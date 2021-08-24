Health
Health Benefits Of Fish Oil
In recent times, Omega-3 fish oil supplements have become popular among natural health enthusiasts.
Of course, Omega-3 fish oil contains both docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart disease.
Findings show that Omega-3 fatty acids may help to lower blood pressure, ,reduce triglycerides, slow the development of plaque in the arteries, reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm, reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke and lessen the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease.
The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that everyone eats fish (particularly fatty, coldwater fish) at least twice a week. Salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines, lake trout, and tuna are especially high in Omega-3 fatty acids. While foods are your best bet for getting omega-3s in your diet, fish oil supplements are also available for those who do not like fish. The heart-healthy benefits of regular doses of fish oil supplements are unclear, so talk to your doctor to see if they’re right for you.
If you have heart disease or high triglyceride levels, you may need even more Omega-3 fatty acids. Ask your doctor if you should take higher doses of fish oil supplements to get the omega-3s you need. Below are other benefits of taking fish oil:
Fish oil may fight chronic inflammation
Oils extracted from fatty fish like sardines, anchovies, and mackerel provide two types of omega-3 fatty acids—eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—that are known to help lower inflammation, and generally improve inflammatory conditions in the body. Because chronic, low-grade inflammation is associated with premature aging and a number of diseases, fish-derived omega-3s may offer a broad spectrum of health protection.
It’s thought to be heart protective
Fish oil has been shown to help increase “good” HDL cholesterol, lower triglycerides (or blood fats), reduce blood pressure, prevent plaques from forming in arteries, and stave off hardening of the arteries. For all these reasons, experts believe fish oil may support the health of your heart. Indeed, a September 2019 meta-analysis published in the journal JAHA concluded that marine-derived omega-3s lower the risk of heart attack and heart disease deaths.
Fish oil might help boost bone density
In the typical American diet, it is common to consume far more omega-6 fatty acids—which are found in plant oils, like corn and sunflower oils—than omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA. That imbalance has been implicated as a culprit of low bone density in both men and women. But the good news is that older adults with higher omega-3 intakes have been shown to maintain greater bone density, making fish oil a potential mediator of age-related bone loss.
And support eye health
While study results are mixed, some research shows that fish oil may help lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration. This condition, which becomes more prevalent with age, results in the loss or distortion of the central field of vision.
Fish oil could lower child asthma risk
Research suggests that consuming fish oil during pregnancy may help reduce the risk of asthma in children. And one small study found that consuming fish oil during pregnancy reduced infant allergies. It’s important to note, however, that if you’re expecting, you shouldn’t take fish oil on your own. Be sure to talk to your doctor about if it’s appropriate, and if so, the proper dosage and form.
It may even keep your brain sharp
In one study, fish oil improved cognitive performance in healthy adults between the ages of 51 and 72 in just five weeks, compared with the effects of a placebo. Research has also connected higher blood levels of Omega-3s with a lower risk of depression and anxiety. What’s more, when used as an adjunct to standard antidepressant therapies, fish oil supplementation is beneficial in the treatment of depression compared to a placebo.
And help you stay physically fit
Some research has linked omega-3s to fat loss. And supplemental fish oil has also been shown to slow the normal decline in muscle mass and function in men and women between 60 and 85. The good fats if fish oil also help to stimulate muscle protein growth, and improve muscle mass, even in sedentary older adults, and bolster resistance training-induced increases in muscle strength. Other research has demonstrated that fish oil may also have an indirect effect on weight management, by stimulating areas in the brain that control food intake.
But don’t go overboard on fish oil
Given this long list of potential fish oil benefits, you may be ready to start gulping the stuff. But you can get too much of a good thing.
Fish oil has a blood thinning effect, so too much can increase bleeding risk, especially if it’s combined with other blood thinners, like aspirin, or supplemental vitamin E, garlic, ginger, ginseng, ginkgo, and turmeric. Fish oil can also interact with some prescription medications, so be sure to discuss it with your doctor before you start taking a pill.
You may not even need a supplement if you eat fatty fish (like salmon, mackerel, or sardines) a few times a week. Ask your doctor or a registered dietitian if taking fish oil is appropriate for you.
How much omega-3 fish oil is safe?
The AHA says taking up to 3 grams of fish oil daily in supplement form is considered safe. Don’t take more than that unless you discuss it with your doctor first.
Are there side effects with omega-3 fish oil?
Side effects from omega-3 fish oil may include:A fishy taste in your mouth, fishy breath, stomach upset, loose stools and nausea.
Also, taking more than 3 grams of fish oil daily may increase the risk of bleeding.
If you want to take higher doses of omega-3 fish oil supplements, talk to your doctor first. Your doctor can guide you in supplementing your diet with omega-3 fish oil. Also, your doctor can monitor all aspects of your health if you take higher doses of fish oil. For people with very high triglyceride levels, prescription omega-3 preparations are also available.
Tea Drinking Improves Health
An analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology says that drinking tea may be associated with a healthier and longer life.Drinking tea up to three times a week or more may increase lifespan by a considerable amount.
Tea is a much-loved beverage and is consumed widely across the world. An analysis reveals that drinking tea may be linked to a longer life. The report recommended people to have three or more cups of tea a week.
Hate it or love it – you can’t ignore it. Many Nigerians like to drink cocoa beverages, and usually in big cups to fill their stomach. Normally, 2-3 cups are a mandatory part of each day. This much-loved drink was introduced to us by our colonial masters, but we have never let go of it, and it has now been adopted by us into the Indian palate as our own. Tea is a decoction that is effortlessly equal parts relaxing, soothing and fulfilling! Its health benefits and limitations have been a matter of debate for several years now, with claims supposing either side. However, a recent analysis published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology says that drinking tea may be associated with a healthier and longer life.
The study included over one lakh participants of the China-PAR project with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer. Participants were classified into two categories- habitual tea drinkers (three times or more a week), and non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week). The analyses came to the conclusion that the 50-year-old participants of the study who were habitual tea-drinkers would develop coronary heart disease and stroke 1.41 years later than their non-tea drinking counterparts. Moreover, the incidence of heart disease and stroke was 20% lower in people who habitually consumed tea. There was also a 15% decreased risk of all-cause death among habitual tea drinkers.
The first author of the study, Xinyang Wang of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, also confirmed, “Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death. The favorable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”
“The protective effects of tea were most pronounced among the consistent habitual tea drinking group. Mechanism studies have suggested that the main bioactive compounds in tea, namely polyphenols, are not stored in the body long-term. Thus, frequent tea intake over an extended period may be necessary for the cardio protective effect,” added the senior author of the study, Dongfeng Gu.
A detailed analysis revealed that green tea-drinkers may live a longer life than black tea or other varieties of tea. This is due to the fact that green tea is a rich source of polyphenols whereas in black tea these polyphenols get oxidized due to the process of fermentation and thus may lose their anti-oxidizing effects. Moreover, black tea is generally served with milk which may counteract the favorable effects of tea on the cardiovascular function.
By: Kevin Nengia
Catholic Body Unveils New Morgue In PH
Our Lady Health Of the Sick, a charity arm of the Catholic Church, Port Harcourt Diocese, has opened a new morgue capable of housing 500 bodies.
The morgue was unveiled last weekend in Port Harcourt labelled Lazarus Home.
Aside preserving dead bodies, the facility will offer ancillary health services that will cover medical treatment and therapies.
The Hospital Administrator, Rev. Father Noel Nalelo told newsmen during the ceremony that the facility covers both social care and therapeutic services.
“ Our target is to compete with the best mortuaries in the state and country at large, “ Rev. Father Nalelo said.
He assured that their services will be open to the public but driven with the eye for international standards.
In his words, “ our motto is “ Dignifying the Dead. We pledge to treat and care for the bodies of the dead with utmost respect.”
The Rev father drew examples from the Bible citing the case of Lazarus where he was laid in a tomb where Jesus Christ came to raise him later.
As far as he was concerned, the morgue is built in such a way that dead bodies will not be treated with levity.
By: Kevin Nengia
NCDC Set To Submit Cholera Vaccination Request To ICG, Others
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is to submit a Cholera vaccination request to the International Coordinating Group (ICG) and the Global Task Force for Cholera Control (GTFCC).
The Director-General NCDC, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, told The Tide source reports yesterday in Abuja that the centre will also submit the request to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.
NAN reports that the ICG was established in 1997, following major outbreaks of meningitis in Africa, as a mechanism to manage and coordinate the provision of emergency vaccine supplies and antibiotics to countries during major outbreaks.
Since 2013, the ICG for Cholera manages the global stockpile of oral cholera vaccine which was created as an additional tool to help control cholera epidemics.
It works closely with vaccine producers, through WHO and UNICEF, and following disease trends.
Ihekweazu noted with concern that deaths arising from Cholera had risen to 1,768 as at August 15.
He said that 47,603 suspected cases had also been reported from 23 states since the beginning of 2021.
Ihekweazu said the centre will soon conduct training on Cholera surveillance, hot spot mapping and development of state level preparedness and response plans ahead of subsequent cases.
“Cholera cases were reported in Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Plateau.
“Others are Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba State and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The cases were reported from the beginning of the year. Persons aged five to 14 were mostly affected, 51 per cent being male and 49 per cent, female.
“We also confirm that there was 21 per cent decrease in the number of new cases in week 32 of the year.
“Bauchi reported 1,306, Jigawa 714 and Kebbi 325 accounting for 78.6 per cent of 2,984 suspected cases reported in week 32,” he said.
Ihekweazu said the centre has recorded challenges in accessing some communities with the needed interventions due to security issues, highlighting that open defecation in communities had also been a major contributor.
The NCDC boss highlighted the lack of potable water in the rural communities, inadequate manpower for cholera outbreak as well as insufficient vaccine to go round the affected local government areas had been attributed as challenges being encountered in the cause of responding to the outbreak.
Meanwhile, he said that Nigerians could access its toll free number, which had been changed to ”Dial 6232 for FREE
“Reach out to our 24/7 connect centre for verified information on Lassa fever, Cholera, Meningitis, COVID19, Yellow Fever and other infectious diseases.
“Please lets endeavor to use the toll free number responsible as we continue to take responsibility,” he urged.
To reduce the risk of cholera, the NCDC said people must ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and safe container before drinking.
The centre also advises good personal hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap under clean running water, among others. (NAN
Covid-19: NPHCDA Deploys Moderna Vaccines To 29 States
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), says the Moderna vaccines donated by the United State to step up efforts to battle a third wave of the Covid-19 have been deployed to 29 states.
The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at the National COVID-19 vaccines briefing.
The Tide source reports that the donation was part of President Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022.
The vaccines are brought in through COVAX, the international aid initiative that seeks to ensure global access to vaccines.
Shuaib said it was pertinent to state that the agency could not deploy the vaccines immediately after the NAFDAC certification because, unlike the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccine did not come with a complete barcoding.
The Tide source reports that a barcode, consisting of bars and spaces, is a machine-readable representation of numerals and characters.
There are two primary types of barcodes, linear and 2D. Linear and 2D barcodes serve the same purpose, however 2D barcodes can store more information in less area.
The NPHCDA boss said, “this is absolutely needed for us to be able to track and trace the vaccines. Nigeria was the first country to use track and trace, to monitor the movement and utilisation of the vaccine.
“At every point in time, we know where each vaccine vial is in the country. This takes a lot of time as it entails careful packaging, serialisation and follow up to the end user.’’
He said that any state the agency was sending the vaccines to was fully ready to receive them.
“Readiness here means that the state’s ultra-cold chain equipment is fully functional and able to store the vaccines at the required temperatures. Also, the states must have back-up storage facilities such as walk-in cold room, walk-in freezer or chest freezers with reliable 24-hour power supply”.
“Additionally, we require that the states have trained health care workers who will monitor the equipment and the vaccines.
“Now that the vaccines are in the states, we are counting on our governors to continue to provide the needed oversight and resources to ensure that these vaccines are secured and maintained in the required temperatures and that all eligible persons are mobilised to access the vaccines to protect themselves, their families and their communities against COVID-19,” he urged.
Shuaib said that for Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose, using the Geographical Information System (GIS) the agency had mapped out the hard-to-reach areas across all states, such as security-compromised, riverine, nomadic and border settlements, where these vaccines would be deployed for targeted vaccination.
“The reason for targeting these areas with the Johnson & Johnson is because of geographical constraints that make it difficult to reach the dwellers with the second dose after the first contact. Secondly, it removes the additional logistic cost for going to these communities twice.
“We have developed the necessary protocols to guide the states and ensure compliance with the distribution guideline for the vaccine,” he said.
According to him, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be used as the second dose for those who received their first dose during the first phase to ensure they are fully vaccinated.
“Consequently, the administration of AstraZeneca vaccine will commence on Aug. 25, and will close Sept. 5,” he said.
He, therefore, urged all those who received their first dose prior to July 8, to visit a designated vaccination site from Aug. 25 to Sept.5, to receive their second dose and become fully protected against virus.
He noted that as the country received more supplies, it would then open it up for those who might wish to take their first dose.
Shuaib said that the initiatives the agency had introduced in the second phase of the vaccination rollout and subsequent phases was the Primary Healthcare services Integration (PSI), also known as the “whole of family” approach.
“This means that when you visit a health facility for your COVID-19 vaccination, you will be given health talks to improve your knowledge of the vaccine and vaccination and if you are 40 years and above, you will have the opportunity to check your blood pressure and be assessed for the risk of diabetes.
“Similarly, children aged zero to 12 months will be screened for malnutrition and vaccinated against childhood diseases such as measles, yellow fever, hepatitis and polio. If you need further medical attention, you will be referred to the appropriate hospital for additional analysis and treatment,” he explained.
He called on every person aged 18 years and above, who had not been vaccinated to visit any of the agency’s vaccination sites to receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine.
Also speaking, representative from UNICEF in Nigeria, Dr Peter Hawkins, called on Nigerians to receive the vaccines available in the country, noting that they were all verified to be efficacious.
According to Hawkins, who was represented by Dr Gupta Gagan, of UNICEF, the vaccine can be lifesaving but people will only take on information that they trust.
“There are useful information round COVID-19 vaccines, from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and NPHCDA websites, where they can get verified information,” he said.
He said that the healthcare workers should be responsive to citizens when they came for vaccination.
Hawkins called on the over 2.5 million Nigerians who had been vaccinated to mobilise the people in their communities to go out and be vaccinated.
Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO representative to Nigeria, highlighted the country’s high level preparedness.
Mulombo reiterated the importance of extensive engagement of the media to create sensitisation and get more Nigerians vaccinated.
He, however, underscored that the vaccines approved by both WHO and NAFDAC were safe and effective.
He enjoined Nigerians get vaccinated to reduce transmission of the virus.
