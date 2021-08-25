Anambra Mourns Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s Widows

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, for allegedly stealing a red colour Toyota Camry car.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in llorin yesterday, gave the registration number of the stolen car as Lagos EPE 294 GT.

The suspect, according to the statement, a father of two, committed the offence at one private hostel in Malete, Kwara State University Area, llorin.

“On Thursday, August 19, upon receiving the complain about a missing car, our officers from the Intelligence and Investigation Department were deployed to immediately commence search for the stolen car.

“Through an effort of the surveillance team from the investigation unit, the suspect was arrested with the car,” Babawale said.

The spokesman said the car was parked in front of the hostel on August 11, around 11. 00 p.m., but could not be traced the next morning.

He said, investigation conducted revealed that Aliyu broke through the window of one of the hostel rooms, from where he picked the key and made away with the car.

Afolabi said the suspect took the car to one painter’s shop, Adewunmi Taiwo at Oko Erin Area, Ilorin, where the red color was changed to black.

“This was done under eight hours and the suspect waited for the painter to finish, after which he drove the car out of the place the same day.

“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo might not have conspired with the suspect, but acted foolishly by painting and changing the colour of the car within some hours,” he said.

According to him, both suspects, Aliyu and Taiwo were arrested and kept in custody, while Aliyu confessed to have committed the crime.

“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions will be taken after his directive,” Afolabi said