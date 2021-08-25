Niger Delta
Organisation Equips 33 Young Entrepreneurs With Business Skills
Sabi Hub, a technology inclined organisation, says it has trained 33 young entrepreneurs in Edo on the necessary skills to start and grow Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).
Mr David Best, the Programme Manager, Sabi Hub, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.
Best said the entrepreneurship training was aimed at inspiring, educating, and preparing youths in skills that would enable them to validate successful and scalable businesses or startups.
He said the 33 entrepreneurs trained formed the second phase of a three- year entrepreneurship programme and business incubation project.
“The three year project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Germany through the SOS Children’s Villages and implemented by Sabi Hub.
“Thirty five youths were earlier trained during the first phase of the programme held in 2020, while seven of them were selected to participate in the business incubation stage.
“The entrepreneurship programme and business incubation project is for six months, three months for business training while three months is for business incubation.’’
He said the trainees were exposed to business mentoring and also visited business outfits that were doing well to learn about their successes and challenges.
“The trainees were also given an opportunity to pitch their business ideas and businesses before partners.
“The goal of the training is to ensure that the participants are able to validate their business ideas and those with startups should be able to scale them up.”
He added that seven of the 33 trainees would be selected to go into the business incubation stage where they would also compete to win prize money to support their businesses.
Niger Delta
CSOs, Media Hail Japan, UNESCO Over Workshop
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media have commended UNESCO and the Japanese Government for organising a two-day capacity building workshop on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Delta State.
The participants, who benefited from the workshop, told The Tide source on Monday, in Asaba that the workshop was timely in view of the rising cases of SGBV in the society.
Mr Sam Erhunmwunse of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), said: “I must commend UNESCO and Japanese Government for granting me the opportunity to participate in the workshop.
“Through this workshop, I have been equipped adequately with information, which is key in enhancing my work as a media worker.
“Again, I have also learnt that it is germane to accord priority to promoting women and girl child education”.
In her remarks, Mrs Vivian Men of the Bethel Viva Foundation, said:”I learnt about the importance of Human Rights law as it implies to Girl Child education.
“I also learnt that the media and information literacy is vital in critically analysing and evaluating information content before dissemination.”
Dr Eris Ibi of the Working Fingers International Initiative said that she was adequately equipped with more ideas on sensitisation against SGBV, adding that it was clear that men should also be engaged in order to achieve meaningful results.
“The workshop also provided an avenue to meet, interact and share ideas with other civil society organisations as well as improve on my networking with other organisations,” she said.
Similarly, Mrs Patricia Obidi of Anioma Women’s Voice said that the workshop provided various steps to use in monitoring children in order for them to avoid taking wrong decisions in life.
“I have been able to interact with other CSOs and these interactions will go a long way in helping me expand my scope and vision.
“In all, I must commend UNESCO and the Japanese Government for enlisting Delta as one of the privileged states to benefit from this programme,” she said.
The Tide source reports that the workshop with the theme:”Preventing Covid-19, countering violent extremism and hate speech in marginalized communities in Delta, attracted 60 participants.
The workshop was aimed at promoting women and girls empowerment in marginalised communities, in addition to promoting resilience, strengthening, self-actualisation and effective advocacy for eliminating sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and reducing the spread of Covid-19.
The workshop was organised for CSO’s/CBOs and other relevant stakeholders.
Niger Delta
Insecurity: CRSG To Establish Naval Base At UNICAL
The Cross River State Government has disclosed plans to establish a naval base in partnership with the Nigerian Navy at the riverine area of the University of Calabar.
Governor Ben Ayade disclosed this on Monday in Calabar when he received the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Calabar Governing Council, retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai.
Luther-Agwai was accompanied on the visit by the UNICAL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and other members of the Council.
Ayade, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, said that the decision to establish the base was reached during the state security council meeting.
He said that it was important to establish the base so as to curb insecurity around the riverine area of the university and beyond.
Ayade said that the state government placed premium on the management, welfare and running of the university.
“I am glad to receive this great team today because we are all partners in the growth and development of UNICAL.
“On the issue of insecurity, I want to inform you that we have agreed in our last security meeting that we establish a naval base at the riverine area of the university to stem cases of insecurity on campus.
“Most of the bad boys were using the riverside to strike into the university community. We are passionate about UNICAL; we will do our best to ensure the security of students and staff,” he said.
He assured the team of the state government‘s support for all their activities that would move the university forward.
Earlier, the Chairman appealed to the state government to also look into the issue of land encroachment by some individuals and host communities.
He said that they needed the support of stakeholders in the state with a view to positioning the university as one of the best in the country and around the globe.
The Chairman of the University’s Governing Council called on other members to support them in their bid to reposition the university for the benefit of all.
Niger Delta
Group Wants Security At Bonny Waterways
The Bonny Improvement Association (BIA), has called for a review of the security situation in Bonny Local Government Area of the State over the kidnap of five persons from Banigo compound in the Kingdom.
In a statement on Monday, President of Port Harcourt branch, Prof Sodienye Abere insisted that issues surrounding the kidnap of the Banigo 5, Dema Abbey 2, and incessant sea pirates’ attacks on the Bonny waterways should form a critical part of the discussions during the Ibanise Kobiri Conference.
In the statement, the BIA called out both the political and traditional authorities in Bonny LGA to explain to the people the fate of the Banigo 5 and what steps were being taken to halt the spate of attacks on the waterways in the area.
The Banigo 5 comprising Thompson Allison, Theophilus Ibiama, Sunny Hart, Daniel Hart and Dagogo Jackmay were whisked away by daredevil kidnappers from a funeral venue at Banigo Isile-Ogono on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Their whereabouts were yet unknown a year after the incident.
On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Macdonald Banigo and Kingsley Allison were brutally murdered by sea pirates at creek off Dema Abbey Community and dumped in the river.
There have also been several other incidents involving the loss of lives and brutalisation of passengers along the Bonny waterways.
Bonny is host to oil and gas facilities belonging to Nigeria’s economic behemoths; the Nigeria LNG, Shell Nigeria, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, among others, which ramp up over a trillion naira annually into the nation’s coffers. The Bonny River is also the gateway into Nigeria’s South-Eastern economic hub comprising the Port Harcourt Harbour, Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Nigeria’s oil and gas capital, Port Harcourt, and commerce capital, Aba.
The calls for an overhaul of the security configuration of the area appears belated given the presence of all aspects of the nation’s security architecture in the island LGA, except the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Bonny LGA is host to two divisions of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), one division of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the 146 Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA), Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy (NN), and a division of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
By: Kevin Nengia
