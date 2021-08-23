Dare Rewards Kenya 2021 Gold Medalists With $5,000

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has the array of players to lead the team to glory land in Cameroon.

Nigeria, three-time champions of the AFCON, are joined in Group D by Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

The team will open their tournament campaign against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, on January 11, before taking on 1970 champions, Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane on January 15. They will thereafter round off their group stage games against Guinea-Bissau’s Djurtus on January 19.

Speaking with newsmen, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the Super Eagles will qualify from the group stages regardless of who they face.

He noted that the real task comes during the knockout stages where Nigeria are likely to face some of the big teams in African football.

Akpoborie, however, urged the German tactician to sharpen his ability to read games quickly in a bid to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2019 AFCON.

“I must confess that the Super Eagles won’t find it difficult to qualify from Group D that consists of Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau because we have the players to get the job done.

“It will be wrong for the coach and players to think only Egypt will pose a big threat to Nigeria without paying attention to Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

“But then, my major concern has to do with Rohr’s ability to read games when the team faces stronger teams in the knockout stages of the competition. At this stage, any single error may result to total elimination from the showpiece.

“With the calibre of players in Rohr’s disposal, I see no reason why Nigeria can’t win the 2021 AFCON title.”