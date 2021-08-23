Maritime
PTOL Wants NPA To Dredge Channels At Rivers Port
The management of Ports Terminal Operators Limited (PTOL), has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Federal Government to dredge the port channels to accommodate heavy vessels going to the port.
PTOL said the low channel had hindered vessels not routing to the terminals to discharge cargos, thereby lowering their revenues.
Company Secretary, PTOL, Chioma Okwuanyi, stated this when the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation led by Hon Kolade Akinjo visited facilities at the Rivers Port Complex.
Okwuanyi said: “This obligation is fundamental to the attainment of business and financial projections and it plays a significant role in the determination of the types and sizes of vessels that can call at our terminals”.
He described the berths as the only source of revenue to the terminal and required dredging to improve their output.
The secretary appealed to the committee to assist to ensure that berths 7 and 8 are dredged to 10.0 meter instead of 6.5 to 8.5 meters restricting vessels calls to the terminal.
He insisted that low dredging affects PTOL earning capacity in the port.
“We wish to state that the four berths – 5,6,7,8 have never been rehabilitated, neither have they been dredged since it was built in 1913 by the colonial masters till date”, said PTOL.
Okwuanyi decried the non availability of truck holding bay at the port as promised by NPA under the concession agreement, saying it poses serious challenges to operations at the port.
He said the restoration of the truck holding bay by NPA would bring sanity to its operations.
“It is our belief that the restoration of the truck holding bay will bring sanity to the environment”, said Okwuanyi.
Earlier, Port Manager, NPA, Rivers Port Complex, Mohammad Abubakar Bello said, PTOL had added value to port business.
Represented by Offison Nyong, Principal Officer, Training, Bello said the dredging of the berths cannot be done only by NPA, but by the Federal Government.
Nyong said NPA was working with the private sectors to carry out the dredging of the berths to accommodate heavy traffics at the terminal and improve revenue to both the Federal Government and operators.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Three Ships Arrive Two Eastern Ports, Today
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says a total of three ships laden with cargoes will arrive two of its Eastern ports, today.
The NPA Weekly statements gave the destination of the vessels as Onne and Rivers Ports Complex in Rivers State.
This was contained in the Shipping Position made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
The Shipping Position gave the names of the vessels for Onne as African Joseph R. while that of Rivers Port are MV. Mandarin Hantong and Elong Elong.
The ships are scheduled to berth at different terminals in the ports.
Vessels for Onne would berth at Brawal Federal Lighter Terminal FLT, Berth 18, while those for Rivers Port Complex would berth at Terminal A, Berth 3 and Terminal A, Berth 4.
The statement also gave the names of the the shipping agents for Onne Port as Brawal Shipping.
The agents for Rivers Port are Alraine Shipping Agency Limited and JFDOR
The ships, the statement further said, were laden with bulk wheat and gypsum in bags.
The statement gave the length of the vessels as 139.92 for Onne Port and 329.87 and 167 for Rivers Port Complex.
The statement added that the arrival of the ships in the two ports would spark off high ports activities and boost socio-economic activities in the zone.
By: Chinedu Wosu
NPA Urges Marine Police, Navy To End Attacks On Vessels
The Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has urged the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy to end incessant cases of attacks on vessels around the waterfronts and channels.
Koko also charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the need to clear all encumbrances and bottlenecks that impede the free flow of traffic on all port corridors with a view to ensuring efficient and effective handling of cargo in and out of the nation’s seaports.
This is contained in a statement by NPA spokesman, Olaseni Alakija.
Koko spoke during a meeting between the Assistant Inspector General in Charge of Maritime, Amadi John Ogbonnaya; Commander of the NNS Beecroft, Commodore Bashiru Mohammed, and officials of Lagos State Government.
He said there was an urgent need for the Marine Police and other security agencies to assist the authority in addressing the rising cases of attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities especially around the waterfronts and channels.
He also sought the support of the marine police in addressing cases of extortions, illegal mounting of roadblocks by uniform personnel from the security agencies, associations and unions along the seaport corridors comprising Tin Can-Coconut, Mile 2, Orile, SIFAX Terminal on Ijora-Olopa, Police Area B, Wharf and Creek Roads, amongst others.
He added that efforts were being intensified to dismantle all illegal checkpoints with a call to truck drivers to resist extortion.
“I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Lagos State Government, the FRSC and the Port Authority Police Command (PAPC) of the Lagos State Police Command for their support and collaboration with the NPA on the enforcement of the electronics call-up system called ‘Eto’ and the clearance operations.
“The authority would like the AIG to use his good office to assist in the following areas of interest or concern.
“Strengthening the existing collaboration between the Lagos State Police Command and the PAPC; and assist in the challenge of persistent complaints by stakeholders of extortion and erecting illegal roadblocks by uniformed security operatives from government security agencies, unions and associations on port corridors.
“Other issues requiring the AIG’s urgent attention include assisting in follow-ups with the Force Headquarters, Abuja for additional police personnel/gunnery to enable the authority commission its newly acquired patrol boats.
“To assist in the follow-up for the establishment of Marine Police units in Calabar and Delta Ports respectively,” Koko said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
NPA Rakes In N163.5bn In Six Months
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it generated the sum of N163.5 billion revenue in the first half of 2021.
The Authority said the sum was generated between January and June 2021, representing 54 percent of its 2021 revenue target.
General Manager, Finance, NPA, Emeka Ezugwu, disclosed this in Abuja during an interactive session on 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.
Ezugwu informed the committee that NPA’s 2021 revenue target was N301.7 billion, saying “as of June 2021, we have attained N163.5 billion. That should be 54% performance. We are on course to meeting the estimate”.
He said NPA generated N284.36 billion in 2018, N280.3 billion in 2019 and N303.58 billion in 2020.
On the allegations by an official of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Bello Gulmare, that NPA failed to file its audited accounts for 2019 and 2020 and that it has a outstanding liability of N255 billion to settle with the Federal Government. Ezugwu said, “Our 2019 (accounts) has already been approved by the board, 2020 is ongoing. FRC has not done any reconciliation with the NPA for the past four years.
“The figure he is brandishing does not align with what we have. We have done reconciliation with Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC).
“We are also engaging the Accountant General of the Federation office right now and we have a letter from them inviting us for reconciliation”.
Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, said FRC was the body statutorily empowered by the constitution to monitor remittances.
“By law, when it comes to remittances, this office (FRC) is superior to the Accountant General Office. This is a constitutional office, it is not just created by an act of the National Assembly.
“It is important that you reconcile with the FRC. You should be eager to reconcile with them. If their report is laid before the National Assembly and you are found wanting, it has consequences. So, reconcile within two weeks.
“We have ruled that we need a comprehensive list of all agreements reached by NPA with its tenants, indicating how much each of those tenants are supposed to be paying on a monthly or annual basis and copies of the agreements be attached. We need all the account details of the JVC accounts,” Faleke said.
Also speaking, Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, said NPA’s annual revenue target was unambitious.
He said the Federal Government should give the agency “more ambitious revenue targets”.
