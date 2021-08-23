Rivers
NYCN Trains 200 Youths On Skills
The Rivers State Government has encouraged youths to take up skills in a bid to reduce over- dependence on white-collar jobs.
The Commissioner for Youth and Development, Prince Obi Ohia made this known at the official launch of training for over 200 youths on Livestock farming and ICT by the Obio/ Akpor chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.
Ohia, who was represented by the Head, Youths Enterprise, Rivers State Ministry of Youth and Development, Samuel Miebaka, said the training would improve the economy of the state.
Earlier, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria, Obio Akpor chapter, Prince Bekwele Wopara, who organised the training called on the youths to make the best of the opportunity made available for them to enhance their living standard.
Dame Jonathan Charges Technocrats, Business Leaders On Sustainable Dev
Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has charged professionals in business administration and knowledge management to deploy their knowledge and expertise towards nation-building and sustainable development.
Dame Jonathan spoke at the second international annual conference of the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management in Port Harcourt, where she was awarded with the honorary fellowship of the institute for her contributions to society.
The erstwhile first Lady, who was the special guest of honour at the conference in her goodwill message, noted that the conference was important and necessary as it sets an agenda for all stakeholders towards a better society.
“Conversations like this should be encouraged because knowledge management and sharing will help the world recover faster from the economic losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the economic growth, peace and the stability of many nations, including Nigeria.
“ However, professionals like you all gathered here today have important roles to play if we are to overcome current global challenges”, she said.
A satement made available to newsmen from the media assistant to the office of the former president,Goodluck Jonathan,Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, quoted Mrs Jonathan as saying that:
“The theme of this conference: Professional Business Administration and Knowledge Management: Panacea for Economic and Institutional Health and Sustainability, was very important to us all, giving our current realities.
“ As professionals and experts in business administration and knowledge management, you are stakeholders in the task of nation-building.
“ Your responsibilities at a time like this are to be patriotic and be committed to the unity and progress of our country, our continent, and nation-building”.
She thanked the institute for finding her worthy of the award of the fellowship of the institute.
“This award is special to me. It is a call for me to continue to serve God and humanity with more commitment and passion”, she said. added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells
Christian Body Wants FG To Prosecute Repentant Terrorists
The Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, has charged the Federal Government to prosecute all Boko Haram terrorists, who claim to have surrendered or were captured by the Nigerian troops.
This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 41st Annual Congress of Baptist men of Nigeria and read by the newly elected President, Dr Soye Asawo.
The communiqué, a copy of which was given to newsmen, also backed State Police and called on the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to accommodate State Police.
“Congress asks the government to prosecute all those arrested, captured or who surrendered over insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.
“Congress supports state police, and asks the National Assembly to quickly amend the constitution in this regard, to give effect to the yearning of the Nigerian people,” the communiqué said.
While urging the government to take the war to kidnappers, the MMU also called on the Nigerian government and Kaduna State government to compensate all the families whose children were kidnapped at the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna and other kidnap victims.
“Congress notes with dismay the state of insecurity nationwide and asks the federal government to deploy more security personnel to fight the war as Nigeria is presently at war against insurgents, Boko Haram, banditry, etc, so that citizens do not resort to self-help in order to defend themselves.
While commiserating with victims of the Jos killings, the MMU urged the government to deploy more security personnel to fight the war.
The communiqué also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law and charged the government to monitor the implementation of the law to avoid corrupt practices.
In the 2023 election, congress admonishes Baptist Men who are above 19 years and do not have voter’s cards to take advantage of the online registration of voters to get registered and take active part in the process for the 2023 general elections.
Commissioner Tasks Youths On Creativity, Skills Acquisition
The Rivers State Commissioner for Youth and Development, Mr Prince Obi Ohia, says the state government is committed to ending the challenges facing youths of the State.
Ohia made this known in Port Harcourt at an event to celebrate the International Youth Day.
The Commissioner noted that this year’s theme, ‘Transforming The Food System: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’, was apt as it was expected to address agricultural sustainability and preserving ecosystem through hard work and acquisition of new skills that would help them survive in a constantly evolving world.
He said rather than expecting companies in their domains for empowerment, youths should engage themselves in meaningful activities and acquire skills that will make them useful to themselves.and contribute to societal development.
Ohia urged the youths to change their mindset, shun the entitlement mentality and embrace self sustainable efforts.
He said, “Most importantly, as youths, we must change our attitude and mindset. We must shun entitlement mentality and know that development is important. Youths of Rivers State should cultivate the sense of self sustainability.”
Additionally, he said, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, was apt, stressing it would broaden their horizon and expose them to opportunities that abound in the agricultural sector of the economy.
The Commissioner explained that Governor Nysom Wike’s youth-friendly disposition was demonstrated through the provision of agricultural value chain and the establishment of three campuses of the Rivers State University, outside the city centre aimed at fostering academic pursuits.
Furthermore, he said that the online Rivers State Youth Market portal was to help link and expose them to international opportunities for employment, self reliance and entrepreneurship.
Ohia charged youths to use the day, with the knowledge acquired from notable resource persons during the week-long activities marking the youth day, to make inputs and become employers of labour.
“We will unveil a lot of youth entrepreneurship schemes that will take youths out of the streets and make them employers of labour,” he added.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
