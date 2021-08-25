News
Group Lists Conditions For Resumption Of Oil Exploration In Ogoni
Following the Appeal Court judgement that relieved Shell of the operational licence over OML 11 with the replacement of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, a pan-Ogoni organisation under the auspices of Ogoni Liberation Initiatives has listed the conditions for the resumption of oil exploratory activities in Ogoni land.
The position of the organisation was contained in a communiqué issued by the CEO of Ogoni Liberation Initiatives, Dr Fabeke Douglas to the MD NPDC, Garba Mohammed for onward delivery to the presidency at Bori, administrative headquarters of Ogoni, last Monday.
Presenting the communiqué, the CEO Ogoni Liberation Initiatives said the social estrangements and domestic colonisation which were the hallmarks of Shell in Ogoni must stop while the principles of community participation which defines the global corporate community must be adhered to in the new engagement.
He hailed the judgement, and pointed out that decisions reached were the outcome of intense grassroots consultation, and as such represented the interest of Ogoni people, noting that the Ogoni people have designed a template of collaboration with the NPDC to address the issues of environmental degradation and economic development of Ogoniland.
He called for the payment of adequate compensation to the Ogoni people for the colossal damages of their environment, and urged the review of the activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation and Restoration Project (HYPREP) in Ogoniland, he noted had not positively impacted Ogoniland.
He said, “It’s regrettable that no impact of HYPREP is felt in Ogoni despite the trails of the agency in Ogoni, there’s no HYPREP office in Bori, no emergency recommendations of UNEP, such as, centre of excellence, water project, medical research institute, contaminated soil management centre, among others, has been implemented in Ogoni.”
In his response, the MD of NPDC, Garba Mohammed, thanked the Ogoni Liberation Initiatives for their unwavering commitment in projecting the yearnings and aspirations of the Ogoni people for better environmental and economic standards of living.
He said, “What you are seeing here today is a demonstration of our existing cordial relationship with the Ogoni people.
“We truly share in your pains. First and foremost as Nigerians and as a company, we will join you to pursue these demands. We will stand with you and will work with you to achieve the goal in shortest period of time.”
He assured the readiness of NPDC to acquiesce to the demands of the Ogoni people as presented by the Ogoni Liberation Initiatives to create the enabling environment for the clean-up of the polluted Ogoni environment and economic development of Ogoni.
He said the demands of the Ogoni people would be transmitted to the Federal Government for action.
Highlights of the event were cultural displays, and intersession prayers for sustainable peace and development of Ogoni.
By: Taneh Beemene
No Employee Should Suffer Work-Related Accidents -Danagogo
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has charged corporate entities operating in Rivers State to tap into the benefits of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSIF) Scheme to prevent issues of employees’ abandonment in the advent of work related accidents.
Speaking during an advocacy visit by the management of the NSITF in Port Harcourt, Danagogo said, the NSITF as the only government institution backed by law to cater for employee’s welfare in the event of work-related accidents or injuries is a necessary institution that all corporate organizations should be beneficiary of.
“This is a laudable scheme that our people should tap into. I am of the view that, anything that can be done for the good of our people, we should put every effort to achieve it. In government, workers are on the first line of beneficiary in work related schemes.
“The challenge of immediate compensation for dedicated workers on the eventuality of accidents or death is an issue we must all look into. As a leader, I am morally burdened to help immediate family of staff who die or is injured even when there is no dedicated fund for such. The system ought to have an inbuilt mechanism to handle issues of emergency funds for death or accidents. Since these are inevitable events of life.
“Be rest assured that we will put in our effort to enable our people benefit having better understood the objectives of the NSITF,” he added.
The Regional Manager of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Dr. Geoffrey Otokito, thanked the SSG and intimated that prior to the foundation of the scheme, many Nigerian employed with international corporations were abandoned after an accident.
“Presently, NSITF is taking up the challenges of many Nigerians who had accidents on the line of duty to ensure they are duly compensated. Death benefits are also being rendered to immediate family members of those who registered with us,” he said.
The NSITF as the only recognized institution in the country to cater for employees welfare in the event of work related accidents and injuries and is based on 1% of payroll of employers remitted to the fund.
LGA Funds For Projects, Not Staff Salary Alone, Woke Vows
The Chief of Staff Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, says funds accruable to councils from the federation account was not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.
He noted that the essence of local government system was to bring government and development to people at the grassroots.
The Chief of Staff stated this at the flag off the Ukeli Road, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Monday.
Woke, who was former chairman of Emohua council, said it was erroneous for people to assume that all the funds accruable to any local government should be expended on remuneration of staff alone.
According to him, council funds should primarily be targeted at developmental projects in the rural areas.
He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Emohua was in support of steps taken by the council Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd to rid the council of ghost workers.
Woke observed that there has been attempts to distract the council chairman since he embarked on personnel audit.
“Perhaps, they do not understand that the statutory allocation that is allocated to Emohua Local Government Area is not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.
“Those who conceptualised the Nigerian Constitution and allowed Nigeria to operate a federal system of government did not make any mistake. The idea is that while the Federal Government is executing projects that are in the Exclusive List, the state government will take those that are their responsibility, the local government is expected to reach out to the people.
“So, anybody who assumes that the local government allocation is to pay salary of workers, fake and fraudulent people, is wrong. Enough is enough.”
He advised the council chairman to ensure that genuine staffers receive their salaries as at when due because every labourer is worthy of his wage.
Woke warned those threatening to destabilise the prevailing peace in the council to have a rethink, as the PDP leadership in Emohua would not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation.
He asserted that anyone who does not want to key into the new Emohua vigilante system initiated by Dr Chidi Lloyd should desist from distracting him and his administration.
The Chief of Staff commended the Emohua council chairman for completing three out of the eight projects he flagged off since he assumed office, last month.
“I have no doubt in my mind that you will perform, even as a legislature, you did not fail the people of Emohua Local Government.”
Woke called for synergy between the Legislative and Executive arms in the council, to ensure delivery of good governance and democratic dividends to the people at the grassroots.
He implored the leadership of the Legislature in the council not to distract the chairman.
In the same vein, he urged the chairman to ensure that the legislators are not denied their entitlements.
The Chief of Staff said the Ukeli Road when completed, will open the area to investors who will provide employment opportunities for youths of the area.
The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd, explained that the flag of the road and other projects was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the council.
RMAFC Presents New Revenue Formula, Dec
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said the new revenue allocation formula will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the end of 2021.
The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr. Elias Mbam, made this disclosure, yesterday in Abuja at a briefing on the proposed new revenue allocation formula.
Mbam assured that “the new formula will meet yearning and expectations of three tiers of governments”.
The RMAFC chairman noted that “the formula which is being reviewed is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the Federation Account to the three tiers of government and this will be concluded before the end of 2021”.
Some of the reasons for embarking on the proposed new revenue formula, Mbam said, include, “the political structure of the country has since changed with the creation of six additional states in 1996, which brought the number of states to 36. Correspondingly, the number of Local Governments also increased from 589 to 774.
“There have been some considerable changes arising from the policy reforms that altered the relative share of responsibilities of the various tiers of government, including the, controversies over funding of primary education, primary health care etc.
“Inadequate/decaying infrastructure and heightened widespread internal security challenges across the country. Ecological challenges like global warming, desertification, flooding and population explosion; and
“Inability of the current vertical formula to adequately address the apparent mismatch between statutorily assigned functions and tax powers of each of the three levels of government.”
Mbam said the current vertical revenue formula being used by the three tiers of government was reviewed and passed into law 28 years ago.
The age of the revenue formula in use, he said, has made it imperative for a new revenue formula “for these various reasons”.
