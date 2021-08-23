Nation
Flood Destroys 2,026 Houses, 95 Farms In Kano
The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), says 95 farms and property worth N1.5 billion have been destroyed by flooding in eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Sale Jili, said this yesterday when he spoke with The Tide source in Kano.
Jili said that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted flooding in 25 LGAs of the state due to expected heavy rainfall.
“About 26 persons were killed 2,026 houses destroyed, 95 rice farms washed away and 19 persons injured due to flooding in the state,” he said.
Jili named the affected LGAs to include Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni, Doguwa, Rano, Ungogo, Tudun Wada and Tsanyawa.
“We have visited Bunkure, Minjibir, Tarauni and Doguwa to distribute relief materials to the victims as a measure to alleviate their sufferings.
“The items distributed include food items, bags of cement, roofing sheets, mats and blankets,” he said.
Jili said the agency had deployed personnel to Tudun Wada LGA which was badly affected by the disaster to assess the damage to enable it develop a comprehensive data.
He said that the State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government has setup an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp furnished with mattresses and beddings for flood victims that can accommodate over 700 persons.
Jili urged residents of the state to report any disaster to their ward heads and warned them against dumping of refuse on waterways and clear their drainages to avert flooding.
FG Opens 1,667 ICT Centres Nationwide, 455 Projects Ongoing-Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, says that the ministry has inaugurated no fewer than 1,667 Information Communications Technology (ICT) centres across the country.
He also said that more than 455 other projects were ongoing in different parts of the country.
Pantami disclosed this when he featured on a special interview session, Forum, organised by the in Abuja.
He said that the ministry had developed 16 policies within two years, geared toward supporting the digital economy sector in the country.
He noted that there was no single state that a minimum of one class ICT park had not been established from the day he assumed office as a minister to date.
According to him, the National ICT Park is under the ministry, it has its own role and National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (NDIEC) is a policy developed to support ICT infrastructure.
“Part of the implementation of the Policy is largely by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and also it will provide office space for some of their activities.
“I want to confirm to you that there is no single state from the date I became a minister to date that we have not established a minimum of one class ICT park.
“I have already commissioned one in 2020 in Lagos State University.
“We have already built an ICT park in Lagos University, this is one out of many.
We have also provided the same intervention in the same zone in other institutions.
“I personally commissioned the same ICT park in University of Port Harcourt. I travelled to Port Harcourt to commission it physically.”
NDLEA Arrests Man With 69.65kg Illicit Drugs
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a major drug dealer wanted for attempting to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom.
Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this yesterday in a statement in Abuja.
Babafemi said the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the MurtalaMuhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.
He said the suspect was arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos state, adding that operatives of NDLEA had been trailing the wanted drug dealer.
He also said the suspect, Mr Stephen Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday, Aug. 15, was traced to a popular pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger.
He added that it was there the operatives arrested him after he stepped out of the church service.
According to him, his arrest followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs weighing 69.65kg going to the UK through the Lagos airport on August 12.
“The illegal baggage had been sent to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn gave a driver to deliver at the NAHCO export shed.
“Following the arrest of the driver, follow up operations and investigations later revealed the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment who was arrested three days later in a sting operation,” he said.
Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested an Italy-bound passenger, AbibuMiminu, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airways flight to Italy via Addis-Ababa for ingesting illicit drugs at Lagos airport.
“While under observation at the agency’s facility between Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday Aug. 15, the trafficker excreted 68 wraps of heroin in three excretions, all weighing 800grams,” he said.
In the same vein, narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation have intercepted illicit drugs at two courier companies in Lagos.
Babafemi said 840 grams of Methamphetamine going to Australia and concealed in bolts and 340 grams of Meth hidden in locally made footwears, also going to Australia were intercepted.
He added that one kilogram of cocaine coming from Ghana with UK as destination and concealed in four local guitars was also intercepted.
“Also seized from one of the courier firms is another 480grams of Meth concealed in foot wears and going to Australia,” he said.
Meanwhile, a South Africa returnee, Obi Samuel, was also arrested at the Lagos airport during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis-Abbaba, for importing 58grams of skunk into Nigeria.
Babafemi said the suspect admitted ownership and claimed to be a cannabis smoker during his preliminary interview.
Expert Tasks Business Owners On Digital Literacy
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTC Bars Group, Mr Ebenezer Akarah, has advocated digital literacy to give Nigerians the capacity to explore legitimate business opportunities on the internet.
Akarah stated this yesterday in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
He also called on business owners across the country to increase their visibility on the internet to gain more clients and business opportunities.
According to him, the country is not digitally enlightened, which shows low level of digital literacy and such is not positively affecting businesses in the country.
“We in BTC Bars Group promote digitisation. I will like to see more businesses in Nigeria go digital, because when you go digital, you establish your presence on the World Wide Web.
“With that, you can get clients from different countries of the world. That is the advantage of going digital.
“The world is going digital now and without digital literacy and online visibility, one would be left behind,” he said.
Akarah said he became a millionaire through buying bitcoins at the age of 15 because he was exposed to the computer and the internet at a very young age.
He maintained that if all Nigerians were exposed to digital literacy, the rate of unemployment would crash down to zero and the economy of the country would be strong and blossom.
He said innovation ruled the world, adding that some companies were currently producing electric cars without smoke to reduce air pollution in the environment.
