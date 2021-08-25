Column
Social Rehabilitation
It is not all joy here in our clime and elsewhere. The world is full of ambivalence of fortunes and misfortunes.
This is why government institutions are established to address the contradictions in human societies. Indeed, every institution such as hospitals, schools and social welfare infrastructures are established to take care of the welfare and well being of humanity.
Every grand norm declares that the business of government is to guarantee the security of its citizens. Security could be food, physical or psychological security, and social security. In doing this the business of government is divided into two broad parts, the social sector and economic sector.
The economic sector drives the prosperity of any country while the social sector nurtures the human capital to life. It is important to agree with the notion that without the social sector the economic sector cannot actualize the prosperity of a nation.
Health, education and social welfare top the social sector. Indeed it is expected that the government should take care of the economic and infrastructural needs of the people and also address their mental and psychological needs.
The present global and national social pressure has increased mental and psychological crisis especially among the younger generation.
The younger generation of Nigerians in particular are hooked unto drugs and substance abuse. Experts say young people between the ages of 19 and 22 have been initiated into the unholy communion. Tide News Investigation reveals that no fewer than 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 16-64 are involved in one substance abuse or the other including psychotropics like heroine.
Sadly, the common opium of the people in this circle of abuses are those who consume cannabis or Indian hemp.
Indeed not less than 10.6 million are enmeshed in the addiction of cannabis according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
The core productive age of young Nigerians are vulnerable to mental illness, majority of who are roaming the streets picking from dustbins or from drains. The rest of the addicted are the “Chidinmas” of this world who are allegedly vulnerable to violence and murder.
Recently, a young student of a University undergraduate was said to have jumped from a third floor of his hostel and died. He was said to be a new initiate who could not cope with the effect of a drug he injected.
The authorities of the NDLEA have complained about lack of rehabilitation facilities to treat those who are suffering from addiction in Rivers State. This development leaves a lot of young people who have lost it to remain with their parents wasting and creating serious burden of liability.
Drug addiction, experts say, requires special treatment in treatment facilities. Many parents say they cannot afford to send their wards who are mentally ill to the psychiatric medical facilities in the state. There is also the issue of stigma.
Many people may have lost their mental wellbeing as a result of other social pressures which are not drug related. Today some of them are roaming the streets without any one catering for them. They mix up with destitutes and other social derelicts to constitute nuisance in our streets.
Happily, Governor Nyesom Wike who had declared Rivers State a Christian State, has come out to be their messiah. The reconstruction and equipment of the State Rehabilitation Centre at Iriebe to take care of the mentally ill, destitutes and other unfortunate members of our society is an indication that the New Rivers Vision is an inclusive philosophy which was packaged to solve the problem of all segments of our society.
The move by Governor Wike to sanitise the streets of Rivers State of lunatics, drug victims is a demonstration of his candid compassion for humanity. This is the reason behind the reconstruction and equipment of the centre.
According to him any government that ignores the less privileged is doomed to fail. Taking care of the social, psychological needs of the disadvantaged members of the society is a programme that must be factored into other programmes of government such as infrastructure.
The Iriebe Rehabilitation Centre which will be home to people with different mental and social-economic challenges has the right ambience. The institution will keep the State Ministry of Social Welfare busy. Meanwhile Governor Wike has given an initial take off grant of 200 million naira to the Ministry.
This is an eloquent demonstration of the resolve of the Governor to place the social well being of the people on the front burner. Over the years social rehabilitation in the state has been anonymous. The mentally ill roam the streets uncatered for and those with the need for drug treatment have been wasting after dropping out of school.
The centre is equipped with hospital facilities, vocational centres, rehabilitation hostels for different patients and persons of need who will be segregated into appropriate homes.
The call by the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo on parents to shield their children and wards against all forms of drug abuse has become timely to reduce the expensive burden of rehabilitation and loss of the productive segment of the society.
The motherly call by no less personality than the Harverd nurtured Public Health Physician must be heeded to. This is the time to heal our hand.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Demystifying Ethical Orientation
The core issue at the centre of national consciousness and moral rearmament is ethical orientation among Nigerians. However, the common ghost haunting this ideal is the mystification of the concept itself.
What should be the core value of national orientation in Nigeria? Should Nigeria have a uniformity of values and ideals?
There is urgent need for a national core value reorientation that will engender patriotism among the citizens of Nigeria. Sadly Nigerians have greater loyalty for their religion and ethnicity.
In a country with a diversity of ethnic conglomeration and culture, it is difficult to give a uniform stamp to a national philosophy, core values and ethnical orientation.
It is important to observe that a proper understanding of ourselves as a people of diverse culture will assist us in defining our values, and common ethical precepts. A push towards national integration over time by different political dispensations in Nigeria, would have opened the window for a national ethical orientation, but it has been a case of every one to their tent.
Nigerians are seen or perceived according to their ethnic orientation. We often see ourselves saying, “this is how the Yorubas behave”, the Yorubas have great respect for elders, the Igbos are their brothers keeper. “We also say the Hausa Fulani have great dexterity in political solidarity.”
These ethical stereotypes are also common among the minorities. The Niger Delta group for example are known for their strong will for mobilization towards common goals.
All these are ethical values that can grow a nation. These values can also nurture patriotism, loyalty and nationalism.
However, what every group brings to the common plate is what counts and can add value to a common national ethics.
What often comes to the centre are the wrong values, crime and other forms of social malaise. It is therefore difficult to point at a common ethical standard.
Different religious environments also have their own ethical standards. So it is difficult to talk about the Nigeria ethics. However, there is a common concern about how we can have a Nigeria society that everyone can be proud of, that is orderly, with citizens that demonstrate discipline and exhibit positive national consciousness.
This preoccupation gave rise to the establishment of institutions charged with mobilizing the citizens of Nigeria towards ethical revolution. Once upon a time the military hoisted “War Against Indiscipline”. War Against Indiscipline (W.A.I) was established in 1984/85 by General Mohammadu Buhari and Idiagbon military junta.
It was aimed at correcting social maladjustment and widespread corruption. This good intention was squandered on the altar of bad-will, associated with the dictators who placed more emphasis on the stick rather than the carrot.
The philosophy was predicated on the perception that Nigerians lacked discipline, were morally bankrupt and needed to be whipped into line to maintain orderliness in public places. Queue culture was emphasised.
It became a contradiction when Nigerians were forced to queue for essential commodities.
Citizens were whipped to queue up to scramble for goods at supermarkets.
The W.A.I regimentation subjected Nigerians to refugee status. Nothing was done about creating an appropriate national consciousness that would grow ethical orientation for patriotism, transparency and dignity of labour.
Next was MAMSER; mass mobilization for Self Reliance, and Economic Recovery of 1987. It was General Babangida’s idea of ethical revolution and national orientation for economic development.
MAMSER was a valid mass mobilisation for economic development and self reliance. It was aimed at banishing the culture of consumption mentality.
Nigerians have refused to work, and be productive, but prefer to import goods from the metropolitan economies. The objective therefore was to encourage self reliance, culture of hard work and productivity.
However, it did not have a grassroots penetration, rather it was an exercise in political orientation in Nigeria.
The National Orientation Agency (N.O.A) was established via Decree 100 in 1993.
It was aimed at developing a society that is orderly, responsible and disciplined. A society where citizens demonstrate core values of honesty, hard work and patriotism. Main objectives of N.O.A are to ensure that government programmes and policies are better understood by the people and mobilizing favourable public opinion.
This military institution was inherited by the civilian administration through an Act of Parliament.
NOA is expected to be an institutional framework for educating, orientating and indoctrinating Nigerians towards attitudes, values and culture that would promote national cohesion.
Sadly, the impact of NOA is yet to reach the intended grassroots population. This is because the Nigerian leadership still see value orientation as a subject for sloganeering.
The history of Nigerian institutional frame work for ethnical reorientation is sadly that of flawed ideological profiling of issues. Creating a sense of loyalty to the nation should be at the centre. The Nigerian population must be mobilized in a sustainable manner, through deliberate restructuring of our institutions to give every citizen a sense of belonging. Political and economic development must be people centred to nurture Nigerians to love their beloved country.
Column
EFCC Should Be Thorough
Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it would as from June 1, 2021 begin to look into the banking industry with regard to financial crimes. Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this is in a bid to ensure transparency in the banks and that bankers would be declaring their assets in obedience to extant laws.
He also said that the focus on bankers is aimed at achieving financial sanity and to track illicitly acquired funds.
The EFCC can do this but even recently, the agency under the leadership of Bawa, started a move to check some former public office holders reportedly involved in money laundering, till now no news.
One wonders if the EFCC will be able to carry out such role because it has investigated and interrogated many with alleged misappropriation of public funds without results. But if it can implement what they have to do, I think it will make a change because it is through the banks that illegitimate funds are got.
The truth is that every financial transaction involving several thousands, millions, billions and trillions are not carried as cash, but moved through the banks across the country.
When an individual goes to withdraw certain amounts of money, the banker should be able to scrutinise that customer using relevant regulatory identification cards and bearing in mind that such person cannot possess such money. Even in the case of a group account, they should be interviewed to find out the source of the money.
The bankers have a big role to play when it comes to huge sums which may be claimed by a suspected fraudster. The managers should be able to detect when a particular amount of money cannot belong to a person. These, I think are the kinds of cases that give them bad names.
The bankers may be innocent of allegations and may not be collaborating with fraudsters to engage in bank fraud.
I recall a situation where an individual was asked to present a regulatory identification card in a commercial bank before she could have access to money deposited in her account. The reason for this was to really ascertain from where, who and perhaps how the money was generated.
That can be done to other accounts that have larger funds deposited in them. They should be able to know their customers through proper bank documentations. They have regulations on how much an individual should withdraw at a go.
Issues of money laundering like looted funds, as we have heard and seen, are not done through cash handling but electronically. It is expected that they raise alarm when huge amounts are discovered.
Some persons have argued whether the declaration of assets by the bankers will help in reducing financial crimes. The EFCC. as an agency saddled with such responsibility, would have done their homework before coming up with such move.
There is nothing wrong with bankers declaring their assets, after all, every public servant, from time to time, is mandated to declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), depending on where they work.
According to Bawa, “We are going to see a very new EFCC in terms of the way we investigate, the way we prosecute, the way generally we execute our mandate. We will do our best to ensure that this country is free of economic and financial crimes.
“We understood that the tail end of every financial crime is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately gotten and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions and we have discussed, God willing, we hope that all financial institutions particularly the bankers will declare their assets as provided for by the law in accordance with the bank employees declaration of asset act,” he expressed.
There have been allegations that financial institutions and bankers help or aid fraudsters in committing financial frauds. This move by the EFCC is a step in the right direction as it will prove whether it is true or not at the end of investigations into the bankers’ financial activities.
It may not be only bankers that are allegedly involved in financial crimes. There are others who involve in illicit movement of cash. They should not focus on the banks alone.
They should look at other loopholes that may not be available to the public, because smart people may device other means of escaping with heavy amounts of money.
In fact, anybody who decides to involve in any form of financial crime should be dealt with if found guilty of the crime.
It is a good policy but to what extent it is going to work is worrisome. So many persons in the society today have declared their assets before now but we still hear and read about their unwholesome financial activities.
Some persons are smart so the EFCC and the financial institutions should also be smart to checkmate those who are associated with larger sums of money.
The EFCC should try to rekindle the hope of Nigerians through this development. I urge the financial institutions, particularly the bankers, to be wary of the kind of customers they come in contact with. A banker should be able to identify a fraudster with the amount of money either to be deposited or withdrawn from an account, even if a joint account, to avoid running into financial crimes.
A banker may be lured into problem but being smart on his or her job can solve such problem. They should be able to raise alarm when there are suspected cases of financial crimes. For me, it doesn’t matter and it is not wrong for bankers to declare their assets if they don’t have any skeleton in their cupboards. It is better, so that they will be free of accusations from different quarters. There can be innocent persons in the bank.
I am not unaware that, before now, the EFCC had made several moves to track financial crime offenders but the outcome of the exercises is yet to be made public. The exercise should be fruitful.
I think with the youthfulness of the new EFCC boss and having risen through the ranks in the Commission, there is no doubt that Nigerians’ expectations will be met.
Column
Averting Unemployment Time Bomb
Titled “Of Roads Less Travelled: Assessing the Potential for Migration to Provide Overseas Jobs for Nigeria’s Youths”, a new World Bank report recently published with support from the Korea World Bank Partnership Facility (KWPF) and the Rapid Social Response (RSR) trust funds has again highlighted the country’s current unemployment crisis as one of the worst in recent times, noting that the situation has led to an astronomical increase in the number of Nigerians seeking asylum and refugee status in other countries, within the last 10 years.
Between 2010 and 2020, the World Bank estimated that the unemployment rate rose five-fold, from 6.4 per cent in 2020, with the rates being particularly acute since the 2015/2016 economic recession and further worsened as Covid -19 led to the worst recession in four decades in 2020.
“Nigeria’s facing one of the most acute jobless crisis in recent times. Between 2014 and 2020, Nigeria’s working population grew from 102 million to 122 million, growing at an average rate of approximately 3 per cent per year.
“Similarly, Nigeria’s active labour force population, that is, those willing and able to work among the working age population, grew from 73 million in 2014 to 90 million in 2018, adding 17.5 million new entrants to Nigeria’s active labour force.
“Since 2018, however, the active labour force population has dramatically decreased to around 70 million – lower than the level in 2014 – while the number of Nigerians who are in the working-age population but not active in the labour force has increased from 29 million to 52 million between 2014 and 2020.
“The expanding working-age population combined with scarce domestic employment opportunities is creating high rates of unemployment, particularly for Nigeria’s youth”, the report noted.
According to the bank, the number of international migrants from Nigeria has increased three fold since 1990, growing from 446,806 in 1990 to 1,438,331 in 2019 while the number of persons coming into Nigeria from outside has been relatively stagnant in the decade under consideration.
“An important trend that is observed in the data is the rise in the number of refugees and asylum seekers from Nigeria. The share of refugees and asylum seekers from Nigeria has increased drastically in last decade, growing from 27,557 in 2010 to 408,078 in 2019”, it said.
The Tide cannot but observe that within the period under review, the country has also witnessed a phenomenal rise in such crimes as economic sabotage, kidnapping for ransom, banditry, cultism, militancy and related tendencies have snowballed into heightened generalised insecurity, including insurgency and separatist agitations. Economic and social insecurity, direct derivatives of unemployment have been on a steady rise in Nigeria mainly due to ineffective economic policies, bad politics, mismanagement, unbridled endemic corruption and failure of leadership.
There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria’s economic woes will only go from bad to worse and never come out of the dark alley as long as the fight against corruption is prosecuted with more rhetorics than stern, decisive action as is the case today. The Federal Government must do more to mobilise and galvanise all sectors, sections and interests and approach the anti-corruption war with sincerity of purpose, integrity and unimpeachable commitment to the overriding national interest to make significant impact that will minimise the cancerous affliction of the nation and free up funds for needed developmental efforts.
The time has also come for the central government to muster the political will to take another look at some of its economic policies that have not yielded desired results so far. For instance, it is crystal clear that the policy that hands out meagre stipends to individuals without productively engaging them has neither moved the economy of the country any further nor has it achieved any significant milestone towards sustainable economic stability for the recipients. Clearly, the President needs to infuse fresh ideas into the economic management of the country by reworking his economic advisory team.
A critical sector at the heart of economic revival and engagement of the labour force is the productive sector. Nigeria is today considered more of a consuming nation than a producing economy. This state of affairs only produces jobs for other countries while draining our resources. No effort should be spared to halt and reverse this trend if our country is to avert the time bomb that the massive army of able but idle population represents.
Without further delay, the much-touted diversification of the economy must be pursued with vigour while the attention on agriculture should be given a boost to make it deliver on its potential as a veritable employer of labour and alternative revenue earner for the nation.
The focus on infrastructural development needs to take a more aggressive dimension to drive the manufacturing sector. The perennial power problem in the country must be fixed to give impetus to industrialisation.
Finally, deliberate efforts must be made to engender good governance and the rule of law to attract and retain the confidence of both local and foreign investors. The Federal Government must quickly role out a holistic plan that will diffuse this unemployment time bomb before it explodes and plunge our country into deeper crisis with catastrophic consequences for national stability.
