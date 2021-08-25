Crime/Justice
NSCDC Parades Suspected Oil Thieves In PH
The Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NJCDC), has paraded six suspected oil thieves and a barge containing 28 compartments filled with Automatic Gas Oil (AGO).
According to the command, the barge with the name, Mr Eucharia II, which sailed from the direction of Bille of the state was arrested by men of the command beside Agip jetty at Eagle Island Port Harcourt.
Public Relation Officer of the command, Oguntuase Michael, told newsmen during the parade that the Anti vandal team of the NSCDE arrested the barge with the vandals based on intelligence.
According to him,” on 20th August, 2021, the Anti-vandal team of the NSCDC Rivers State command, following received intelligence at about 0850hrs arrested 6 suspected oil thieves with a black barge by name, Mr Eucharia, along Agip Jetty, off Eagle Island road, Obio/Akpor LGA.
“The barge contains 28 compartments. Out of which 12 are filled with suspected Adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).
He said investigation has been launched to apprehend everyone involved in the crime for possible prosecution.
The NSCDC Rivers Command Public Relations Officer said the NSCDC will not rest on its oars until it nip in the bud the continuous destruction of the nation’s asset by unpatriotic citizens.
By: John Bibor
That NBA’s Subscription Payment For Young Lawyers
Gentlemen and ladies, this news, if true, is indeed about a worthwhile project for young lawyers in Nigeria. It sounds like a continuation/renewal of an initiative commenced, under the previous NBA national leadership. Thus, just as I did the PUSAN administration when it undertook a similar project, I commend the present NBA national leadership for sustaining same.
It is a second major step in the right direction by the present administration, after the unprecedented free NBA-Seal-for-lawyers project. Let’s get this straight; among the major first tools a young lawyer, indeed every serious-minded, success-oriented lawyer, needs for an effective law practice, are credible and useful research materials.
Among the best law research materials are law reports because much of all of the relevant judicial precedents (case law) are usually effectively, swiftly and seamlessly found in the Law Pavilion e-resources, among others —- there’s Legalpadia, Toma Legal, etc. Payment for an entirely free subscription for any of such E-Law-Research Resources, to grant (young) lawyers free access to law reports of current cases, statutes and some other law practice precedents, is a worthwhile project.
If even up to N100,000,000 is put into such every year but let it be credible and actually get to the target people, it’s commendable. Why not? Indeed, this is part of what I meant/mean by *NBA should embark on only projects and policies calculated to have direct impacts on the professional lives of Nigerian lawyers. (See: “Abdication Of Duty! How NBA Leaderships Chase After Shadows To The Detriment Of The Security, Welfare And Economic Advancement Of The Legal Profession And Its Members”. Thenigerialawyer: April 07, 2021). Again, this time from NBA’s Ordinary Members’ Room (NBA-OMR), “the other room”, to which I currently belong, I heartily commend the present NBA leadership and all people currently in the NBA Leadership Living Room (NBA-LLR), for this particular job very well done, because as Warren Wiersbe said, “Truth without love is brutality, and love without truth is hypocrisy”. It appears our relentless cries and wailing from the wildernesses are beginning to yield positive results. It appears NBA is now set for a peregrination from “mere pilot projects”, abdication-of-duty programs, audio actions, and white elephant policies, to an era of truly impactful projects (such as the present one, and the free NBA seal programme) that accord with the spirit and intendment of section 3 of the NBA Constitution.’ Nke a bu nke anyi ooo’ (this one na our own ooo!). It appears this set of NBA leaders has some listening ear; I’ve not drawn conclusions, because my siddon-dey-look plus discreet research is still ongoing; let’s see how it goes. However, please, note that much more still remains to be done for Nigerian lawyers to be able to say, we’re happy to be proud that we’ve a leadership that is for us, our concerns and our challenges. Accordingly, we’d continue to shout from the wilderness, follow from the deserts, ruminate from the conclaves, analyse from the cubicles, wail from the rooftops, commend from downtown, assess from the upcountry, watch from the countryside and write from the hinterlands (everywhere and anywhere), until NBA national leadership moves from good to better, and finally becomes the best. It’s then I will listen to my brother, Kunle Edun’s charge to “rest the matter”. On 22 March, 2020, I wrote as follows: “Citizens’ right to sometimes take leaders to the cleaners by way of criticisms is a necessary part of constitutional democracy, such as ours in Nigeria is…. criticisms may not be agreeable, but they’re absolutely necessary. Criticism fulfills the same function as pain in the human body; it calls attention to seeming flaws and puts true leaders and organisations on their toes. Everyone mustn’t necessarily sing praises of organisations. Indirectly, criticism helps to make leaders and organisations better, and also helps the leaders to achieve more. Any leader organisation that detests or rejects criticism is headed for the Golgotha. The problem with most leaders in developing and backward societies, in Africa (Nigeria being chief among the worst culprits) is that most of our leaders would rather be ruined by praises than saved by criticism”. No wonder most critics are more often than not, treated as enemies of the propellers, architects and beneficiaries of the status quo. And then, sometimes, plots and plans (na true ooo), including landmines and drones, known and unknown, most of them petty, trifling and laughable, are hatched to track perceived critics down and shut them up to silence them for good. Chai!! Dear critics, e no easy oooo; but, don’t worry, just continue to speak out always but only as you ought reasonably to; unseen hands will protect you, as they usually do for me. . One should never be afraid to raise one’s voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. Indeed, if people all over the world could do this, it would change the earth. Besides, as Mahatma Gandhi said, ”Truth never damages a cause that is just”. One major source of inspiration and encouragement is taken from Winston Churchill: “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going’ away.”
Arthur Schopenhauer said, “All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident”. Could this be why James A. Garfield said,” Truth will set you free, although first it will make you miserable”.
The point therefore is to objectively discover the truth, and to vigorously pursue it not minding the obvious risks.
Truth is not only violated by falsehood; it may be equally outraged by silence. It is best to refuse to compromise what you know to be right for anyone or anything.
It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it is because we do not dare that they are difficult. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.
All in all, please let’s stay steadily and steadfastly stuck to Thomas Hardy’s counsel: “If an offence comes out of the truth, better is it that the offence come than that the truth be concealed”. It is better to displease some people by doing what you know is right, than to temporarily please them by doing what you know is wrong. “To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice” (per Confucius).
By: Sylvester Udemezue
Udemezue is a Lecturer with the Nigerian Law School.
Burden Of Proof
The burden of proof is a legal requirement that determines the viability of a claim based on the factual evidence produced. It is also an obligation that remains on a single party for the duration of the claim. The legal burden to proof beyond reasonable doubt continues to rest on the prosecution in the Nigerian criminal justice jurisprudence. An accused person is not required to open the case and to lead evidence to show or to prove his innocence. Under the Nigerian law, he who asserts in the affirmative and would fail if no evidence is called has the burden under Section 136 of the Evidence Act to prove the assertion.
In criminal cases, the burden is entirely on the prosecution to prove the guilt of the defendant. This burden does not shift if the respondent must secure conviction. This is because, there is the presumption of innocence in favour of the defendant as he has no obligation in law to prove his innocence. The duty is squarely on the shoulder of the respondent to prove all the ingredients of the offence to secure conviction. In Ankpegher V. State (2018) LPELR 43906 (sc), the apex court per Kekere – Ekun, JSC at Pages 24 – 25 held:
“There is no doubt that in criminal proceedings the onus of proof lies on the prosecution throughout the trial and does not shift. There is no burden on the accused person to prove his innocence. It is also trite that the standard of proof in criminal proceedings is proof beyond reasonable doubt but not proof beyond the shadow of a doubt, see Section 135 of the Evidence Act, 2011; Ikpo V. the State (2016) 2–3 sc (Pt 111) 88; Oseni V. The State (2012) 5 NWLR (Pt 1293) 351 @ 388 F-G; Woolmington V. DPP (1935) AC 462.”
It is worthy of note that while the burden to prove the guilt of the defendant does not shift, there are instances in a criminal trial when the burden to prove shifts. This is when the defendant makes assertion over a fact in a criminal matter. The burden is on him to prove that fact. This is because the law is trite and it is that, whoever alleges a fact is under obligation in law to prove the fact he alleges. In Omorede Darlington V. FRN ELC (2018) 2415 Page 1, the apex court held:
“There is no doubt and it is trite as well, that the appellant has the burden of establishing his assertions. He has a duty of establishing his assertion. He has a duty to establish the assertions made in the complaints either in his grounds of appeal or the issues formulated from the grounds of appeal for the determination of his appeal. Section 131(1) of the evidence Act 2011 is quite categorical on this; whoever desires any court to give judgement as to any legal right or liability dependent on the existent of facts which he asserts must prove that these facts exist.” PER E. TOBI JCA.
In civil cases, the rule is that the burden of proof rests on the party (whether plaintiff or defendant), who substantially asserts the affirmative of the issue when it is said that the onus of proof shifts from plaintiff to defendant and vice versa from time to time as the case progresses, it means no more than the burden of proof may shift depending on how the scale of evidence preponderates. However, subject to the scale of evidence preponderating, the burden of proof rests squarely on the party, who would fail if no evidence at all. From the Supreme Court Judgement of Iroagbara V. Ufomadu (2019) LPELR 1538 (sc) Per Aderemi JSC (pp 13-14, Para E-B), it is clear that the legal burden of proof generally in civil cases is on the plaintiff, who is expected to discharge same on the balance of probabilities, when it is the defendant that affirmatively asserts the existence of a fact, the burden of proving that fact will equally lie on him.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Media House Honours DSP Lawal
A Port Harcourt-based local tabloid, Weekly Watch Newspaper, one of the leading local tabloids in the South-South Zone has honoured the special Tatical Squad, Rivers State Commander, DSP Lawal Hamisu, with a life patron of the medium.
The tabloid also presented a corporate award of excellence in recognition of his resilience, dedication and commitment in the security development of the state.
The presentation of the award took place at the Commander’s office in Port Harcourt, recently.
The Board Chairman, who spoke through one of the staff of the Newspaper outfit, Bath Nnaji, said DSP Lawal was chosen for the award in recognition of his remarkable achievements and contributions to the promotion of peace and security.
“DSP Lawal’s contribution to the security improvement of the state is highly laudable which is in line with his constitutional mandate, is not in doubt. The security scenario in Nigeria would be better if other colleagues emulate him,” he said.
Responding, the Special Tactical Squad Commander, thanked the Weekly Watch Newspaper for finding him worthy for the award.
According to him, the honour done him is a wakeup call, to do more credible work.
“I want to thank you for rising to the occasion of fishing out those who are doing well in various human endeavours,” he said.
According to him, things will begin to improve if people, who risk their lives to ensure the society moves forward despite the challenges are encouraged in this way.
However, he also said that the honour was an award to the Inspector General of police, Mr Akali, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday as well as officers of the Nigerian police.
Meanwhile, the general public has been advised to always provide useful information to the police, in order to enable them succeed as security is believed to be everybody’s business.
By: King Onunwor
