Editorial
Review Long Court Vacation
Worried by the slow pace of justice occasioned by the frequent closure of courts, a non-governmental organisation, Access to Justice (AJ) recently called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the vacation periods of courts in the country, and make new policies regulating the time annual vacations should last to get the courts back to business.
In a statement by its Convener, Joseph Otteh, and Project Director, Deji Ajare, AJ recommended measures that could be adopted to ensure that cases do not suffer undue delay during intermissions. The body submitted that judges handling criminal cases should not partake in the general furlough but establish their holidays so that criminal trials could proceed uninterrupted across Nigeria.
AJ similarly urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to ensure that there were enough vacation courts opened in all of its judicial divisions during the period, and not just in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Port Harcourt, given that urgent matters could arise anywhere in the country. A statement from the AJ states:
“It is customary for courts to mainly shut down in the months of August and September each year to allow judges to rest. During this period, only a few designated courts sit to adjudicate urgent matters. Access to Justice has, in the past, called for a reform of the judicial vacation system, so that courts’ businesses do not shut down en bloc, and allowing judges take individual vacations instead, in the way it is done in many other countries.”
We agree with the concerns raised by the organisation. This is because the current legal year has been marked by extraordinary disruption: the Covid-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protests that saw many court buildings and records destroyed, and the JUSUN strike that shuttered courts for a little over two months.
In addition to the forced closures, judges also enjoy at least four extra vacations – Christmas, Easter and two Muslim festivities. When the various vacations are summed up, many courts would have been closed for business for up to three months. When disruption periods are added to this number, some courts would have been closed for more than five months in the legal year.
Lawyers and the public are equally troubled that despite the many court closures between last year and now, judges still proceeded on their annual vacation not minding that justice delivery in the country would be stymied. This break is unnecessary and would consume valuable judicial time reeling from the long strike embarked on by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
The JUSUN strike was reportedly marked by a high rate of extortion and extra-judicial executions in certain parts of the country. The Nigerian Correctional Service has at least 65,688 detainees, with the majority waiting to be tried. With the growing wave of insecurity, many law enforcement agencies have stockpiled their detention centres with suspects.
In 2020, the NJC said it had 155,757 cases, although courts throughout the federation are reported to have thousands of cases before it. Despite this, restorative criminal justice and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) practices are not yet mainstreamed in Nigeria as in other countries. Given the scenarios, it was shocking when the federal and state courts announced the start of the 2021 annual holidays.
Though annual vacation of courts is statutory, we recommend that henceforth only 50 per cent of the courts should proceed on the annual holiday while the remaining 50 per cent should continue at work and only proceed on vacation when the first 50 per cent would have returned to work. The nation cannot afford to keep the justice system in limbo as we did for two months during the JUSUN strike so that people do not take the laws into their hands.
Hopefully, most judges on holiday would find a way to compensate for lost time. We applaud the states that have agreed to shorten the vacation and ask others to do the same. The bottom line is that every state should have a sufficient number of courts to allow litigants to address time-sensitive and urgent issues.
We are convinced that the judiciary should improve its image and offer a higher level of accountability to the public it serves. Where the institution ignores the broader needs and stakes of litigants, and takes any length of vacation periods it chooses, only just because it can, it gives the impression that it is more interested in preserving the vocational privileges of its members than it is committed to the cause of justice and realising the constitutional rights of citizens to a fair and reasonably speedy trial.
Where court users feel this way, they further lose faith in the court system as vehicles of justice and see the judicial branch as just another impassive, spiritless player in the business of governance. For a judiciary that has been heavily burdened by negative public perception, this can be even more alienating.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria and the NJC must declare a state of emergency in the Judiciary, following from many months of court closure, and convoke a high-level justice delivery stakeholder meeting immediately to explore the most effective ways to drive an expeditious programme to decongest court dockets and develop a programme of action for doing so.
Editorial
Beyond London Education Summit
Concerned about the growing figure of out-of-school children worldwide, a few world leaders lately met
and raised $5 billion from donors to assist the education sector in approximately 90 countries, with a huge out-of-school children’s population. The Global Education Summit was co-hosted by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, in London. The assembly was aimed at making global leaders invest more in education and enhance access for girls.
A record US$4 billion was raised from donors for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). This fundraising cumulative places GPE firmly in the direction of attaining its goal of realising at least $5 billion over the next five years to transform education for millions of the world’s most susceptible children. A funded GPE would allow up to 175 million children to learn and assist 88 million more girls and boys in school by 2025.
In addition to the US$4 billion pledged from donors, 19 Heads of State and Government pledged to spend at least 20% of national budgets on education, rallying behind a political declaration on education financing led by Kenyatta. Over the next five years, the countries that signed the declaration will commit up to US$196 billion in funding for education. These commitments are an essential safeguard against lost learning as a result of the economic impact of Covid-19.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders participated in the summit which held between 28 and 29 July, 2021. This two-day hybrid event brought together leaders from governments, corporations, the private sector and development banks to dedicate funds and support to the education of children in the poorest countries of the world.
At the occasion, Buhari promised to raise Nigeria’s education budget by 50 per cent over the next two years. That is laudable if it is faithfully enforced. The promise was contained in a document entitled, “Heads of State call to action on education financing ahead of the Global Education Summit,” signed as a form of commitment at the summit. It is a move in the right direction.
Nigeria has an education system that is essentially vulnerable and underfunded, with record levels of out-of-school children worldwide. Properly implemented, the pact at the summit may modify the dynamic. While this development is encouraging, it nevertheless highlights the wishful thinking of a government that has completely ignored UNESCO’s recommendation for education funding.
According to the Education for All programme, the organisation recommends that countries should devote 4.0% to 6.0% of the GDP to education, and within the government budget, 15% to 20% should be dedicated to education. Sadly, Buhari allocated N369.6 billion to education in 2016, which amounted to 6.7 per cent of the national budget of N6.06 trillion. In 2017, N550.5 billion or 7.38 per cent of the N7.29 trillion budget was allocated to the sector.
In 2018, N605.8 billion out of the N9.12 trillion budget, indicating 7.04 per cent, was allotted to education; in 2019, it was N620.5 billion, signifying 7.05 per cent of the N8.92 trillion budget. In 2020, N671.07 billion of N10.33 trillion, which amounted to 6.7 per cent, was given to the sector; while in 2021, the sector got N742.5 billion of the N13.6 trillion budget, representing 5.6 per cent.
These budgetary allocations represent a paltry sum in key areas and are not unique to this administration. In addition, the lack of funding from previous governments for education has adversely affected the prosperity of that sector. As our education sector faces impediments, it is anticipated that the government will improve quality, promote growth, increase competitiveness, stimulate research and encourage teachers.
However, a one-time promise that is unlikely to be realised is not what it takes to infuse life into a stupefied system as President Buhari has vowed. It must be overhauled. A bottom-up, targeted and pragmatic approach is urgently needed to allow Nigeria’s primary, secondary and university education to compete globally to address the policy.
Nigeria is said to have received substantial financing from GPE. In June 2021, the GPE formally announced the approval of a new grant of $125 million for the country, an education programme that will be implemented by the World Bank in Oyo, Katsina and Adamawa States. It was good for Buhari to have participated in the GPE Summit. The future of Nigerian children is not promising, particularly when it comes to the growing number of out-of-school children, which stands at 13.5 million with almajiris making up about 72% of this figure.
The recent wave of mass abductions and kidnappings of students is arguably the greatest existential threat to the future of education in Northern Nigeria. What makes school kidnappings in the North bad in the long run is that they combine two negative trolls. The first is Boko Haram’s retrogressive doctrine that “Western education is bad,” and the second is motivated by the search for ransom for criminal commercial reasons. These two are now inextricably linked.
The North is already plagued by endemic poverty, religious and cultural practices that bode ill for Western education, and a pervasive systemic crisis in Nigeria’s education system. Thus, the advent of kidnapping schoolchildren for ransom is an ominous gathering cloud, whose forecoming rains may have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences, not only for Northern Nigeria but the entire country.
Schools must be urgently protected from bandits and insurgents. And education budgets have to be protected. Records show that for the last ten years, the allocation to the Nigerian education sector has not reached the 10-15% recommended by UNESCO in developing countries. This has led to teacher strikes at all levels of the stratum, with other calamities that have reduced the once-proud education sector into a complete laughing stock in international education rating standards.
Column
Demystifying Ethical Orientation
The core issue at the centre of national consciousness and moral rearmament is ethical orientation among Nigerians. However, the common ghost haunting this ideal is the mystification of the concept itself.
What should be the core value of national orientation in Nigeria? Should Nigeria have a uniformity of values and ideals?
There is urgent need for a national core value reorientation that will engender patriotism among the citizens of Nigeria. Sadly Nigerians have greater loyalty for their religion and ethnicity.
In a country with a diversity of ethnic conglomeration and culture, it is difficult to give a uniform stamp to a national philosophy, core values and ethnical orientation.
It is important to observe that a proper understanding of ourselves as a people of diverse culture will assist us in defining our values, and common ethical precepts. A push towards national integration over time by different political dispensations in Nigeria, would have opened the window for a national ethical orientation, but it has been a case of every one to their tent.
Nigerians are seen or perceived according to their ethnic orientation. We often see ourselves saying, “this is how the Yorubas behave”, the Yorubas have great respect for elders, the Igbos are their brothers keeper. “We also say the Hausa Fulani have great dexterity in political solidarity.”
These ethical stereotypes are also common among the minorities. The Niger Delta group for example are known for their strong will for mobilization towards common goals.
All these are ethical values that can grow a nation. These values can also nurture patriotism, loyalty and nationalism.
However, what every group brings to the common plate is what counts and can add value to a common national ethics.
What often comes to the centre are the wrong values, crime and other forms of social malaise. It is therefore difficult to point at a common ethical standard.
Different religious environments also have their own ethical standards. So it is difficult to talk about the Nigeria ethics. However, there is a common concern about how we can have a Nigeria society that everyone can be proud of, that is orderly, with citizens that demonstrate discipline and exhibit positive national consciousness.
This preoccupation gave rise to the establishment of institutions charged with mobilizing the citizens of Nigeria towards ethical revolution. Once upon a time the military hoisted “War Against Indiscipline”. War Against Indiscipline (W.A.I) was established in 1984/85 by General Mohammadu Buhari and Idiagbon military junta.
It was aimed at correcting social maladjustment and widespread corruption. This good intention was squandered on the altar of bad-will, associated with the dictators who placed more emphasis on the stick rather than the carrot.
The philosophy was predicated on the perception that Nigerians lacked discipline, were morally bankrupt and needed to be whipped into line to maintain orderliness in public places. Queue culture was emphasised.
It became a contradiction when Nigerians were forced to queue for essential commodities.
Citizens were whipped to queue up to scramble for goods at supermarkets.
The W.A.I regimentation subjected Nigerians to refugee status. Nothing was done about creating an appropriate national consciousness that would grow ethical orientation for patriotism, transparency and dignity of labour.
Next was MAMSER; mass mobilization for Self Reliance, and Economic Recovery of 1987. It was General Babangida’s idea of ethical revolution and national orientation for economic development.
MAMSER was a valid mass mobilisation for economic development and self reliance. It was aimed at banishing the culture of consumption mentality.
Nigerians have refused to work, and be productive, but prefer to import goods from the metropolitan economies. The objective therefore was to encourage self reliance, culture of hard work and productivity.
However, it did not have a grassroots penetration, rather it was an exercise in political orientation in Nigeria.
The National Orientation Agency (N.O.A) was established via Decree 100 in 1993.
It was aimed at developing a society that is orderly, responsible and disciplined. A society where citizens demonstrate core values of honesty, hard work and patriotism. Main objectives of N.O.A are to ensure that government programmes and policies are better understood by the people and mobilizing favourable public opinion.
This military institution was inherited by the civilian administration through an Act of Parliament.
NOA is expected to be an institutional framework for educating, orientating and indoctrinating Nigerians towards attitudes, values and culture that would promote national cohesion.
Sadly, the impact of NOA is yet to reach the intended grassroots population. This is because the Nigerian leadership still see value orientation as a subject for sloganeering.
The history of Nigerian institutional frame work for ethnical reorientation is sadly that of flawed ideological profiling of issues. Creating a sense of loyalty to the nation should be at the centre. The Nigerian population must be mobilized in a sustainable manner, through deliberate restructuring of our institutions to give every citizen a sense of belonging. Political and economic development must be people centred to nurture Nigerians to love their beloved country.
Comment
Kudos For Court Judgement On VAT
If the recent judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which held that
the Rivers State Government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) was the rightful authority to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state is anything to go by, states will soon take charge of the money-spinning VAT and PIT in Nigeria.
That was the judgement of Justice Stephen Pam in a suit filed by the Rivers State Government challenging the right of the Federal Government to demand VAT and PIT. The state had asked the court to declare that the constitutional power of the Federal Government to impose taxes and duties was limited to items listed in items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Likewise, the state government had urged the court to declare that by the provisions of items 7 and 8 of Part II (Concurrent Legislative List) of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, the power of the Federal Government to delegate the collection of taxes can only be exercised by the state government or other authority of the state and no other person.
Also, the court was asked to declare that all statutory provisions made or purportedly made in the exercise of the legislative powers of the Federal Government, containing provisions inconsistent with the powers to impose tax and duties, as prescribed by items 58 and 59 of Part I of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, or inconsistent with the power to delegate the duty of collection of taxes, as contained in items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, are unconstitutional, null and void.
The court agreed with the state government that it was the state and not FIRS that is constitutionally entitled to impose taxes enforceable or collectable in its territory like consumption or sales tax, VAT, education and other taxes or levies, other than the taxes and duties specifically reserved for the Federal Government by items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The implication of the ruling is that it is now illegal for taxes like VAT and PIT to be levied by any Federal Government agency in Rivers State. In other words, the issue of VAT in the territory of Rivers State and PIT should be reserved for the government of Rivers State. This is a welcome judgement. It was least imagined that a state could successfully contest the legality of VAT collection by the federal authorities in court.
In 2014, the Lagos State Government lost a case filed at the Supreme Court challenging the powers of the Federal Government to collect VAT on goods and services supplied in the state. The state had sued the Federal Government seeking a ruling to repeal the VAT Act on the basis that it was outside the legislative remit of the federal authorities to collect the tax.
The court, however, ruled in favour of the preliminary objection of the Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of the Federal Government that the Supreme Court lacked original jurisdiction in the matter as it was a dispute between a federal agency and Lagos State, not between the Federal and the Lagos State Governments. This was on the basis that VAT was collected by the FIRS which is a federal agency.
As the court rightly held, there is no law that authorises the Federal Government to demand or collect VAT or PIT in the country. That indicates a lot of illegality being perpetrated by the federal authorities. This should be resisted, in particular by state governors who are often victims of their arbitrariness. Governor Nyesom Wike’s action to seek interpretation of the law in this regard is commendable. These are the things that should have to be tested in the courts to allow Nigerians to know their legal status.
After many years of illegally collecting these taxes, it is comforting to know that states, not the Federal Government, are the legitimate authority to require them. The ruling will certainly address the injustice, anomalies and disparities in the generation and distribution of VAT funds across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). VAT focuses on goods and services consumed by residents in a state like alcohol.
Most Northern states generate nothing in the sphere of alcohol VAT following existing Sharia laws, which prohibit the consumption of the product in the respective states. Logically, one would think and expect that the affected Northern states would be excluded from the receipts on alcohol VAT since they generate zero revenue from the sale and consumption of liquor and beers.
But that is not the case. By the irrational suppositions and thoughts of the Federal Government, the Northern states participate in the sharing or distribution of VAT on alcohol. We find this offensive, unreasonable, iniquitous and unjust. Why would the Northern states benefit from the alcohol VAT with zero generation? To begin with, the court’s decision will eliminate the disparities in the country’s VAT administration.
There is a need to understand whether Nigeria is a federal or unitary state. Although the nation operates a federal constitution, in practice it functions as a unitary state, a consequence of the centralist tendencies that have come to characterise the system of government. The way federalism works in this country is not consistent with the basic tenets of the system. However, the judgment of the court shows that we are a federation, not a unitary state; so, the country should be governed as such.
If the court’s decision is upheld by the Supreme Court, it means that more money will accrue to Rivers State. That will equally mean more projects and a better life for people in the state. Consequently, the state government will need to be more accountable. Governor Wike must not let go of his advocacy in favour of the good governance of the country. That depicts him as the conscience of the nation.
