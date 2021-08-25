Business
Anchor Borrowers: CBN Incurs N379bn Debt, Farmers Battle Insecurity
The Central Bank of Nigeria (cbn) recorded a shortfall of N378.5 billion in loan repayment by beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrower’s programme in six years, data obtained from the CBN findings have shown.
Between November 2015 when the ABP scheme was introduced and November 2020, the CBN executed a total of 2.3 million projects under the programme and disbursed N497.2bn to farmers.
However, data obtained from the CBN’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Economic report showed that only N118.7bn had been repaid by the beneficiaries within the review period.
The Tide recall that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the ABP on November 17, 2015 in a bid to reverse Nigeria’s negative balance of payments on food.
Beneficiaries of this programme include farmers cultivating cereals (rice, maize, wheat etc.), cotton, roots and tubers, sugarcane, tree crops, legumes, tomato and livestock.
Loans are disbursed to the beneficiaries through Deposit Money Banks, Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Banks, which the programme recognises as Participating Financial Institutions.
According to the CBN, the broad objective of the programme is to create economic linkage between small holders and reputable large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilisation of agricultural firms.
A cursory look at the agricultural sector shows that the scheme might have had a positive impact on the sector as the sector’s aggregate output maintained an upward trajectory throughout the period under review.
An analysis of Gross Domestic Product Reports (GDP) from 2015 to 2020 revealed that total output of the agricultural sector rose from N19.5tn to N37.3tn, indicating a 91.2 per cent increase.
Between 2015 and 2016, aggregate output in the sector grew from N19.5tn to N21.4tn, and rose to N23.9tn in 2017, N27.4tn in 2018 and N31.8 trillion in 2019.
It was observed that within the review period, sub-activities of the agricultural sector which the ABP programme focuses on such as crop production and livestock also recorded increase in economic performance.
Stock/ Money
What are Stock Options and Are They Right For You?
As of May 2021, the total capitalisation of the global stock market was estimated at $95 trillion, making it one of the largest entities of its type within the financial space.
While you may naturally want to invest in the stock market, however, you should know that there are a number of different investment vehicles through which you can pursue a profit.
We’ll explore three of the most compelling options below, while asking whether or not each one is right for you.
- Stock Options
We’ll start with stock options, which are bought directly from a market-maker (a professional buyer and seller of shares) and aren’t issued directly from the underlying company.
They are two types of options available in the marketplace; a “call” option and a “put” option.
The former affords you the right to buy shares in a particular company at a fixed price within a predetermined period of time, potentially enabling you to optimise value or capitalise on stocks that have been temporarily devalued.
As for a put option, this gives you the opportunity to sell shares in a particular company within a set period, and you’re most likely to utilise this if you expect the price of some stock to rise during this time.
- Stock Warrants
Next up is a stock warrant, which essentially gives a particular shareholder the fundamental right to purchase a company’s shares at a particular point of time in the future.
The price of this potential transaction will also be predetermined, with this referred to as “exercise price” and affording traders a clear insight into the value proposition on offer.
Unlike some types of stock option, warrants are issued directly by the underlying company, with the shares used to fulfil the obligation of the agreement supplied directly from a business’s ownership.
The shares are also transferred to the buyer once a warrant has been exercised, and this investment vehicle can be a great way through which to secure discounted equity at some point in the future.
- Stock Indices
Last, but not least, we come to stock indices or indexes, which comprise a host of individual shares from a particular country, industry or market capitalisation value.
This unique composition of stocks provides a subsequent measure of value, which is computed and updated on a regular basis. Each individual stock boasts a different real-time price, with value changes in one not necessarily equal to the fluctuations experienced by another.
Of course, you’ll also be able to access indexes in the world of forex trading, and such entities create a greater sense of freedom for investors who can speculate on price movements (both good and bad) rather than being compelled to assume ownership of the underlying asset.
They’re also synonymous with short-term trading, as investors look to leverage different price movements to their own unique advantage.
Business
Nigeria’s Current Food System Weak, Vulnerable To Shocks – Minister
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has described the country’s food system as weak and vulnerable to shocks.
Shehuri disclosed this on Monday at this year’s Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja.
Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Shehuri said the summit would assist the ministry to re-examine the weak link, with a view to strengthening it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise food security.
He said that the ministry was determined to create a functional food system that will guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to good quality, nutritious and safe food.
“This underscores the various programmes and interventions that are on-going in the Ministry in areas of agricultural livelihood and support, food safety, and the provision of infrastructure in different ecological zones of the country”, he said.
He added that for a sustainable food system, the country must rise to overcome the challenges of poor quality food supplies, hunger, malnutrition and improper habit of promoting food wastage.
“This is the acceptable consumption behaviour globally to which the average Nigerian, especially in the urban areas, pays little or no attention.
“If we devote so much to produce, we should pay more attention to avoid waste, because of its negative economic and environmental impact”, he added.
Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, said the country may produce enough food to eat, but people will still sleep with hunger because they did not have enough money to buy the food.
He attributed the problem to unemployment, which inhibited people from earning money for food, rent or education, identifying this as a great challenge to the nation.
“If we do not focus on how to remove this fundamental issue of an army of unemployed youths and move them to be gainfully employed, we are doing nothing, the relationship between the agricultural sector and the industrial sector is a must,” he said.
Nanono said the Federal Government had continued to implement new strategies to aid the development of the agricultural sector and strengthen the value chain.
“The focus of the National Agricultural Transformation and Innovation Plan (NATIP) is to aid a new strategy that will strengthen the agricultural financial system, reduce food imports and help to refocus attention on agriculture as a key driver of the Nigerian economy”, he said.
Business
IMF Begins Allocation Of $650bn Special Drawing Rights …Nigeria Entitled To $3.35bn
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms Kristalina Georgieva, has said that the organisation has begun allocating Special Drawing Rights of about $650 billion.
This was contained in a press statement on the IMF website.
She was quoted in the statement, as saying, “The largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights in history – about $650 billion – comes into effect today.
“The allocation is a significant shot in the arm for the world and, if used wisely, a unique opportunity to combat this unprecedented crisis.”
She added that the allocation would provide extra liquidity to the global economy.
Georgieva was quoted as saying, “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system – supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt.
“Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.”
She further said that the allocation would be made to countries based on their quota shares in the IMF.
“SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF. This means about $275bn is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21bn – equivalent to as much as six per cent of GDP in some cases,” she said.
Nigeria has 2,352.5m SDR shares, which translates to about $3.35 billion.
Georgieva also stated that IMF planned to engage member countries in establishing a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
According to her, “The IMF is also engaging with its member countries on the possibility of a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust, which could use channeled SDRs to help the most vulnerable countries with structural transformation, including confronting climate-related challenges”.
She added, “Another possibility could be to channel SDRs to support lending by multilateral development banks.
