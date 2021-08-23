Niger Delta
Church, Group Give Free Drugs To Indigent Deltans
A group in the Catholic Church, Saint Vincent De Paul Society, has collaborated with Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation to provide free medical checkups and free medicines to the less privileged in Ibuzor, Delta State.
The event, which was the first of its kind in the area, took place at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibuzor.
About 400 elderly people and indigent ones turned out to benefit from the exercise and were all smiles at the end of the day. Many of the beneficiaries commended Agada for her gesture, noting that she braved the odds to reach out to the poor and needy in the town.
According to the President and founder of Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation, New York U.S., and United Kingdom, Chief Magdalene Nwaka Agada, the medical outreach was the organisation’s way of giving back to society as well as giving a life-line to the less privileged.
She disclosed that the organisation would hold more medical outreaches in the town and Enugu State later in the year, adding that people who have a need for eye and other surgeries would benefit from it.
Speaking after the event, assistant Parish Priest at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibuzor, Rev. Fr Nicholas, extolled Agada’s selfless disposition with the instrumentality of her organisation.
Niger Delta
UN Affiliate Sites $3.5bn Projects In Bayelsa
The United Nations Rescue Services, a non-governmental body affiliated to the United Nation Economic and Social Council, is to embark on different developmental projects worth $3.5 billion in Bayelsa State.
The Convener/Global Chairman of the UN Rescue Services, Ambassador Steve Midalah, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at Government House, Yenagoa.
Dr Midalah stated that the UN Rescue Mission engages in development services worldwide in order to make life easier for the populace.
According to him, there were 17 areas of interest but it focuses on eradicating extreme hunger and poverty in Nigeria,just as he added that the identified areas were housing, education, feeding among others.
The projects to be embarked on by the mission in the state include, building of 1,000 housing units, procurement and distribution of grains and training of 1,000 youths, saying that the projects would be executed at no cost to the state government.
In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri expressed delight over the development and directed the commissioner for lands to immediately provide land for the housing project.
The governor also approved two warehouses for the storing of grains, assuring the group of the government’s support to achieve its set goals.
Governor Diri was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of the UN International Ambassadors.
Midalah said that it was the highest award to individuals that were dedicated to the development of society.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Bayelsa To FG: Review Revenue Sharing Formula
Bayelsa State Government has called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to review some of its revenue sharing parameters in the interest of equity and fairness.
Governor Douye Diri made the call while declaring open a sensitisation programme on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula organised by the commission tin Yenagoa, the state capital.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor kicked against the continued use of number of local governments as a yardstick for sharing revenues in the country.
He pointed out that Bayelsa was being shortchanged with only eight local government areas even though it has more square kilometers than several states in the country.
According to governor Diri, Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers, noting that some of its local government areas like Southern Ijaw was equivalent to five or more council areas elsewhere in the country.
He also frowned at the allocation of revenue accruing from the disputed Soku oil field to Rivers State,noting that it was worrisome.
Speaking earlier when a delegation of the commission led by the Commissioner representing Bayelsa, Hon. Alfred Egba, paid him a courtesy call in his office, the Governor stressed the need for all such revenues to be deposited in an escrow account.
“It is unfair that for a judgement that we are still contesting in court, RMAFC is in a hurry to allocate revenues coming from the Soku Oil wells to Rivers State.We ordinarily had expected that, that money would have been kept in an escrow account, pending when the case is finally determined. We know that Rivers State has a lot of resources and connections, but our take is that the right thing should be done”, he said.
“We believe there is always a way of using history to guide the future. I say so because this oil dispute we are talking about, RMAFC itself had taken a decision several years ago. So, we expect the commission to stand by that decision.
“Secondly, we believe that some of the indicators, you are using to share revenues currently do not promote equity and fairness in this country and therefore not acceptable to us.For instance, we do not agree that you should continue to use local government areas as a basis of sharing revenues. It is faulty because the creation of local governments was not done scientifically”, he added.
“It was purely political and a case of who was holding the knife and the yam at the time of creating them. And so, those who had the knife cut more to themselves.You are aware that, if we are to take Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and place it on some states, Southern Ijaw is equivalent to several local government areas in those states.”
“Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers with only eight local government areas. While some states with about 6,000 Square Kilometers have 13 local government areas or more. So, where is the justice and fairness?”, he noted.
Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson, also stressed the need for the Commission to review the extant revenue sharing formula in an expeditious manner, as it has been in use since 2004.
Rt Hon Benson, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Mr Anthony Ikhobo, urged the participants to come up with ideas targeted at achieving a more equitable distribution of accrued revenue from the Federation Account for the benefit of all tiers of government.
Earlier in his remarks, the Team Leader, Hon Alfred Egba, assured that the commission would do all within its powers to consider the inputs of various stakeholders with a view to fashioning out a more acceptable revenue sharing formula.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Group Canvasses Support For Wike
Civil Society Coalition on Good Governance, Budget and Accountability has canvassed support of indigenes and non-indigenes of Eleme Local Government Area for the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike
The group made the call during an inspection of Governor Wike’s projects in Eleme Local Government Area.
Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Emma Nkweke said the coalition was impressed with the level of development of Eleme Local Government Area by the present administration in the state.
He added that all the projects embarked upon by Governor Wike in the area had direct bearing on the local economy of the communities.
Nkweke who was represented by Comrade John Davidson particularly commended the governor for embarking on the reconstruction of the Government Secondary School Onne, reconstruction of Community Secondary School Eteo, the Alesa- Aleto- Oyigbo road among other projects.
He said the inspection was part of the programmes by the coalition to celebrate the achievements of Governor Wike.
Earlier, Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon Obarilomate Ollor said his administration would replicate governor Wike’s legacy in all the nooks and crannies of the local government area.
Ollor said it was the first time in the history of the state that the people of Eleme were feeling the impact of the state government.
He said the various projects of governor Wike had not only improved the living conditions of the people, but opened up the area for investments.
Meanwhile, the Civil Society Coalition on Good Governance, Budget and Accountability has slated the 26th of August, 2021 for the celebration of Governor Wike’s achievements in the state.
According to the group, the event tagged Legacy Day Celebration, will feature visit to charity homes and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital as well as rally in support of Governor Wike’s administration.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
- Politics3 days ago
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
- Politics3 days ago
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
- Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
- Politics3 days ago
PGF Reassures On Democratic Process
- Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Youths Against Illicit Drugs
- Politics3 days ago
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa United’s Striker Expresses Joy Over League Win