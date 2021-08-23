Nation
Covid-19 Soars As NCDC Records 1,064 New Cases, 13 Deaths
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 1,064 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday as the deadly scourge continued its renewed surge in the populous African nation.
The public health centre, in its verified website monitored on Sunday, said that 13 deaths were recorded on the date under review.
It attributed the recent surge in infections to the spread of the Delta variant in the country.
The staggering Saturday figure represented a huge leap compared to the 304 cases announced a day earlier.
The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the agency, the total infection figure in the country currently stands at 186,635, while the 13 new deaths increased the total fatality figure to 2,260.
A breakdown of the infections showed that Lagos State led with 776 cases while Rivers followed with 196 cases.
It further showed that Ekiti ranked third with 49 cases, followed by Kwara with 33 cases, while Ogun and Benue recorded 21 and 18 cases respectively.
Oyo State followed with 13 cases; the FCT, five; Osun, four, while Yobe recorded two cases.
The health agency said that Nigeria had successfully treated 168,320 Covid-19 cases following the discharge of 279 additional patients on Wednesday.
The NCDC said that there were currently 16,055, active cases, a sharp rise from the 2,000 active cases reported in June.
According to NCDC, over 2.6 million samples of the virus, out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population, were tested, with an average test positivity rate of six per cent.
It also stated that the multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at level two, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.
The NCDC reiterated that vaccines give a high level of protection from serious illness and death from Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant.
“The more people are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus has to spread and develop new variants.
“Remember to always adhere to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of Covid-19 to reduce the risk of spread.
“Always wear a face mask, avoid large gatherings, observe physical distancing and wash hands frequently with soap and water,” it advised.
FG Opens 1,667 ICT Centres Nationwide, 455 Projects Ongoing-Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, says that the ministry has inaugurated no fewer than 1,667 Information Communications Technology (ICT) centres across the country.
He also said that more than 455 other projects were ongoing in different parts of the country.
Pantami disclosed this when he featured on a special interview session, Forum, organised by the in Abuja.
He said that the ministry had developed 16 policies within two years, geared toward supporting the digital economy sector in the country.
He noted that there was no single state that a minimum of one class ICT park had not been established from the day he assumed office as a minister to date.
According to him, the National ICT Park is under the ministry, it has its own role and National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (NDIEC) is a policy developed to support ICT infrastructure.
“Part of the implementation of the Policy is largely by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and also it will provide office space for some of their activities.
“I want to confirm to you that there is no single state from the date I became a minister to date that we have not established a minimum of one class ICT park.
“I have already commissioned one in 2020 in Lagos State University.
“We have already built an ICT park in Lagos University, this is one out of many.
We have also provided the same intervention in the same zone in other institutions.
“I personally commissioned the same ICT park in University of Port Harcourt. I travelled to Port Harcourt to commission it physically.”
NDLEA Arrests Man With 69.65kg Illicit Drugs
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a major drug dealer wanted for attempting to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom.
Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this yesterday in a statement in Abuja.
Babafemi said the drugs were to be exported through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the MurtalaMuhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.
He said the suspect was arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos state, adding that operatives of NDLEA had been trailing the wanted drug dealer.
He also said the suspect, Mr Stephen Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday, Aug. 15, was traced to a popular pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger.
He added that it was there the operatives arrested him after he stepped out of the church service.
According to him, his arrest followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs weighing 69.65kg going to the UK through the Lagos airport on August 12.
“The illegal baggage had been sent to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company, which in turn gave a driver to deliver at the NAHCO export shed.
“Following the arrest of the driver, follow up operations and investigations later revealed the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment who was arrested three days later in a sting operation,” he said.
Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested an Italy-bound passenger, AbibuMiminu, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airways flight to Italy via Addis-Ababa for ingesting illicit drugs at Lagos airport.
“While under observation at the agency’s facility between Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday Aug. 15, the trafficker excreted 68 wraps of heroin in three excretions, all weighing 800grams,” he said.
In the same vein, narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation have intercepted illicit drugs at two courier companies in Lagos.
Babafemi said 840 grams of Methamphetamine going to Australia and concealed in bolts and 340 grams of Meth hidden in locally made footwears, also going to Australia were intercepted.
He added that one kilogram of cocaine coming from Ghana with UK as destination and concealed in four local guitars was also intercepted.
“Also seized from one of the courier firms is another 480grams of Meth concealed in foot wears and going to Australia,” he said.
Meanwhile, a South Africa returnee, Obi Samuel, was also arrested at the Lagos airport during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis-Abbaba, for importing 58grams of skunk into Nigeria.
Babafemi said the suspect admitted ownership and claimed to be a cannabis smoker during his preliminary interview.
Expert Tasks Business Owners On Digital Literacy
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTC Bars Group, Mr Ebenezer Akarah, has advocated digital literacy to give Nigerians the capacity to explore legitimate business opportunities on the internet.
Akarah stated this yesterday in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
He also called on business owners across the country to increase their visibility on the internet to gain more clients and business opportunities.
According to him, the country is not digitally enlightened, which shows low level of digital literacy and such is not positively affecting businesses in the country.
“We in BTC Bars Group promote digitisation. I will like to see more businesses in Nigeria go digital, because when you go digital, you establish your presence on the World Wide Web.
“With that, you can get clients from different countries of the world. That is the advantage of going digital.
“The world is going digital now and without digital literacy and online visibility, one would be left behind,” he said.
Akarah said he became a millionaire through buying bitcoins at the age of 15 because he was exposed to the computer and the internet at a very young age.
He maintained that if all Nigerians were exposed to digital literacy, the rate of unemployment would crash down to zero and the economy of the country would be strong and blossom.
He said innovation ruled the world, adding that some companies were currently producing electric cars without smoke to reduce air pollution in the environment.
