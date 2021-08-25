Nation
DSS Appeals Bail Granted Four Igboho’s Aides
The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday told the Federal High Court, Abuja that it has appealed the bail granted four of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho).
When the matter was called, counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo told the court that the agency was withdrawing an earlier application seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four.
Awo told the court that since he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted the four detainees, he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the appellate court.
Following the withdrawal of the application, Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the motion since there was no objection from counsel to the detainees, Mr Sunday Adebayo.
Adebayo told newsmen that the release order of the four had been signed since they had perfected their bail conditions and he expressed optimism that the DSS would release them upon receiving the release order.
He, however, said that for the eight, the sureties that withdrew had been replaced and his team was working to ensure that they also perfected their bail conditions so that they too could regain their freedom.
The DSS had approached the court on Aug. 9 with a motion seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four in order to keep them detained for further investigation.
The DSS claimed that the four namely: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday had greater involvement in the alleged arms stockpiling charge leveled against them.
The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that operatives of the DSS had on July 1 raided Igboho’s residence in Oyo and arrested 12 of his supporters.
The arrested persons were subsequently moved to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they were detained.
Subsequently, the suspects, through their lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed an application asking the court to inquire into the circumstances constituting the grounds of their arrest and detention since July 2.
He further asked the court that where it deemed fit, his clients should be admitted to bail.
Ruling on the application on Aug. 4, Justice Egwuatu admitted all the applicants to bail.
The judge said it was clear that no charge had been preferred against the applicants and that they had been in detention since their arrest.
However, in a fresh application the DSS asked the court to cancel the bail granted to four of the 12 persons.
Nation
NSCDC Arrests Man, 27, For Alleged Car Theft In Kwara
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, for allegedly stealing a red colour Toyota Camry car.
The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in llorin yesterday, gave the registration number of the stolen car as Lagos EPE 294 GT.
The suspect, according to the statement, a father of two, committed the offence at one private hostel in Malete, Kwara State University Area, llorin.
“On Thursday, August 19, upon receiving the complain about a missing car, our officers from the Intelligence and Investigation Department were deployed to immediately commence search for the stolen car.
“Through an effort of the surveillance team from the investigation unit, the suspect was arrested with the car,” Babawale said.
The spokesman said the car was parked in front of the hostel on August 11, around 11. 00 p.m., but could not be traced the next morning.
He said, investigation conducted revealed that Aliyu broke through the window of one of the hostel rooms, from where he picked the key and made away with the car.
Afolabi said the suspect took the car to one painter’s shop, Adewunmi Taiwo at Oko Erin Area, Ilorin, where the red color was changed to black.
“This was done under eight hours and the suspect waited for the painter to finish, after which he drove the car out of the place the same day.
“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo might not have conspired with the suspect, but acted foolishly by painting and changing the colour of the car within some hours,” he said.
According to him, both suspects, Aliyu and Taiwo were arrested and kept in custody, while Aliyu confessed to have committed the crime.
“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions will be taken after his directive,” Afolabi said
Nation
Persons With Proven Character’ll Make Community Policing, IGP Insists
The 36 state governments and Police Commands have been enjoined to ensure that persons drafted into the community policing system are people with proven character and integrity.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, gave the advice while addressing officers and men of the Edo Police Command during his working and familiarisation tour of the state.
He said the Federal Government has adopted community policing to check crime and criminality, a practice he said was obtainable in most parts of today’s world.
The police boss said statistics have shown a reduction in the level of crime in some parts of the country compared to what it was when he first resumed office as the Inspector General of Police.
Nation
594 Nigerian Communities Have Renounced FGM-UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that no fewer than 594 communities have renounced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) across the 36 states of Nigeria.
The organisation called for a total end to FGM in the country, stating its desire is a zero-tolerance for the act.
Declaring open a three-day workshop on anti-FGM for law enforcement agents and Judiciary workers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, Mrs Nkiru Maduechesi, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF said the havoc done by FGM could not be overemphasised.
The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information, Child Rights Information Bureau in Collaboration with UNICEF had participants drawn from Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states.
Maduechesi, who made case for laws against FGM, called on the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make laws against the act.
She said part of the problems facing the frontline workers in eradicating the menace of FGM was cultural belief.
She noted that FGM was one of the worst human rights violations in the country because of the lifelong traumatic effects that the victims bear.
