LG Vice Chairman, Councillors Receive Official Vehicles

Barely two months in office, Vice Chairman and councillors of Andoni Local Government Council have received official cars worth millions of naira from the Chairman of the council, Barr Erastus Awortu at Ngo, headquarters of the council.

The official vehicles comprised a Venza SUV for the Vice Chairman and 11 Toyota Corolla for the Councillors representing the 11 Wards of Andoni Local Government Area.

The move came barely three weeks after organising a capacity development training for the councillors to build their legislative competence and enhance their collective performance for bye-laws that would boost development in the area.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who performed the presentation of the official cars to the Vice Chairman and the councillors of the council, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the council chairman Erastus Awortu in just 63 days in office.

He said the council chairman is justifying the goodwill and mandate of the people of the area by his continuous good performance in office.

According to him, Awortu’s administration is a new political agenda, a new value, a new level of governance and a new leadership that is in touch with the current reality in Andoni.

The Speaker who described the council chairman as an interventionist who came to close the yawning gap between development and underdevelopment in the area, urged him to sustain his good works as posterity would be kind to him.

Ibani also urged the councillors to complement the efforts of the council chairman by making bye-laws that will boost development in the area.

He called on all stakeholders to support the Awortu-led administration whom he said has placed Andoni on the path of sustainable development and economic prosperity.

In his remarks, the Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins described the gesture by the council chairman as historic since the creation of Andoni Local Government Area 30 years ago.

He said the move is a gigantic leap to a new era of good governance and economic prosperity in Andoni by Awortu’s administration.

“This is very significant for us, what we are witnessing today may look like a little step but it is a gigantic leap for us as Andoni people for a Local Government that has existed for 30years”.

By: Enoch Epelle