Business
PIA: FG, Labour’s Negotiations To Minimise Effects Of Subsidy Removal – PPPRA
Following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, says the ongoing Federal Government’s negotiation with Labour on subsidy removal, will develop a feasible framework that minimises the impact of a market-based pricing policy on the masses.
He said in a statement at Abuja that the PIA signals the implementation of full deregulation of the downstream sector.
He said it remains worthy of note that the PIA does not automatically translate to any immediate increase in the price of PMS.
The PPPRA boss said: “The current price will remain until negotiations with organised labour, which will develop a feasible framework that minimises the impact of a market-based pricing policy on the masses is concluded.”
The Executive Secretary congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the 9th National Assembly for finally making the historic Act a reality.
The agency commended the Federal Government for taking the bold step at resolving longstanding hitches such as the issue of overlapping functions in the regulation of the sector.
Saidu said the PIA, which provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry, the development of host communities and related matters, marks the beginning of a new era in the growth and development of the entire oil and gas industry.
He noted that delivering on the promise to create an environment with a transparent, clear and robust legal and regulatory regime is sure to open up new vistas in the oil and gas industry, and the Nigerian economy.
He added that the implementation of the PIA would foster greater investment to the sector.
According to him, it will also lead to transparency and efficient resource management, provide a more consistent standard of operations and ensure less cumbersome regulatory control of the industry, among other gains.
Business
Privatisation, Only Option To Grow Nigeria’s Economy – Reps
The House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, says the Privatisation of the Federal Government-owned entities, companies and properties is the only best options to drive the nation’s economy and boost revenue generation.
The House insisted that the private sector is better placed to do better things that the Federal Government finds difficult to do well.
Vice Chairman, House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon Victor KoladeAkinjo, disclosed this in Port Harcourt during the committee’s tour of facilities at the Rivers Port Complex as part of its constitutional oversight function.
Hon Akinjo said the Port Complex tour was in furtherance to its legislative responsibility to oversee entities owned by the Federal Government and make recommendations where necessary.
The federal lawmaker who represents Ilaje South, Ondo State said “the Committee is here to check how the entities are doing, how the operators are doing and how the regulators are also doing”
The nine-man committee who visited facilities at the Ports and Terminal Operators Limited ( PTOL) and BUA Ports and Terminals Limited said they were satisfied with the level of transformation in the Complex.
“We have seen the functionality and efficacy in the meetings with the stakeholders and operators, we have noticed the improvement in the terminals, from when it was taken over to the present day”, he said.
The chairman assured the regulators and operators that the committee would address some of the bottlenecks noticed in the sector.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Business
Stakeholders Demand Release Of Forensic Audit Report On NDDC
Following the recent statement made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, that the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been released, stakeholders in the region have demanded that the report be made public.
The stakeholders said that the report, which was long awaited, should be made public for people to know what had transpired in the affairs of the commission.
Reacting to the minister’s statement, one of the founding fathers of the commission, Chief Jasper Jumbo, said the report should not be hidden because many things had happened in the NDDC.
Jumbo, who is the head of Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, alleged that successive administrators of NDDC had made the commission their cash cow.
“Contracts are being awarded without execution, and the money siphoned from the NDDC coffers, whereas genuine contractors who executed projects are being owned”, he said.
Meanwhile, a civil advocacy group, the Social Action, has also called on the Federal Government to release the forensic audit report of the NDDC without
The group, in a statement, said that the outcome of the forensic audit carried out on the operations of the NDDC should be released to the public.
According to the statement, “the Minister for Niger Delta Affair, Mr Godswill Akpabio, said a week ago that the team of auditors charged with the audit had submitted the report to his office.
“It would be recalled that in October 2020, the media was filled with several reports of unprecedented and monumental corruption manifesting in extensive contract frauds, procurement law infractions, non-budgetary and extra-budgetary spending, audit violations, cronyism, fiscal recklessness and flagrant disregard to procedural rules as well as other financial malpractices levelled against the management of NDDC.
“The commission has failed to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta. Rather than promoting the region’s development agenda in line with its mandate, the NDDC has become a cesspool of corruption for which many of its past and present leaders have not only been complicit, but have been indicted (in both past and present probes and investigations).”
”These heavily weighted allegations are all in the open before citizens of Nigeria. We, therefore, see no reason why the outcome of the report should be locked in secrecy”, the group insisted.
The group also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly implement the recommendations of the audit report as well as prosecute anyone found wanting with immediate effect.
It added that the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs should also be mandated to make the forensic audit report available to the public as soon as possible.
This, according to the group, would help build trust in the government and restore citizens’ confidence in the governance process.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
CAC Introduces New Business Registration Forms, Next Week
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has said that the two new forms of business registration provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) would be made available for Nigerians at the end of this month.
Registration General of the commission, Garba Abubakar, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum in Port Harcourt, last Thursday, said the new forms; the Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) were becoming increasingly acceptable globally.
He said the CAC was making arrangements to deploy a customer relationship management (CRM) software to interact with customers and resolve their challenges 24 hours a day.
According to him, the filing of statements of affairs and biannual statements are now conducted seamlessly on the CAC’s registration portal.
Abubakar maintained that all the forms of post-incorporation filings were now available on the portal, apart from two of them.
The CAC boss emphasised that the commission can no longer entertain filing of share transfer as it was alien to the law.
He added that information on a person with significant control (PSC) was available free of charge on the CAC website in line with global anti-money laundering requirements.
Highlighting on some customers’ concerns on the CAC’s denial of certain names for registration, Abubakar said that some of such rejected names had security implications while others were deceptive or abstract.
He, however, advised customers to always approach the commission with fully qualified names that equally agree with the objectives of the association or organisation applying for registration.
While acknowledging the challenges of some customers interacting with the company registration portal (CRP), Abubakar enjoined users to always read guidelines for registration on its website and leverage on the multimedia provided to aid user ability.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
- Politics3 days ago
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
- Politics3 days ago
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
- Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
- Politics3 days ago
PGF Reassures On Democratic Process
- Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Youths Against Illicit Drugs
- Politics3 days ago
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa United’s Striker Expresses Joy Over League Win