Rivers, FIRS Back In Court Over Stay Of Execution On VAT Collection
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has reserved judgement in the relief sought by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) to restrain the Rivers State Government from enforcing the judgement it got over the collection of Valued Added Tax (VAT) in the state.
The FIRS lead lawyer, Mr. Reuben Wanogho, in a motion on notice told the court that his client had filed an appeal against the judgment of the court delivered on August 9, 2021, which declared that it is the Rivers State Government and not FIRS, that is constitutionally empowered to collect VAT in the state.
Based on this, the FIRS urged the court for a stay of execution of the judgment against it.
It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam had on August 9, declared that the collection of VAT by FIRS in Rivers State illegal.
After listening to the argument canvassed by both the lead lawyer to the Rivers State Government, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and FIRS’ lawyer, Reuben Wanogho, the presiding judge, Justice Pam said the date for ruling on the matter will be communicated to the parties.
Speaking to journalists after the court had reserved its ruling, a member of the Rivers State legal team, Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) said FIRS did not want enforcement of the judgment that declared Rivers State Government was constitutionally empowered to collect VAT in the state.
According to him, “The argument as usual is that they are on appeal, and therefore, the valid judgment of this court should not be obeyed, and we find that a bit curious.”
Adedipe explained that having canvassed argument in opposition to FIRS position, the crux of the issue is that the law does not permit a vacuum.
According to him, the Rivers State House of Assembly had already passed the Value Added Tax Bill of Rivers State into law and the same had been duly assented to by the governor of the state.
He stated that the Valued Added Tax of Rivers State law has come into operation because, in his words, “You cannot have a situation where the court having declared that the FIRS cannot collect VAT in Rivers State, the state itself cannot collect same thing.
“I mean that will be anarchy. So, the court took the arguments and reserved ruling and the date for the ruling will be communicated to all the parties in the matter.”
On his part, lawyer to FIRS, Barrister Reuben Wanogho, said that there was a judgement by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, against which they have filed an appeal.
According to him, “We brought a motion now for an injunction pending appeal to restrain the Rivers State Government from proceeding to enforce the judgement pending when we are able to finish the appeal.
“We have just advocated our respective positions before the court. So, it is for the court to look at our arguments, look at the facts we have placed before it and take a position, one-way or the order.”
FG Assures 338km East-West Road Completion, 2022
The 338 kilometre East-West 6 lane-carriageway currently under construction in the Niger Delta area is to be completed by the end of 2022.
The road, which will have 43 bridges and 2 flyovers, runs from Warri through Port Harcourt to Oron to Calabar.
Briefing newsmen on the level of progress on the project, the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who said the project began in 2006, explained that it was currently at an average of 80% completion.
He said the ministry had undertaken and completed the construction and rehabilitation of some intra and inter-state roads in the region, which would soon be commissioned.
The minister said 9 Jetty projects had been designed and that the construction of one was ongoing in Nembe, Bayelsa State, to improve water transportation.
Similarly, he said the ministry had built vocational and educational centres, including a library, ICT/ CBT/institutional buildings, health centres, markets, town halls, civic and recreational centres, public convenience, abattoir, and state offices to ensure the health, security, and socio-economic wellbeing of the people.
Akpabio also said the government had gone far in its electrification drive, and hope to expand it to remote areas.
Wike Signs Into Law Bills On VAT Collection, Open Grazing Prohibition, Others
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed into law bills on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection, Open Grazing Prohibition in Rivers State.
He maintained that the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had sufficiently addressed the illegality perpetrated by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) on behalf of the Federal Government in the collection of VAT in states.
The governor stated this at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after signing into law yesterday, the Valued Added Tax Law No. 4 of 2021; the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No 5 of 2021; the Child’s Rights Amendment Law No 2 of 2021; the Residents’ Registration Agency Law No 6 of 2021; and the Naming and Renaming of Infrastructure Law No 3 of 2021.
The signed bills were recently passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
Wike pointed out that when agencies of the Federal Government were allowed to illegally demand and collect taxes meant for states to collect, they strangulated the states financially and turn them to beggars.
“But we (Rivers State) are standing on the part of history as representatives of the states to have taken the bull by the horn to challenge the illegality of the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).
“Of course, we are all aware that the states have already been strangulated. Most states depend on allocation from Federation Account. States have been turned to beggars. Hardly will any day pass that you won’t see one state or the other going to Abuja to beg for one fund or the other.”
The governor said no campaign of calumny or blackmail on the part of FIRS will make what was illegal to become legal, and dismissed FIRS’ propaganda that 30 states would suffer, if some states were allowed to collect VAT.
Wike pointed out that the concerns should be on establishing whose duty it was to collect VAT, and the constitutionality of such position before talking about who was going to suffer or not.
“In this (Rivers) state, we awarded contract to companies, and within the last month, we paid over N30billion to the contractors, and 7.5% will now be deducted from that, and to be given to FIRS.
“Now, look at 7.5% of N30billion of contracts we awarded to companies in Rivers State, you will be talking about almost N3billion only from that source. Now, at the end of the month, Rivers State Government has never received more than N2billion from VAT. So, I have contributed more through the award of contracts, and you are giving me less. What’s the justification for it?”
Speaking further, Wike said there were plans already for FIRS to introduce Road Tax, adding that this was likely to take away more duties from the states, and further emasculating them financially.
“Which are the roads? Are they the roads the state government is paying for or the roads Federal Government has constructed? So, at the end of the day, they have taken over the functions of the state government, and the state is left with nothing.”
The governor remarked that the states have been so emasculated that they could barely survive without monthly revenue received from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Wike stressed that the over-bearing attitude of the Federal Government, impinges on attaining financial autonomy for the Legislature and the Judiciary, since the states were not allowed to collect due revenues as specified by the country’s Constitution.
According to Wike, with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) passed and signed into law, there shall be unbundling of NNPC, which means that NNPC remittance to the Federation Account will be less, requiring every state to look inwards on how to survive.
Wike, while thanking the state lawmakers for their courage to have given the bill speedy passage, assured that every area that the law allows the state to collect revenue would be maximised for the survival of the state.
Speaking on the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law No. 5 of 2021, Wike said it was inimical to development and peace, for any state to condone opening grazing of cattle.
Wike said that cattle rearing was agricultural business and the law, which has specified ranching, was so intended in order to stem clashes between herdsmen who go to destroy farmlands, crops, and having problems with farmers that lead to fighting and killing of themselves.
“It is no longer a story. All of us know what our people have suffered in terms of this open grazing. Today, all Nigerians have come to accept the reality that open grazing is no longer fashionable. Even our brothers in the North have agreed that it is no longer fashionable.”
On the Child’s Rights Amendment Law No 2 of 2021, Wike noted that with such law in place now, family courts can become operational in the state.
Wike said the Naming and Renaming of Infrastructure Law No 3 of 2021 would promote the naming of public facilities after prominent Rivers people.
The governor also said that with the Residents’ Registration Agency Law No 6 of 2021, every resident in the state would be registered so that the state government can know their status, what they do, and where they reside for purposes of security planning.
On his part, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, described the collection of VAT by FIRS as the worst form of retrogressive tax in any regime.
He commended the governor and the state government for challenging the constitutionality of FIRS’s collection of VAT in states.
According to him, the signing of the VAT law would ensure that Rivers’ people were not plunged into extreme poverty.
“I am tempered to believe that Nigeria, the world over, is the only country professing federalism but with a unitary constitution, which is the very opposite of what federalism stands for.”
Speaking further, he said the law banning open grazing in Rivers State would serve as both cure to the symptom and the disease of herders’ and farmer bloody conflict.
He said lawmakers would continue to partner the Executive in providing requisite laws that would advance the state for the good of posterity.
The Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, said lawmakers delineated and gave speedy passage to the bills because of their relevance to the socio-economic progress of the state.
Police Confirm 400-Level RSU Student’s Killing
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 400-level final year student of Rivers State University, who was shot dead at the campus, yesterday.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, said the killer of the final year student has also been arrested while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary in Port Harcourt.
Omoni said one locally made gun was recovered from the assailant, whose name was yet to be ascertained while investigation into the incident has commenced as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka.
It would be recalled that the male student said to be in 400-level at Faculty of Management Science in Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt, was, yesterday, allegedly shot death by one ‘Peruzi’, a 300-level student at the Faculty of Management Sciences.
A source disclosed that the alleged assailant, ‘Peruzi’, was later apprehended by the school security and handed over to officers of the Nigerian police attached to Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters, Mile 3, Diobu, adding that the arrested student was suspected to be a member of Vikings cult group, while his victim was said to be a member of Ku Klux Klans (KKK) cult group.
The eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, said the deceased was shot on his head, adding that the shooting resulted to pandemonium in the school as students and staff scampered for safety.
As at press time, security operatives were intensely patrolling inside RSU campus to forestall reprisals and total breakdown of law and order.
By: Amadi Akujobi
