Police Confirm Killing Of Three Persons In Ogoni Community

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons during a cult clash in Uegeree community, Khana Local Government Area of the state, last Monday.

The police spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who in a statement, confirmed the incident, said three persons lost their lives during the clash.

“I can confirm the cult clash, yesterday, in Khana where three persons were killed.

“Namely: Namene Kialede ‘m’ 33yrs from Luiwi, Muaka Ikara ‘m’ 42yrs and Kingsley Kponee ‘m’ both of Uegere in Khana LGA.

“No arrest yet but efforts are seriously on to arrest the perpetrators.

“Meanwhile, as our men were combing the forests in Kono Boue in search of the hoodlums, they ran into one Enyindah Lawson Ndu ‘f’ who was kidnapped at Elelenwo on 19/8/2021 at about 1750hrs. He was immediately rescued from where he was kept in the forest and released to take medical care”.

The statement further said that investigation was ongoing as on the matter as directed by the commissioner of police.

An eyewitness said that natives of Kono, Boue and Gwara in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have deserted the communities following invasion of the area by unknown gunmen last Monday, and reportedly killed three persons each in the two communities.

The source further said that the rampaging gunmen invaded Gwara in the morning hours and reportedly shot three persons dead and later invaded Kono, Boue later in the afternoon and shot three persons dead while many natives fled the community.

The Public Relations Officer of Community Development Community (CDC) of Kono, Boue, Mr Nwibakpo Golden, in an interview, disclosed that three persons were killed in his community while some natives fled the community.

Golden called for the citing of a Police Division in the community and rehabilitation of the bad portion of the roads in the area to effectively tackle the incessant attack by gunmen.

He narrated that the incident caused panic in the area, as residents fled into the bushes for safety.

Golden said, “This afternoon unknown gunmen invaded Gwara community, killing about three persons. They went into Kono-Boue, killing three too. A motorcycle rider and the persons that were with him were killed.

“They were coming from Thanksgiving when they ran into the gunmen and were shot dead.”

Golden said he called the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bori Division, but regretted that before the police team could arrive the community the hoodlums had already taken to flight.

He said, “As we speak now, some people are hiding in the bush. The way they (gunmen) came, they were not looking at anybody. They were just shooting.

“The governor of Rivers State once came to this place and promised that there will be a police station there. Kono-Boue is a very large community. We are still hoping that he will fulfill his promise.

“Secondly, the road there is bad. If they fix the road, the police can easily access the area anytime we call them. The DPO came with his team, but the gunmen did not waste time. He (DPO) was able to restore normalcy.”

A source privy to the incident, who gave his same simply as Lekia, said the indiscriminate shooting by the bandits left three persons dead.

Lekia noted that the killers had later Monday afternoon stormed neighbouring Kono-Boue where they shot dead a motorcycle rider and his two passengers.

By: Akujobi Amadi