Commissioner Tasks Youths On Creativity, Skills Acquisition

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has charged professionals in business administration and knowledge management to deploy their knowledge and expertise towards nation-building and sustainable development.

Dame Jonathan spoke at the second international annual conference of the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management in Port Harcourt, where she was awarded with the honorary fellowship of the institute for her contributions to society.

The erstwhile first Lady, who was the special guest of honour at the conference in her goodwill message, noted that the conference was important and necessary as it sets an agenda for all stakeholders towards a better society.

“Conversations like this should be encouraged because knowledge management and sharing will help the world recover faster from the economic losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the economic growth, peace and the stability of many nations, including Nigeria.

“ However, professionals like you all gathered here today have important roles to play if we are to overcome current global challenges”, she said.

A satement made available to newsmen from the media assistant to the office of the former president,Goodluck Jonathan,Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, quoted Mrs Jonathan as saying that:

“The theme of this conference: Professional Business Administration and Knowledge Management: Panacea for Economic and Institutional Health and Sustainability, was very important to us all, giving our current realities.

“ As professionals and experts in business administration and knowledge management, you are stakeholders in the task of nation-building.

“ Your responsibilities at a time like this are to be patriotic and be committed to the unity and progress of our country, our continent, and nation-building”.

She thanked the institute for finding her worthy of the award of the fellowship of the institute.

“This award is special to me. It is a call for me to continue to serve God and humanity with more commitment and passion”, she said. added.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells