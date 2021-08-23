Education
Association Awards N6.9m Scholarships To 113 OAU Students
The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), has awarded N6.99 million in scholarships to 113 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
The association announced this in a communique issued by its President, Mr Abdul-Fattah Olanlege, after its 2021 Annual Reunion Conference held at the University Central Mosque in Ile-Ife yesterday.
The theme of the conference was: “Nigeria At Crossroads:The Myths, The Facts, The Realities.”
Olanlege said that the association had disbursed a total of N40 million to over 700 students of the institution since the scholarship was introduced in 2009/2010 session.
He said the association stressed the need to restructure the country in such a way that all sections of the country would have a sense of belonging.
According to him, the current Constitution has vested the total control of minerals, including oil on both land and water, in the Federal Government.
He further noted that in the 21st century, knowledge was the greatest capital which Nigeria must ensure was all encompassing in the choice of leaders at all levels and on all issues.
The association also noted the need for Nigerians to organise themselves and hold the leaders accountable at all levels.
“If the country is able to reach national consensus and communicate effectively with the citizens, the issue of insecurity, stagnating economy and bad governance, especially decay of institutions, endemic corruption and inability to manage diversity will be a thing of the past,” the communique said.
The association maintained that no meaningful change could take place and be sustained in the society if it was not driven by a set of core values.
Education
Varsity Moves To Provide Accommodation For Students
The management of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, says it has initiated sound policies and programmes to facilitate provision of decent accommodation to about 50 per cent of the student population.
The Chief Information Officer of the university, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, stated this in an interview with newsmen n Saturday in Dutse.
Yahaya said the measure was part of a comprehensive programme designed to upgrade hostel facilities to address accommodation problem in the institution.
“The construction of a female hostel is part of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo’s overall plan to ensure that, at least 50 per cent of the students are accommodated on campus.
“The university is planning to construct a 100-bed capacity hostel for female students, the management decided to start with the female hostel because of their vulnerability,” he said.
According to him, the university will soon unveil plans to construct mega students’ hostels, as accommodating students on campus is part of the provisions of a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.
“One of the first things that the VC did on assumption of duty was to inspect the students’ hostels and ordered for its renovation.
“A new laundry and kitchen are constructed while the existing ones upgraded,” he said.
The Spokesman said the university was charging N20,000 per bed-space per annum.
A cross section of the students, who spoke to NAN, said they preferred to stay on the campus than to rent accommodation outside in view of its cumbersome nature.
A Level 500 student in the Department of Agriculture, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the management of the university allocated bed-space to six persons in a room designed for four students.
He said each of the six students paid N20,000 per bed-space.
The student, however, expressed delight over the uninterrupted water and power supply at the hostels.
Another student, Abbas Daudu, who corroborated earlier opinion, said he preferred to stay on the campus inspite of the overcrowded rooms.
Education
Group Makes Case For Public Schools
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Worthy Purpose Foundation, says students in public schools will do better, if the schools are equipped with the right tools.
Chairman of the NGO, Dr Funmilola Williams-Daudu, stated this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The Tide source reports that Williams made the statement after the finals of the foundation’s annual quiz competition, which was for secondary schools in Akoko axis of the state.
According to Williams-Daudu, the competition, the second in the series, is put together as part of measures to address the falling standard of secondary education in the area.
She said that during the first edition of the competition, no school in Ikaram-Akoko got to the finals, adding that the foundation had to contract teachers for the schools.
“This is the second edition. We started in 2020 with only the schools in Akoko North-West. This year, we have expanded it to cover Akoko North-West and Akoko North-East.
“In this part of the state, we observed that there are no enough teachers in the public schools, thus resulting in poor performances of students in public schools in 2020.
“None of the public schools in this town got to the finals of the competition in 2020 but his year, we have decided to get contract teachers to coach them.
“The wife of the king also supported and a public school from this town came third in this second edition,” she said.
Also speaking, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, called on the state government to recruit more teachers in public schools.
Momodu said that the recent recruitment of 1,000 teachers by the state government could not solve the problem of inadequacy of teachers in public schools, especially in rural areas.
According to the traditional ruler, there are only two teachers in public schools within his domain, thus forcing the community to resort to employing teachers for the schools.
Momodu, who backed the call for declaration of a state of emergency in public schools in the state, said recruitment of teachers should be a continuous exercise until the acute shortage was addressed.
“We thank Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for recruiting teachers in public schools for the first time in 10 years”, he added.
Education
Insecurity: UNIJOS Suspends Academic Activities, Shuts Hostels
Following the rising spate of insecurity in Jos and its environs, the management of the University of Jos has suspended all academic activities in the institution till further notice.
The Registrar of the university, Mr Monday Danjem, unveiled this development in a statement on Friday in Jos.
According to Danjem, the decision to suspend academic activities and shut hostels was arrived at the end of the meeting between management and the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost of the institution on Friday.
“The insecurity in Jos, which led to the imposition of dusk-to-dawn curfew has affected the academic activities and forced the university to suspend its second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.
“Students of the university continued to experience attacks from hoodlums, a situation that has led to the death of some of our students.
“Consequently, the management of the university, after an emergency meeting with the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost on Friday, ordered the suspension all academic activities in the university until further notice.
“Management has also directed the closure of all students hostels until further notice
“The decision, which is in best interest and for the safety of our students, is subject to ratification by the Senate of the University,” Danjem said.
The registrar advised students to vacates all hostels and go back home and other safer abodes until the security situation in Jos improves.
He appealed to security agencies to beef up security at the various students location to enable them vacate to their destinations safely.
“Students are also advised to use safe means of transportation to their respective safer destinations
“We wish to passionately appeal that a joint patrol team of armed soldiers and other law enforcement agencies should beef up security and ensure that students are adequately protected as they vacate their various hostels to safer destinations,” he appealed.
He said that management would give adequate notice of resumption when normalcy is fully restored in Jos and environs.
Danjem thanked the government of the state and security agencies for ensuring the safety of majority of students of the university even as attacks on innocent people persist in Jos.
He called on the students to be law abiding and desist from activities that would put them in trouble.
The Tide source reports that some students of the university have been killed and others injured in the current insecurity that has bedeviled Jos in last one week.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
- Politics3 days ago
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
- Politics3 days ago
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
- Politics3 days ago
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
- Politics3 days ago
PGF Reassures On Democratic Process
- Politics3 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Youths Against Illicit Drugs
- Politics3 days ago
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
- Sports3 days ago
Akwa United’s Striker Expresses Joy Over League Win