Northern Govs Extol Sultan’s Qualities
The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as an inspiring leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security in Nigeria.
The Chairman of Forum Gov. Simon Lalong in a congratulatory message on the Sultan’s 65th birthday, in Jos, described Abubakar III as a peace advocate who has offered valuable counsel to the Governments at all levels.
“The Sultan remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth, and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds,” he said.
Lalong urged Abubakar III to continue to offer his wise counsel to the nation, particularly to the Northern Governors who hold him in high esteem as a worthy partner for the emancipation of the region from many of its challenges.
He wished him many more years of good health, peace of mind and God’s protection.
NSCDC Arrests Man, 27, For Alleged Car Theft In Kwara
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, for allegedly stealing a red colour Toyota Camry car.
The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in llorin yesterday, gave the registration number of the stolen car as Lagos EPE 294 GT.
The suspect, according to the statement, a father of two, committed the offence at one private hostel in Malete, Kwara State University Area, llorin.
“On Thursday, August 19, upon receiving the complain about a missing car, our officers from the Intelligence and Investigation Department were deployed to immediately commence search for the stolen car.
“Through an effort of the surveillance team from the investigation unit, the suspect was arrested with the car,” Babawale said.
The spokesman said the car was parked in front of the hostel on August 11, around 11. 00 p.m., but could not be traced the next morning.
He said, investigation conducted revealed that Aliyu broke through the window of one of the hostel rooms, from where he picked the key and made away with the car.
Afolabi said the suspect took the car to one painter’s shop, Adewunmi Taiwo at Oko Erin Area, Ilorin, where the red color was changed to black.
“This was done under eight hours and the suspect waited for the painter to finish, after which he drove the car out of the place the same day.
“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo might not have conspired with the suspect, but acted foolishly by painting and changing the colour of the car within some hours,” he said.
According to him, both suspects, Aliyu and Taiwo were arrested and kept in custody, while Aliyu confessed to have committed the crime.
“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions will be taken after his directive,” Afolabi said
Persons With Proven Character’ll Make Community Policing, IGP Insists
The 36 state governments and Police Commands have been enjoined to ensure that persons drafted into the community policing system are people with proven character and integrity.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, gave the advice while addressing officers and men of the Edo Police Command during his working and familiarisation tour of the state.
He said the Federal Government has adopted community policing to check crime and criminality, a practice he said was obtainable in most parts of today’s world.
The police boss said statistics have shown a reduction in the level of crime in some parts of the country compared to what it was when he first resumed office as the Inspector General of Police.
594 Nigerian Communities Have Renounced FGM-UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that no fewer than 594 communities have renounced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) across the 36 states of Nigeria.
The organisation called for a total end to FGM in the country, stating its desire is a zero-tolerance for the act.
Declaring open a three-day workshop on anti-FGM for law enforcement agents and Judiciary workers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, Mrs Nkiru Maduechesi, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF said the havoc done by FGM could not be overemphasised.
The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information, Child Rights Information Bureau in Collaboration with UNICEF had participants drawn from Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states.
Maduechesi, who made case for laws against FGM, called on the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make laws against the act.
She said part of the problems facing the frontline workers in eradicating the menace of FGM was cultural belief.
She noted that FGM was one of the worst human rights violations in the country because of the lifelong traumatic effects that the victims bear.
