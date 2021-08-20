Social/Kiddies
Youths As Future Of The Society
The celebration of this year’s International Youth Day on 12th August 2021, once more drew attention to the place of youths in nation building. The youths occupy a central position in the development of any nation or state and hence must be given the necessary attention and focus to enable them regenerate and that is why the role of the youth is “Simply to renew, refresh and maintain”. Youths have a role to renew and refresh the current status of our society including leadership,innovations, skills etc. Youth are expected to advance the current technology, education, politics, peace of the country.
Our young people or youth are the ones that can achieve these because they are out future,our tomorrow. They are the backbone, infact,the ‘cornerstone’ of any society . Once,the backbone is distorted, there is a problem. Why are these people important in our society. They are filled with fresh ideas. At this age (10 – 30) their thinking capacity is overwheling which expands their knowledge and brings about a lot of opportunities for fresh ideas.
They are resourceful, positive thinkers and innovative in nature. God has invested in them the ‘will power’ and strength. They also have the power to change. This is because young people can question everything by reflecting on what is presented, whether or not it matters to their well being or the society. They have the ability for critical and creative thinking and can generate precise solutions to problems and make right decisions according to experts. It is believed that these thinking skills would not only facilitate life long learning and comprehensive development among youngsters, but also prepare them to be the future masters of the society, who are able to solve problems and contribute to global development. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorises young people as adolescents from 10 through 24 years of age . There is no consensus regarding specific age for young adults in international or national demographic data collection systems or policies.
However,the United Nations, for statistical purpose, defined those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 as youth, without prejudice to other defintions by member States. ‘ Youth ‘ could also refer to persons between the age of 15 and 30 regardless of the gender or between the ages of leaving compulsory education and finding their first job. In Nigeria,youths include citizens aged 18 – 29 years according to the New Youth Policy in 2019. Meanwhile,the African youth charter recognises youth as people between 15 – 35.
According to United Nations report,there are 1.2 billon young people aged 15 to 24 years, accounting for 16 percent of the global population. By 2030,the number of youth is projected to have grown by seven percent to nearly 1.3 billon globally.
Recently, the world celebrated the international Youth Day 2021 to highlight the plight of youths with the theme.”Transforming Food Systems:Your Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” to draw attention to the world that meaningful participation of young people is important for more equitable food systems, health and environment.
Here in Rivers State government through the minister of youth and development had a week-long celebration to mark this Year’s International Youth Day where they had the Youth Leadership summit Awards to encourage the youths . One thing that is obvious is that youhs need the support of government throuh mentorship and development, provision of necessary platforms for youth capacity in order to bring out the best in them .
It is important for governments at all levels to have youth development programmes that will seek to improve the lives of children and adolescents by meeting their basic,physical, developmental and social needs and by helping them to build the competencies needed to become successful adults.
There are 5Cs of Youth development. These are competenance, confidence, connection , caring and character. Various youth development programmes are channelled towards helping the youths to navigate adolescence in healthy ways and prepare them for their future by fostering their positive development. Luckily, here in Rivers State, the steps being taken by the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, to ensuring sustainable youth engagement are a welcome development. Around the state, so many young people face barriers to education and livelihoods, as many live in communities that have high rate of unemployment . Many of these young people now have the opportunities to acquire tools,knowledge,skills to build better lives for themselves and their families by participating in youth development programmes such as the skills acquisition programme being facilitated by the three Kalabari speaking local government areas of Asari Toru,Akuku Toru and Degema.
According to the deputy governor,she adopted the skills acquisition programme as a delineation strategy to keep the youths gainfully engaged and reduce social vices in the society.
It would be recalled that in January 2020,she funded a month-long special skills acquisition programme where over 3,500 youths from the Old Degema Local Government Area benefited by acquiring skills which have made some of them self-reliant and contributing meaningfully to the micro economy of their respective local government areas.
Recently, she set up a cottage industry in both building and shoe making with about 120 trainees. The aim of all this according to her, is to ensure that,” we lift up our young people and young adults out of poverty, financial, physical, spritual and mental poverty.
We want to give them the mindset that “they can do it”.
Similarly, the Acting Director,Claude Ake School of Government, Dr Sofiri Peterside, has identified the acquisition of global skills for global economy as a major key for development for youths in the state.
Dr Peterside, who was speaking at the State Youth Leadership Quotient and Awards Summit, noted that youths needed to upgrade and government also needed to play a key role in giving young people the sustainable environment to succeed.
Furthermore, the plans by the siver state government a one youth, one skill project and a Rivers youths arket to help develop the youth in the state is also a welcome development.
What is important for sustainable youth development is for all sectors, multinational, corporate bodies and individuals to work towards investing in youths, to enable them achieve the 5Cs in youth development.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
Celebrating 2021 International Youth Day
With the world’s population expected to increase by two billion people in the next 30 years, it has become recognized by numerous stakeholders that simply producing a larger volume of healthier food more sustainably will not ensure human and planetary well being. Other crucial challenges must also be addressed, such as the inter-linkages embodied by the 2030 Agenda including poverty reduction; social inclusion; health care; biodiversity conservation; and climate change mitigation. It has been acknowledged that there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.
The theme of International Youth Day 2021, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, highlights the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.
During the 2021 ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF), the issues and priorities highlighted by young participants included the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly related to its effect on human health, the environment, and food systems. As part of the official outcome recommendations of the EYF, young participants stressed the importance of working towards more equitable food systems. In addition, they highlighted the need for youth to make informed decisions on food choices through increasing global education on the healthiest and most sustainable options for both individuals and the environment. There were also recommendations on providing adequate capacity development with respect to the resilience of food systems, in particular during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in its aftermath.
Through youth education, engagement, innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, this year’s International Youth Day aims to provide a platform for young people to continue the momentum from the EYF in the lead up to the high-level Food Systems Summit. This year, International Youth Day will be virtually convened by DESA in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
RSG, Cleric Honour UTME Top Scorer
Sixteen-year-old Miss Karike Kenneth from Rivers State,who was one of the top scorers in the 2021 Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has been honoured and awarded more scholarships for further studies.
The award and scholarship was by the Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Development and the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.
Miss Kenneth scored 348 out of 400 in the 2021 JAMB examination, making her one of the best performing students in the examination across the country.
The awards were announced on Tuesday during the Rivers State Youth Leadership Summit/Awards 2021 by the Rivers State Ministry of Youth and Development in celebration of the International Youth Day in Port Harcourt.
Apostle Chinyere,who attended the programme as an awardee was amazed by the discovery of her excellent performance that he instantly awarded her automatic scholarship.
Speaking on the brilliant performance of Miss Kenneth, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ),Rivers State,Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana praised the teenager for a job well done and urged other teenagers to emulate her.
Mrs Serekara urged teenage girls never to lose focus, but remain resolute if they hope to make it in life.
“Where there is no hope, seek for help from NAWOJ and other women groups in Rivers State. We are here to guide and direct you to the path of greatness in life.Be rest-assured that your confidentiality is safe with us as together we will all ensure to give you a sense of belonging and direction in life.
“Do not settle for cheap talks from the opposite sex, thereby ending up with unwanted pregnancies, diseases or premature death that would not allow you to actualise your dreams, set goals and purpose in life.
“Our teenage girls and boys,we love you all, keep being at your best,one day,you too will be recognised locally and internationally”, she said.
Social/Kiddies
Eve Afrique Initiative Set To Empower Niger Delta Children
In order to help improve access to resources and employment opportunities for the Niger Delta children which will help them lead a better life in future, Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is set to start an empowerment programme.
The President of the NGO, Mrs Ivy Davies Etokapan made this known in an interview in Port Harcourt, recently.
Etokapan said as an NGO,they realised over time from reports that most of the youths, even graduates do not have basic skills in office management, was a worrisome situation that had affected the employment status of the Niger Delta youth.
The NGO President said she got the report that employable Niger Delta youths were few,specifically those from Rivers, Akwa Ibom,Bayelsa and Cross River states. The ones from Edo and Delta states were more engaging.
“So we thought about vacation jobs for our secondary school students where employers would give them stipend for transportation.
“In other parts of the world, this is how young people gain experience which is called internship. So,we hopefully want to raise the Niger Delta youths’ chances for employment. We want to use this opportunity to achieve this.
“We intend to start this August, 2021 but the school system is distorted due to Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, we knew the school calendar and period for long vacation. But now,we are waiting to streamline our activities alongside the school system”, she said.
According to her, they have 15 companies that want to engage the children for vacation jobs. These companies indicated their interest during their last RedBall event in Port Harcourt. The NGO would look out for children from the public schools to be employed first..
“We are calling on people who have the same mindset with our goals to start mentoring these youths in the Niger Delta. We must make sure that our children learn from us. The parents, during holidays. We should not allow our children to sit at home and watch television throughout, rather,we should teach them basic essential skills on how to grow money and also on how to spend it wisely.
“We are praying that in four to five years time,this programme will produce results to reorientate the minds of the Niger Delta youth. Nobody is paying us,we are doing this as our give-back to society. This is a trial,we will storm this programme by partnering with the parents of the children that will be involved and make sure this programme works.By next year’s RedBall event,we hope to bring in reports about the success of this project”, Etokapan said.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
- Business5 days ago
Coalition Mulls Food Security, Targets 29 States
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
- Sports5 days ago
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
- Sports5 days ago
CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels FC To Sign More Players – GM
- Business5 days ago
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
- Sports5 days ago
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests