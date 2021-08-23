Niger Delta
Emmanuel Donates Fishing Inputs To Farmers In A’Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has donated fishing inputs to farmers to boost food sufficiency in the state.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, while distributing the inputs at the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Field in Uyo at the weekend, said that fingerlings, fishing nets and other inputs were given to fish farmers and fishermen to further boost their productivity in the state.
Edet said that the state government was committed to empowering fish farmers, other stakeholders in the fishing business in the state.
The commissioner commended the governor for prioritising the agricultural sector and ensuring that the farmers were empowered with the needed farm inputs to yield productivity.
She noted that the exercise was part of the efforts to develop the agricultural sector, increase production and encourage fish farmers in the state.
“We are here to empower the fishermen and fish farmers so they can yield their production,’’ she said.
Edet said that the fingerlings, fishing nets and inputs were given to them for free and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the fingerlings given to them.
She charged intending farmers to stop procrastinating and choose a sector of agriculture they would like to indulge.
She added that the ministry of agriculture was committed to collaborating with such individuals to provide them with the needed assistance through experts in the ministry.
“If you are interested in any sector in agriculture, feel free to come to the ministry of agriculture, we have experts and will make sure we train you to be self-reliant,’’ she assured.
The Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr Nkopurok Ekaiko, said that agriculture remained the mainstay of the economy.
Ekpo lauded the governor for repositioning the agricultural sector in the state.
He also commended the commissioner for interpreting the vision of the governor in the sector.
He urged farmers to take advantage of the numerous investments made available by the governor in agriculture to enhance productivity.
One of the beneficiaries, Mr Aniekan Ubong, thanked the state government for empowering him to boost his business and prayed that God bless the governor and his cabinet.
“I am very happy for the state government for giving me fingerlings and other farm inputs; it will increase my productivity and put food on my table,’’ Ubong said.
Niger Delta
UN Affiliate Sites $3.5bn Projects In Bayelsa
The United Nations Rescue Services, a non-governmental body affiliated to the United Nation Economic and Social Council, is to embark on different developmental projects worth $3.5 billion in Bayelsa State.
The Convener/Global Chairman of the UN Rescue Services, Ambassador Steve Midalah, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at Government House, Yenagoa.
Dr Midalah stated that the UN Rescue Mission engages in development services worldwide in order to make life easier for the populace.
According to him, there were 17 areas of interest but it focuses on eradicating extreme hunger and poverty in Nigeria,just as he added that the identified areas were housing, education, feeding among others.
The projects to be embarked on by the mission in the state include, building of 1,000 housing units, procurement and distribution of grains and training of 1,000 youths, saying that the projects would be executed at no cost to the state government.
In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri expressed delight over the development and directed the commissioner for lands to immediately provide land for the housing project.
The governor also approved two warehouses for the storing of grains, assuring the group of the government’s support to achieve its set goals.
Governor Diri was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of the UN International Ambassadors.
Midalah said that it was the highest award to individuals that were dedicated to the development of society.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Church, Group Give Free Drugs To Indigent Deltans
A group in the Catholic Church, Saint Vincent De Paul Society, has collaborated with Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation to provide free medical checkups and free medicines to the less privileged in Ibuzor, Delta State.
The event, which was the first of its kind in the area, took place at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibuzor.
About 400 elderly people and indigent ones turned out to benefit from the exercise and were all smiles at the end of the day. Many of the beneficiaries commended Agada for her gesture, noting that she braved the odds to reach out to the poor and needy in the town.
According to the President and founder of Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation, New York U.S., and United Kingdom, Chief Magdalene Nwaka Agada, the medical outreach was the organisation’s way of giving back to society as well as giving a life-line to the less privileged.
She disclosed that the organisation would hold more medical outreaches in the town and Enugu State later in the year, adding that people who have a need for eye and other surgeries would benefit from it.
Speaking after the event, assistant Parish Priest at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibuzor, Rev. Fr Nicholas, extolled Agada’s selfless disposition with the instrumentality of her organisation.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa To FG: Review Revenue Sharing Formula
Bayelsa State Government has called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review some of its revenue sharing parameters in the interest of equity and fairness.
Governor Douye Diri made the call while declaring open a sensitisation programme on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula organised by the commission tin Yenagoa, the state capital.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor kicked against the continued use of number of local governments as a yardstick for sharing revenues in the country.
He pointed out that Bayelsa was being shortchanged with only eight local government areas even though it has more square kilometers than several states in the country.
According to governor Diri, Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers, noting that some of its local government areas like Southern Ijaw was equivalent to five or more council areas elsewhere in the country.
He also frowned at the allocation of revenue accruing from the disputed Soku oil field to Rivers State,noting that it was worrisome.
Speaking earlier when a delegation of the commission led by the Commissioner representing Bayelsa, Hon. Alfred Egba, paid him a courtesy call in his office, the Governor stressed the need for all such revenues to be deposited in an escrow account.
“It is unfair that for a judgement that we are still contesting in court, RMAFC is in a hurry to allocate revenues coming from the Soku Oil wells to Rivers State.We ordinarily had expected that, that money would have been kept in an escrow account, pending when the case is finally determined. We know that Rivers State has a lot of resources and connections, but our take is that the right thing should be done”, he said.
“We believe there is always a way of using history to guide the future. I say so because this oil dispute we are talking about, RMAFC itself had taken a decision several years ago. So, we expect the commission to stand by that decision.
“Secondly, we believe that some of the indicators, you are using to share revenues currently do not promote equity and fairness in this country and therefore not acceptable to us.For instance, we do not agree that you should continue to use local government areas as a basis of sharing revenues. It is faulty because the creation of local governments was not done scientifically”, he added.
“It was purely political and a case of who was holding the knife and the yam at the time of creating them. And so, those who had the knife cut more to themselves.You are aware that, if we are to take Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and place it on some states, Southern Ijaw is equivalent to several local government areas in those states.”
“Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers with only eight local government areas. While some states with about 6,000 Square Kilometers have 13 local government areas or more. So, where is the justice and fairness?”, he noted.
Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson, also stressed the need for the Commission to review the extant revenue sharing formula in an expeditious manner, as it has been in use since 2004.
Rt Hon Benson, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Mr Anthony Ikhobo, urged the participants to come up with ideas targeted at achieving a more equitable distribution of accrued revenue from the Federation Account for the benefit of all tiers of government.
Earlier in his remarks, the Team Leader, Hon Alfred Egba, assured that the commission would do all within its powers to consider the inputs of various stakeholders with a view to fashioning out a more acceptable revenue sharing formula.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
