blow to the ministry and the corporation.

“We have lost somebody whose sterling qualities as a professional stood her out both here and outside the state. For me, I have lost a friend. It is really heart-breaking,” he said.

The commissioner extolled the good qualities of Mrs. Njiowhor, adding that the event of her death should be a moment of sober reflection for the living.

“We should use the moment to reflect on our lives as individuals on the kind of legacy we leave behind.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that Julie put in her best as Editor of The Tide, I know some moments when I called her in the wee hours of the day, she was on production.

“Somebody who had a family and putting in her best for the newspaper thrice a week really speaks a lot about her sense of industry and commitment to serve Rivers State,” he said.

Nsirim, therefore, charged the editorial team of the corporation to ensure that her legacies of professionalism and hard work were built upon.

He commended the management for doing its best to keep the newspaper afloat within available resources.

He urged members of management to work collaboratively to maintain the brand image, brand identity and quality of The Tide which has stood out as the only surviving state-owned newspaper in the country.

Responding, the General Manager of the corporation, Chief Earnest Chinwo thanked the commissioner for the visit, and described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as a loss that was unexpected and devastating.

He, however, assured the commissioner that the management would do its best to maintain, if possible, surpass the standard the late Editor had set.

In the same token, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed shock and disbelief over the death of the Editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.

Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.

A statement signed by the President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, explained that Mrs Njiowhor “was a two-term Standing Committee Member representing the Eastern Zone.

“She was at the 2021 NGE Convention in Kano where she contested for the position of Treasurer.

“Mrs Njiowhor’s death has robbed the Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.

“Her death came shortly after that of our former Deputy President, Elder Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.

“The Guild takes solace in the fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth.

“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide Newspaper and the people and Government of Rivers State.

“May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“A condolence register has been opened at the Editors’ House, No 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja for Mrs Njiowhor,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.

Mrs Njiowhor was before her death, which occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Editor of The Tide Newspapers.

It would be recalled that before her appointment last year as the Acting Editor of The Tide, Njiowhor was Director, Publications of the corporation.

She had earlier served as Woman Editor and Midweek Editor of the newspaper.

At the union level, the deceased also served as a former chairman of The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), an active member of the Rivers State Council of the union, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE), and a strong member of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

Meanwhile, the management of the Rivers State Newspapers Corporation has described the death of the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, as a big shock.

The General Manager of the corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo said this when he led other members of management and executive of the three industrial unions in the corporation on a condolence visit to her family in Port Harcourt.

Chinwo said the entire staff was shocked by the incident, adding that the vacuum created by the sudden demise of the late Editor will be difficult to fill.

The general manager, however, urged the husband, Sir Promise Njiowhor, not to allow the sudden death of his wife to affect the family.

He urged him to play the role as a father by handling the situation as a man and head of the family in this fragile situation.

Responding, Sir Promise Njiowhor thanked the management for the visit, adding that the death of his wife has dealt a devastating blow to the family.

He also said the family was considering burying the deceased this weekend, but added that details of the burial would be made public soon.

However, The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said that the death of Mrs Juliet Njiowhor came as a rude shock to The Tide NUJ family.

A statement by Chairman of the chapel, Akujobi Amadi, said their departed colleague was a mother to all.

“She was a mother to all of us and will be missed by all.

“Very caring, loving and supportive, she was a source of strength in the union,” he added.

By: John Bibor & Kevin Nengia