No Budgetary Approval For CAC -Reps
The House of Representatives has said that there would be no 2022 budgetary approval for the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) until its financial report from 2016 to 2020 is submitted.
Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rep James Faleke, said this, yesterday in Abuja at the public hearing of 2022 to 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).
Faleke called the attention of the Budget Office not to grant the commission any budgetary request until it cleared with the committee.
He said that the 2021 budgetary performance of CAC had already put it in deficit, adding that such spending would not augur well for the financial status of the country.
“I have worked in private organisation before coming to the House of Reps, and they will always regulate their expenses and not spend beyond what they generate.
“In you case, you borrow money upfront even before the money comes, therefore, you will have to submit your 2018 -2020 financial report before you are granted audience for 2022 budget,” Faleke said.
He added that from the documents submitted to the committee by the commission from 2016 to 2020, its revenue had always been lower than expenditure.
“You expended what you do not generate, this agency needs a total overhaul to turn it back to what is supposed to be.
“Today all the registration are done online, yet you are still carrying unbearable overhead, things need to change”, the committee stated.
However, the Registrar-General of CAC, Alhaji Abubakar, noted that most of the expenditures by the commission were settlement of liabilities
He stated that as at 2020 they had a liability of N2.024 billion, adding that the commission’s record was cleared and it had not been cooking its book as insinuated by a member of the House.
‘Inadequate Funding, Inhibiting Oversight Functions Of Legislators’
The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos, has stated that inadequate funding was inhibiting legislators from performing their oversight functions.
He made the remark at at a three-day capacity building workshop for directorate cadre staff of the Senate, in Abuja on Monday.
Amos said: “It is regrettable that funding has been inhibiting the activities of our committees, especially, in the area of effective oversight functions.
“In comparison to what is available as global best practice; committees should have vehicles, fully equipped secretariat and funds to conduct their activities.
“There must be diligent record keeping, for easy and quick referencing always, for the purpose of rendering smooth advice to the legislators; while there is need to formulate realistic annual work plans for the committees.
“It is imperative that the Senate, the highest legislative partner in Nigeria’s representative democracy, needs to continuously respond to rising expectations of its constituents.
“This is in order to be on top of its constitutional functions of representation, law making and other oversight duties”.
Amos said the internal workings of the parliament and relations with the other branches of government, especially the executive, were fundamental to the health of the National Assembly in Nigeria.
“Directors should be accountable to their committees and departments, because under our watch, we will not entertain any excuse, as we will not hesitate to apply the public service rules against any erring staff”.
The training was organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) for staff on the directorate level.
In his remarks, Director-General NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, said that the ability of the legislature to effectively deliver on its mandate depended on its human resources.
“Both legislators, but equally importantly, parliamentary staff, who provide essential support to legislators and their activities need capacity building workshops to enhance their jobs.
“Also, for effective parliaments, enhanced democracy, and generally to promote good governance and socio-economic development, there is need for capacity building of the staff.
“More so, staff are the backbone of the legislature, serving not only as engine-room but also the institutional memory of the Assembly”.
Sulaiman said that the workshop was designed following a needs assessment study conducted by the Clerk, Senate, in 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In addition to that, the institute recognises the serious lacunae that opened up in the National Assembly following mass retirements in the last two years.
“This has made the need for training of staff even more necessary, to ensure smooth operations of the assembly particularly in core legislative areas such as chamber operations, among others”.
The director-general further said the institute had already lined up similar workshops for middle and low level cadre of the Senate’s staff on GL 12-14, GL 8-10 and GL 4-7.
He added that the trainings would also be extended to the staff of the House of Representatives.
Declaring the workshop open, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, noted that to achieve improved quality, the workshop needed to focus on directorate level staff of the senate, as a crucial cadre of the senate bureaucracy.
Represented by Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda, the senate president said the implication of this was the recognition that NILDS was concerned with not only the overall improvement of service delivery” but a growth in the performance levels of different service grades.
“The NILDS training does not also imagine that we have not been hard working. It rather envisages avenues of improvement, aside from reminding us of new techniques in service delivery”, Lawan added
Over 2m Nigerians Have Registered Online – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the number of fresh registrants on its online registration portal for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), has exceeded two million.
The programme was launched on June 28.
INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Monday.
“As at 7a.m., of Monday, August 23, the number of new registrants has hit 2, 215, 832,” Okoye said.
He said that the number of Nigerians who had completed their registration in four weeks stood at 430, 363.
Okoye said the figure was since the commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in states and Local Government Area (LGAs) offices nationwide.
“The update on the number of registrants who have completed their registration indicates that 234, 516 were males, 195, 802 were females, while 4, 915 were persons with disabilities,” he said.
He said that the commission had within the last eight weeks, received 2, 887,978 applications of which 1,605,220 were from males , 1, 282,758 were from females, while 35, 750 of the applicants were people with disabilities.
The Tide source reports that the age distribution showed that 1,877,552 were youths; 686,583 were middle age; 284,389 were elderly; while 39, 454 were old people.
The Tide source also reports that out of the 2,215,832 new registrants, Osun was the state with highest figure with 365, 412, followed by Bayelsa with 184,059, while Borno has the lowest number with 7,307 and followed by Yobe with 7,946 new registrants.
Okoye said that detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by states/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.
He advised all eligible citizens who had not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so, stating that those who had already registered as voters need not register again.
“However, those who wish to transfer to another place where they wish to vote in future elections or who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) may apply online or in-person for resolution,” he added. (NAN)
Edo Dep Gov Lauds Speaker Over Good Leadership
The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has commended the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun for his exceptional leadership qualities which have stabilised the House under his watch.
Shaibu gave the commendation during the reception held to celebrate Onobun’s birthday anniversary in Benin.
The deputy governor said “I want to congratulate you for adding another year to your age and also commend you for all you have done for your Constituents.
“You have shown that the youths can be given responsibilities and they can handle them very well.
“The Assembly under you is now stable. I pray that the Assembly will be the beginning of your political career.”
According to him, “I pray for peace in your home and in Edo State.”
Also speaking, the former Speaker of the Assembly, Adjoto Kabiru, described Onobun as a pride to Edo people, adding that his exceptional leadership qualities in legislative matters had stabilised the Edo Assembly.
“We are watching you from the background and we are proud of your leadership style.
“You are calm, calculative and violently progressive. I fear that from the way you are going your achievements in this seventh Assembly will surpass that of the sixth Assembly.
According to Adjoto, “the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki is very stable because you have stabilised the legislative arm of government.”
In his remarks, Onobun thanked Shaibu for his care and concerns shown to him over the years.
Onobun also thanked the wife of the deputy governor, Maryam Shaibu, his wife, Ehizojie Onobun, for putting together the event.
He promised to continue to serve the people, adding that he had chosen to be the voice of the voiceless.
