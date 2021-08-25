Editorial
If Nigeria Must Export Food…
It is no cheering news that over 70 percent of Nigerian food products are rejected in the global market specifically by European Union countries and the United States of America (USA) following their reported poor quality, packaging and labelling. This comes at a time when the emphasis is on economic diversification and strengthening the Naira. The many years of dependence on oil have been detrimental to economic development and are no longer sustainable. Other sources of non-oil revenue must be identified to bolster the economy.
In 2015, the European Union banned the importation of Nigerian beans for being high in pesticides, which are considered dangerous for health. As well, because of the administrative failure to provide the key information required, the US banned smoked fish processed in Nigeria in 2018. However some of our agricultural products have been rejected by foreign countries for not being recognised internationally.
Over the years, Nigerian products have continued to face rejection at the global markets on account of non-conformity to global best practices, hence, the urgent need to maximise the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS), will not be out of place to address the high level of rejection currently being faced by the country’s products at the international scene.
In other climes, the issue of standards is of widespread concern, especially if it is related to food, because advanced economies place a high priority on food protection in their quest to safeguard unsuspecting food consumers. Therefore, stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector must accept NNSS to promote exports of non-petroleum products, because Nigeria’s plan to diversify its economy from hydrocarbon resources basically relies on strong non-petroleum exports.
The NNSS is a document that identifies priorities for standardisation in a country based on an assessment of national needs and usually accompanied by a national implementation plan that gives orientation for national harmonisation work within three years. The objective of this strategy is to support Nigeria’s industrialisation policies and to identify opportunities for improving socio-economic development.
To achieve this, farmers and government agencies involved in the production, processing, quality control and export of food must work together. In this way, exports would conform to international standards and would not be rejected in the world market. Trade rules must be respected so that our exports are acceptable.
It is expedient that relevant regulatory agencies of foods and export are compelled to end the continued embarrassing rejection of Nigerian food products by other countries by partnership to ensure the safety of the foods locally and internationally. Moreover, this industry alone can create many jobs and contribute to diversification and economic growth.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with its sister agencies including the Nigerian Customs Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Shippers Councils, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Agricultural and Quarantine Service (NAQS), among others, must commence a nationwide awareness on food safety under the inter-agency collaboration forum.
Without a doubt, inter-agency cooperation would motivate diversification of the economy through a systematic mechanism to facilitate export from Nigeria. The organised private sector (OPS) organisations such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry should brace up too as mediocrity in production and packaging has been part of the challenges in this regard.
Nigeria is keen to export agricultural products for economic diversification. This possibility is apparent in the amount of rice and other crops grown. It is, therefore, necessary for the government to ensure that nothing stands in the way of increased exports. Farmers and exporters should have no choice but to heed whatever direction the government might give in that regard.
We have a serious problem that needs to be addressed by the government at all levels. Specifically, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council should wake up also to get the relevant faculties of our tertiary institutions to step up research in production and packaging of products for exports.
This is an era of innovation through research that should be adopted by our universities and polytechnics. So, knowledge workers in this area should show up for the country. If we lose exports, there’s no way the economy is going to get better. It is time for all stakeholders to rise to this challenge, lest we should be the last even in the continent.
Unfortunately, while there is so much discussion about the need to export food to boost our exchange rate, there is a disconcerting reality about Nigeria’s inability to feed its citizens. The country faces a growing food crisis. This is a shameful and very worrisome yet avoidable scenario, highlighting the nation’s inability to feed its over 200 million people.
With the added security challenge, evidenced in seemingly endless Fulani herdsmen’s destruction of farmlands with their rampaging cattle, as well as killing of farmers in the South and North-Central, rural banditry and Boko Haram attacks in the farming communities in the North-West and North-East, the country is sadly walking the path of imminent hunger. That calls for urgent action from the government at all levels.
Given that the world market is very competitive, only high-quality products and packaging can meet the required international standards. Enhancing the quality of Nigerian food products is the best way to meet the challenge of rejection. More importantly, however, the local market must first be satisfied before we deplore further non-acceptance.
Review Long Court Vacation
Worried by the slow pace of justice occasioned by the frequent closure of courts, a non-governmental organisation, Access to Justice (AJ) recently called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the vacation periods of courts in the country, and make new policies regulating the time annual vacations should last to get the courts back to business.
In a statement by its Convener, Joseph Otteh, and Project Director, Deji Ajare, AJ recommended measures that could be adopted to ensure that cases do not suffer undue delay during intermissions. The body submitted that judges handling criminal cases should not partake in the general furlough but establish their holidays so that criminal trials could proceed uninterrupted across Nigeria.
AJ similarly urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to ensure that there were enough vacation courts opened in all of its judicial divisions during the period, and not just in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Port Harcourt, given that urgent matters could arise anywhere in the country. A statement from the AJ states:
“It is customary for courts to mainly shut down in the months of August and September each year to allow judges to rest. During this period, only a few designated courts sit to adjudicate urgent matters. Access to Justice has, in the past, called for a reform of the judicial vacation system, so that courts’ businesses do not shut down en bloc, and allowing judges take individual vacations instead, in the way it is done in many other countries.”
We agree with the concerns raised by the organisation. This is because the current legal year has been marked by extraordinary disruption: the Covid-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protests that saw many court buildings and records destroyed, and the JUSUN strike that shuttered courts for a little over two months.
In addition to the forced closures, judges also enjoy at least four extra vacations – Christmas, Easter and two Muslim festivities. When the various vacations are summed up, many courts would have been closed for business for up to three months. When disruption periods are added to this number, some courts would have been closed for more than five months in the legal year.
Lawyers and the public are equally troubled that despite the many court closures between last year and now, judges still proceeded on their annual vacation not minding that justice delivery in the country would be stymied. This break is unnecessary and would consume valuable judicial time reeling from the long strike embarked on by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
The JUSUN strike was reportedly marked by a high rate of extortion and extra-judicial executions in certain parts of the country. The Nigerian Correctional Service has at least 65,688 detainees, with the majority waiting to be tried. With the growing wave of insecurity, many law enforcement agencies have stockpiled their detention centres with suspects.
In 2020, the NJC said it had 155,757 cases, although courts throughout the federation are reported to have thousands of cases before it. Despite this, restorative criminal justice and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practices are not yet mainstreamed in Nigeria as in other countries. Given the scenarios, it was shocking when the federal and state courts announced the start of the 2021 annual holidays.
Though annual vacation of courts is statutory, we recommend that henceforth only 50 per cent of the courts should proceed on the annual holiday while the remaining 50 per cent should continue at work and only proceed on vacation when the first 50 per cent would have returned to work. The nation cannot afford to keep the justice system in limbo as we did for two months during the JUSUN strike so that people do not take the laws into their hands.
Hopefully, most judges on holiday would find a way to compensate for lost time. We applaud the states that have agreed to shorten the vacation and ask others to do the same. The bottom line is that every state should have a sufficient number of courts to allow litigants to address time-sensitive and urgent issues.
We are convinced that the judiciary should improve its image and offer a higher level of accountability to the public it serves. Where the institution ignores the broader needs and stakes of litigants, and takes any length of vacation periods it chooses, only just because it can, it gives the impression that it is more interested in preserving the vocational privileges of its members than it is committed to the cause of justice and realising the constitutional rights of citizens to a fair and reasonably speedy trial.
Where court users feel this way, they further lose faith in the court system as vehicles of justice and see the judicial branch as just another impassive, spiritless player in the business of governance. For a judiciary that has been heavily burdened by negative public perception, this can be even more alienating.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria and the NJC must declare a state of emergency in the Judiciary, following from many months of court closure, and convoke a high-level justice delivery stakeholder meeting immediately to explore the most effective ways to drive an expeditious programme to decongest court dockets and develop a programme of action for doing so.
Beyond London Education Summit
Concerned about the growing figure of out-of-school children worldwide, a few world leaders lately met
and raised $5 billion from donors to assist the education sector in approximately 90 countries, with a huge out-of-school children’s population. The Global Education Summit was co-hosted by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, in London. The assembly was aimed at making global leaders invest more in education and enhance access for girls.
A record US$4 billion was raised from donors for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). This fundraising cumulative places GPE firmly in the direction of attaining its goal of realising at least $5 billion over the next five years to transform education for millions of the world’s most susceptible children. A funded GPE would allow up to 175 million children to learn and assist 88 million more girls and boys in school by 2025.
In addition to the US$4 billion pledged from donors, 19 Heads of State and Government pledged to spend at least 20% of national budgets on education, rallying behind a political declaration on education financing led by Kenyatta. Over the next five years, the countries that signed the declaration will commit up to US$196 billion in funding for education. These commitments are an essential safeguard against lost learning as a result of the economic impact of Covid-19.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders participated in the summit which held between 28 and 29 July, 2021. This two-day hybrid event brought together leaders from governments, corporations, the private sector and development banks to dedicate funds and support to the education of children in the poorest countries of the world.
At the occasion, Buhari promised to raise Nigeria’s education budget by 50 per cent over the next two years. That is laudable if it is faithfully enforced. The promise was contained in a document entitled, “Heads of State call to action on education financing ahead of the Global Education Summit,” signed as a form of commitment at the summit. It is a move in the right direction.
Nigeria has an education system that is essentially vulnerable and underfunded, with record levels of out-of-school children worldwide. Properly implemented, the pact at the summit may modify the dynamic. While this development is encouraging, it nevertheless highlights the wishful thinking of a government that has completely ignored UNESCO’s recommendation for education funding.
According to the Education for All programme, the organisation recommends that countries should devote 4.0% to 6.0% of the GDP to education, and within the government budget, 15% to 20% should be dedicated to education. Sadly, Buhari allocated N369.6 billion to education in 2016, which amounted to 6.7 per cent of the national budget of N6.06 trillion. In 2017, N550.5 billion or 7.38 per cent of the N7.29 trillion budget was allocated to the sector.
In 2018, N605.8 billion out of the N9.12 trillion budget, indicating 7.04 per cent, was allotted to education; in 2019, it was N620.5 billion, signifying 7.05 per cent of the N8.92 trillion budget. In 2020, N671.07 billion of N10.33 trillion, which amounted to 6.7 per cent, was given to the sector; while in 2021, the sector got N742.5 billion of the N13.6 trillion budget, representing 5.6 per cent.
These budgetary allocations represent a paltry sum in key areas and are not unique to this administration. In addition, the lack of funding from previous governments for education has adversely affected the prosperity of that sector. As our education sector faces impediments, it is anticipated that the government will improve quality, promote growth, increase competitiveness, stimulate research and encourage teachers.
However, a one-time promise that is unlikely to be realised is not what it takes to infuse life into a stupefied system as President Buhari has vowed. It must be overhauled. A bottom-up, targeted and pragmatic approach is urgently needed to allow Nigeria’s primary, secondary and university education to compete globally to address the policy.
Nigeria is said to have received substantial financing from GPE. In June 2021, the GPE formally announced the approval of a new grant of $125 million for the country, an education programme that will be implemented by the World Bank in Oyo, Katsina and Adamawa States. It was good for Buhari to have participated in the GPE Summit. The future of Nigerian children is not promising, particularly when it comes to the growing number of out-of-school children, which stands at 13.5 million with almajiris making up about 72% of this figure.
The recent wave of mass abductions and kidnappings of students is arguably the greatest existential threat to the future of education in Northern Nigeria. What makes school kidnappings in the North bad in the long run is that they combine two negative trolls. The first is Boko Haram’s retrogressive doctrine that “Western education is bad,” and the second is motivated by the search for ransom for criminal commercial reasons. These two are now inextricably linked.
The North is already plagued by endemic poverty, religious and cultural practices that bode ill for Western education, and a pervasive systemic crisis in Nigeria’s education system. Thus, the advent of kidnapping schoolchildren for ransom is an ominous gathering cloud, whose forecoming rains may have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences, not only for Northern Nigeria but the entire country.
Schools must be urgently protected from bandits and insurgents. And education budgets have to be protected. Records show that for the last ten years, the allocation to the Nigerian education sector has not reached the 10-15% recommended by UNESCO in developing countries. This has led to teacher strikes at all levels of the stratum, with other calamities that have reduced the once-proud education sector into a complete laughing stock in international education rating standards.
Column
Demystifying Ethical Orientation
The core issue at the centre of national consciousness and moral rearmament is ethical orientation among Nigerians. However, the common ghost haunting this ideal is the mystification of the concept itself.
What should be the core value of national orientation in Nigeria? Should Nigeria have a uniformity of values and ideals?
There is urgent need for a national core value reorientation that will engender patriotism among the citizens of Nigeria. Sadly Nigerians have greater loyalty for their religion and ethnicity.
In a country with a diversity of ethnic conglomeration and culture, it is difficult to give a uniform stamp to a national philosophy, core values and ethnical orientation.
It is important to observe that a proper understanding of ourselves as a people of diverse culture will assist us in defining our values, and common ethical precepts. A push towards national integration over time by different political dispensations in Nigeria, would have opened the window for a national ethical orientation, but it has been a case of every one to their tent.
Nigerians are seen or perceived according to their ethnic orientation. We often see ourselves saying, “this is how the Yorubas behave”, the Yorubas have great respect for elders, the Igbos are their brothers keeper. “We also say the Hausa Fulani have great dexterity in political solidarity.”
These ethical stereotypes are also common among the minorities. The Niger Delta group for example are known for their strong will for mobilization towards common goals.
All these are ethical values that can grow a nation. These values can also nurture patriotism, loyalty and nationalism.
However, what every group brings to the common plate is what counts and can add value to a common national ethics.
What often comes to the centre are the wrong values, crime and other forms of social malaise. It is therefore difficult to point at a common ethical standard.
Different religious environments also have their own ethical standards. So it is difficult to talk about the Nigeria ethics. However, there is a common concern about how we can have a Nigeria society that everyone can be proud of, that is orderly, with citizens that demonstrate discipline and exhibit positive national consciousness.
This preoccupation gave rise to the establishment of institutions charged with mobilizing the citizens of Nigeria towards ethical revolution. Once upon a time the military hoisted “War Against Indiscipline”. War Against Indiscipline (W.A.I) was established in 1984/85 by General Mohammadu Buhari and Idiagbon military junta.
It was aimed at correcting social maladjustment and widespread corruption. This good intention was squandered on the altar of bad-will, associated with the dictators who placed more emphasis on the stick rather than the carrot.
The philosophy was predicated on the perception that Nigerians lacked discipline, were morally bankrupt and needed to be whipped into line to maintain orderliness in public places. Queue culture was emphasised.
It became a contradiction when Nigerians were forced to queue for essential commodities.
Citizens were whipped to queue up to scramble for goods at supermarkets.
The W.A.I regimentation subjected Nigerians to refugee status. Nothing was done about creating an appropriate national consciousness that would grow ethical orientation for patriotism, transparency and dignity of labour.
Next was MAMSER; mass mobilization for Self Reliance, and Economic Recovery of 1987. It was General Babangida’s idea of ethical revolution and national orientation for economic development.
MAMSER was a valid mass mobilisation for economic development and self reliance. It was aimed at banishing the culture of consumption mentality.
Nigerians have refused to work, and be productive, but prefer to import goods from the metropolitan economies. The objective therefore was to encourage self reliance, culture of hard work and productivity.
However, it did not have a grassroots penetration, rather it was an exercise in political orientation in Nigeria.
The National Orientation Agency (N.O.A) was established via Decree 100 in 1993.
It was aimed at developing a society that is orderly, responsible and disciplined. A society where citizens demonstrate core values of honesty, hard work and patriotism. Main objectives of N.O.A are to ensure that government programmes and policies are better understood by the people and mobilizing favourable public opinion.
This military institution was inherited by the civilian administration through an Act of Parliament.
NOA is expected to be an institutional framework for educating, orientating and indoctrinating Nigerians towards attitudes, values and culture that would promote national cohesion.
Sadly, the impact of NOA is yet to reach the intended grassroots population. This is because the Nigerian leadership still see value orientation as a subject for sloganeering.
The history of Nigerian institutional frame work for ethnical reorientation is sadly that of flawed ideological profiling of issues. Creating a sense of loyalty to the nation should be at the centre. The Nigerian population must be mobilized in a sustainable manner, through deliberate restructuring of our institutions to give every citizen a sense of belonging. Political and economic development must be people centred to nurture Nigerians to love their beloved country.
