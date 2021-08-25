Featured
Security: FCT Police Seek Synergy With Guards Brigade
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade to provide security in the territory and its environs.
The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Mr Sunday Babaji disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman, yesterday in Abuja.
He said that security in the FCT required stronger synergy with the army, urging the Brigade to continue to support the police to secure lives and property in the territory.
Responding, Usman thanked the commissioner and promised to support the police in any way possible to ensure security in the territory.
Usman said that both the police and the brigade have the common purpose of protecting lives and property, as well as reducing crime rate to the barest minimum.
The commander looked forward to having a good working relationship with the police and wished the commissioner a successful tenure.
The commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Igwe and other members of his management team.
Rivers Monarchs Hail Wike’s Untiring Dev Efforts
Traditional rulers under the aegis of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have noted with satisfaction how Governor Nyesom Wike has committed to developing critical infrastructure and using them to attract investors to the state.
They also acknowledged the multiplier effects of such development strides that are providing livelihood to the teeming youths working on the various project sites, and the undoubted improvement such have had in the standard of living of residents in Rivers State.
The Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, last Monday, shortly after conducting members of his council round a number of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by the Wike’s administration.
Jaja, who is also the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, said they are more interested in the development of their people and the state in general.
According to him, because of such interest, they decided to go round the state, as traditional rulers and leaders of the people, to see projects that were flagged off by the government two months ago.
“We, the members of Traditional Rulers Council, on August 11, 2021, came together and resolved to go around and inspect projects sites of Rivers State Government.
“We started last week Thursday to inspect projects in the three senatorial districts and to have on-the-spot assessment of those project sites.
“Areas visited included; Emohua, Ahoada, Bori and the new road that connects Woji in Obio/Akpor and Aleto in Eleme. Today, we have gone around most of the project sites in Port Harcourt. We went round to see that there was spread of projects across the three senatorial districts for the benefit of Rivers people.
“Every site visited, we came out satisfied. Work is going on according to schedule. Contractors were also employing our youths which the governor told them to do. Local contractors were supplying materials on the project sites.”
Douglas-Jaja noted that governor has done very well in every sector of the economy and society.
According to him, the Mother and Child Hospital, Rivers State University Teaching Hospitals, Faculty of Medical Sciences are proofs of the huge success achieved in the health sector alone by the current administration in the state.
“We visited Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre. We are excited to see that the project has progressed very far.
“This is just six years into Governor Wike administration. He has done so well. In the remaining two years, I don’t see him changing style. We commend him.
“We urge our people to cooperate with the government. They should owe and protect the projects so that the money spent won’t be lost.”
The Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom also reflected on what the various international and local contractors told them which bothered on the various levels of mutual support they enjoy from the host communities.
Wike, Nsirim, NGE, Others Mourn The Tide Editor
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has conveyed the condolences of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation over the death of the Acting Editor (Daily) of The Tide, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor, whose demise occurred, last Saturday.
Accompanied by principal officers of the ministry on a condolence visit to the corporation, yesterday, Nsirim described Mrs. Njiowhor’s death as a big blow to the ministry and the corporation.
“We have lost somebody whose sterling qualities as a professional stood her out both here and outside the state. For me, I have lost a friend. It is really heart-breaking,” he said.
The commissioner extolled the good qualities of Mrs. Njiowhor, adding that the event of her death should be a moment of sober reflection for the living.
“We should use the moment to reflect on our lives as individuals on the kind of legacy we leave behind.
“I can say without fear of contradiction that Julie put in her best as Editor of The Tide, I know some moments when I called her in the wee hours of the day, she was on production.
“Somebody who had a family and putting in her best for the newspaper thrice a week really speaks a lot about her sense of industry and commitment to serve Rivers State,” he said.
Nsirim, therefore, charged the editorial team of the corporation to ensure that her legacies of professionalism and hard work were built upon.
He commended the management for doing its best to keep the newspaper afloat within available resources.
He urged members of management to work collaboratively to maintain the brand image, brand identity and quality of The Tide which has stood out as the only surviving state-owned newspaper in the country.
Responding, the General Manager of the corporation, Chief Earnest Chinwo thanked the commissioner for the visit, and described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as a loss that was unexpected and devastating.
He, however, assured the commissioner that the management would do its best to maintain, if possible, surpass the standard the late Editor had set.
Similarly, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Acting Editor of The Tide, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor.
Nsirim, who led principal officers of the ministry on a condolence visit to the family residence in Port Harcourt, last Monday, described the demise of Mrs. Njiowhor as incomprehensible.
He described the deceased as a dependable ally and a good friend.
According to him, “Up till now, I cannot comprehend the fact that Julie is no more. In a situation like this, what do we do? We cannot question God.
“We have lost a very courageous and prolific writer. Julie was one of our best hands in the media industry here in Rivers State, even at the level of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. She stood out among the Committee of Editors across the comity,” he said.
The commissioner expressed the grief of the ministry, and thanked God that she left behind good character and professional competence that could be attested to by those she left behind.
He promised the ministry’s readiness to join hands with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the departed.
In his response, the widower of the deceased, Sir Promise Njiowhor thanked the commissioner for coming to identify with the family at their time of grief.
He described the death of his wife as a shock that came at the wrong time.
He said the family would establish a foundation in her name to mark the first anniversary of her death to immortalise her for the desire she had for the Journalism profession.
In the same token, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed shock and disbelief over the death of the Editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.
Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.
A statement signed by the President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, explained that Mrs Njiowhor “was a two-term Standing Committee Member representing the Eastern Zone.
“She was at the 2021 NGE Convention in Kano where she contested for the position of Treasurer.
“Mrs Njiowhor’s death has robbed the Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.
“Her death came shortly after that of our former Deputy President, Elder Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.
“The Guild takes solace in the fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth.
“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide Newspaper and the people and Government of Rivers State.
“May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.
“A condolence register has been opened at the Editors’ House, No 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja for Mrs Njiowhor,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Mrs Juliet Njiowhor.
Mrs Njiowhor was before her death, which occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Editor of The Tide Newspapers.
It would be recalled that before her appointment last year as the Acting Editor of The Tide, Njiowhor was Director, Publications of the corporation.
She had earlier served as Woman Editor and Midweek Editor of the newspaper.
At the union level, the deceased also served as a former chairman of The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), an active member of the Rivers State Council of the union, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE), and a strong member of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).
Meanwhile, the management of the Rivers State Newspapers Corporation has described the death of the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, as a big shock.
The General Manager of the corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo said this when he led other members of management and executive of the three industrial unions in the corporation on a condolence visit to her family in Port Harcourt.
Chinwo said the entire staff was shocked by the incident, adding that the vacuum created by the sudden demise of the late Editor will be difficult to fill.
The general manager, however, urged the husband, Sir Promise Njiowhor, not to allow the sudden death of his wife to affect the family.
He urged him to play the role as a father by handling the situation as a man and head of the family in this fragile situation.
Responding, Sir Promise Njiowhor thanked the management for the visit, adding that the death of his wife has dealt a devastating blow to the family.
He also said the family was considering burying the deceased this weekend, but added that details of the burial would be made public soon.
However, The Tide Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said that the death of Mrs Juliet Njiowhor came as a rude shock to The Tide NUJ family.
A statement by Chairman of the chapel, Akujobi Amadi, said their departed colleague was a mother to all.
“She was a mother to all of us and will be missed by all.
“Very caring, loving and supportive, she was a source of strength in the union,” he added.
By: John Bibor & Kevin Nengia
Rivers, FIRS Back In Court Over Stay Of Execution On VAT Collection
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has reserved judgement in the relief sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to restrain the Rivers State Government from enforcing the judgement it got over the collection of Valued Added Tax (VAT) in the state.
The FIRS lead lawyer, Mr. Reuben Wanogho, in a motion on notice told the court that his client had filed an appeal against the judgment of the court delivered on August 9, 2021, which declared that it is the Rivers State Government and not FIRS, that is constitutionally empowered to collect VAT in the state.
Based on this, the FIRS urged the court for a stay of execution of the judgment against it.
It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam had on August 9, declared that the collection of VAT by FIRS in Rivers State illegal.
After listening to the argument canvassed by both the lead lawyer to the Rivers State Government, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and FIRS’ lawyer, Reuben Wanogho, the presiding judge, Justice Pam said the date for ruling on the matter will be communicated to the parties.
Speaking to journalists after the court had reserved its ruling, a member of the Rivers State legal team, Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) said FIRS did not want enforcement of the judgment that declared Rivers State Government was constitutionally empowered to collect VAT in the state.
According to him, “The argument as usual is that they are on appeal, and therefore, the valid judgment of this court should not be obeyed, and we find that a bit curious.”
Adedipe explained that having canvassed argument in opposition to FIRS position, the crux of the issue is that the law does not permit a vacuum.
According to him, the Rivers State House of Assembly had already passed the Value Added Tax Bill of Rivers State into law and the same had been duly assented to by the governor of the state.
He stated that the Valued Added Tax of Rivers State law has come into operation because, in his words, “You cannot have a situation where the court having declared that the FIRS cannot collect VAT in Rivers State, the state itself cannot collect same thing.
“I mean that will be anarchy. So, the court took the arguments and reserved ruling and the date for the ruling will be communicated to all the parties in the matter.”
On his part, lawyer to FIRS, Barrister Reuben Wanogho, said that there was a judgement by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, against which they have filed an appeal.
According to him, “We brought a motion now for an injunction pending appeal to restrain the Rivers State Government from proceeding to enforce the judgement pending when we are able to finish the appeal.
“We have just advocated our respective positions before the court. So, it is for the court to look at our arguments, look at the facts we have placed before it and take a position, one-way or the order.”
