Women
Banigo Commends NAWOJ For Advocacy On Gender Parity
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has commended the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for being strong advocate of gender parity.
Banigo made this commendation while playing host to members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo said NAWOJ which has consistently participated in the International Women Days activities, disclosed that the capacity building programme which was organized to identify and highlight the roles of women journalists, especially in the areas of implementation of the Rivers State Action Plan on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 was very enlightening, noting that the document acknowledges the lopsided role that women and children take in conflicts, especially in the area of domestic violence.
The deputy governor urged NAWOJ to continue to highlight the roles of women journalists when it comes to disseminating the correct information that will engender peace building in our society, and also highlight the roles women play in peace building in their various communities as well as the role women play in integrating the rights of women, children and girls.
“I want to commend our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his gender sensitiveness and friendliness for not only picking a female deputy but for also encouraging women to come out and play the roles of vice chairmen in the 23 local government areas”, Banigo said.
While congratulating the New Executive officers on their emergence at the polls, the deputy governor, also commiserated with NAWOJ on the sudden demise of Pastor Dafini Gogo-Abbey and Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor, whom she described as seasoned journalists.
In her remarks, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana informed the deputy governor that NAWOJ was the female arm of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) saddled with the core mandate of ensuring the welfare of female journalists and championing the cause of women and girls.
Women
Ankara For The Bride’s Outfit
Have you ever been impressed at the outcome of your choice of clothing for any occasion or are you such that is easily swept off the ground by the trendy? So many had lived with the thought that celebrants of white weddings must be adorned in western apparels. This mentality was laid to rest as a Nigerian woman and fashion designer, Chioma, used her marriage ceremony to make a big fashion statement that wedding gowns can be in ankara.
The fashion designer has given many people things to talk about after wearing an ankara-styled gown on her wedding day. Photos of her ankara-styled gown generated massive reactions on social media as many now realized that wedding dresses do not always have to be white as some still exist who believe that ankara should only be for traditional wedding ceremonies.
Chioma’s decision wasn’t just a surprise to the fashion world, but her fashion spirit was comended for a sence of creativity as many people said the style was such a bold move.
With the beauty and uniqueness which made the fashion so nice, admirers wished the groom had used African fabric too.
Chioma has just set the pace, you too can explore the beauty of the African traditional fabric for unique life’s events.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women
RSG Shuts Down Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market
Last week, the Rivers State Executive Council officially approved a total shutdown of the largest slaughter market in the state, the Oginigba Slaughter Market, located at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The approval was given during the last Executive Council meeting held last Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, who addressed the press after the meeting, disclosed that the state government had designed a new project to be sited there.
The Commissioner advised all the occupants and those doing business in the area to vacate the area within the next one month. Recall that the State Executive Council had in its meeting held about two weeks ago, approved the building of a brand new abattoir in Mgbuoshimini , Rumueme, also in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
According to Dr Kpakol, the new abattoir which has automated facilities, has capacity to slaughter 400 cattle as well as 1500 goats and sheep.
“The modern abattoir to be built in Mgbuoshimini in Rumueme, is a modern abattoir, fully automated with the state-of-the-art facilities. It has a meat mart, administrative building, internal road network, shore protection , veterinary clinics and laboratories that will check the animals before, and also the tissues when being slaughtered”, the commissioner stated.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the decision to shut the Oginigba abattoir and build a modern one at Mgbuoshimini was in line with the new Rivers’ Vision , engineered by Governor Wike.
Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, was the official presentation of a letter nominating the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , as the “2020 Governor of the Year Award”, by the management of the Leadership Media Group.
At the presentation ceremony, last Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Muazu Elazeh, said that they were in Port Harcourt to formally present to Governor Wike the letter of his nomination as the Leadership Governor of the Year Award and then to invite him to attend Leadership Conference slated for September.
According to the Group Managing Director, when the board of Editors met for the nomination, Governor Wike’s name received a unanimous endorsement and he attributed that to the Governor’s practical approach to leadership and governance, particularly his focus on infrastructural development.
In his remarks, the Executive Director Leadership Media Group, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said this was the first in the history of Leadership newspaper that a Governor had been nominated twice in the life of an administration, recalling that Governor Wike was first nominated for the award in 2017.
Reacting to his nomination, the Rivers State Governor thanked the Leadership newspaper for finding him worthy to be nominated for the Governor of the Year Award. He dedicated the award to Almighty God and the people of Rivers State.
He said it was gladdening that there people somewhere who recognised the effort he and members of his team were making to change the narrative in terms of governance in the country and remarked that the award would spur his administration to work harder for the state.
Governor Wike was among the dignitaries that attended the service of songs in honour of late Fidelis Obi Odili, elder brother to the former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt.
Wike described late Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, irrespective of their social status.
The Governor announced the donation of M50 million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless and godly service that Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.
Also last week, wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike announced the setting up of education foundation in honour of her father, Dr Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, to assist indigent students meet their aspiration.
The foundation was announced at event marking the 80th birthday celebration of her father held at Odiokwu community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.
She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting at least 20 students in higher institutions and added that there is plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.
Dr Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.
By: Chris Oluoh
Women
Media Women Tasked On Journalism Of Responsibility
Members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, have been charged to practise “ journalism of responsibility “. The chairperson of the association, Mrs Susan Serekara Nwikhana, gave the charge two days ago in a one day capacity building workshop organized for members in collaboration with West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) in Port Harcourt.
Mrs Nwikhana noted that journalism of responsibility which according to her, can only be achieved by presenting the facts to the audience to hold their opinion on the presented facts, remains a sure way to gaining the public’s credibility as well as enhancing the media’s reputation to the public.
She maintained that such could go a long way to debunk the age long myth that complete objectivity is not obtainable in journalism practice, as journalists are said to lack the will to be entirely separated from their personal view points despite their averred claims to objectivity.
Commenting on the topic of the event, ‘ the role of the media in the implementation of the Rivers State action plan on 1325, and, identifying fake news, facts and the journalist’, Mrs Nwikhana noted that the topic could not have come at a better time than now, considering the importance of information dissemination to peace building or escalation of conflicts in the society.
Corroborating the stand of the media women’s boss on factual presentation of information, a guest speaker in the workshop, the south-south zonal director of Business Day Newspaper, Mr Ignatius Chukwu, the principal responsibility of every journalist is to report the fact notwithstanding the resultant effect.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
