News
Wike Orders Demolition Of Shanties Along Eastern Bypass In PH …Oro-Abali Flyover Ready, Dec
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has ordered the demolition of all shanties disrupting the ongoing dualisation of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt.
He remarked that these unauthorised makeshift buildings along the Eastern Bypass Road constitute nuisance to the physical development plan of the state.
Wike stated this after inspection of ongoing dualisation of the Ogbunubali, Eastern Bypass roads, Oro-Abali flyover and the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, last Wednesday.
The Rivers State governor, who said he was impressed with the quality of work done by Julius Berger on the Eastern Bypass, however, observed that shanties built along the road were delaying the completion of the road.
“I have directed my chief security officer to make sure all the shanties along the Eastern Bypass must be demolished.”
The governor said the Rivers State Government had repeatedly warned people against unauthorised building of kiosks and other structures that do not conform to the physical development plan of the state.
“And so, all those makeshift buildings along Eastern Bypass must be demolished within the next one week.”
Wike said the Rivers State Government was quite pleased with the ongoing dualisation of the Ogbunubali Road and the unwavering support the community has continued to give to the contractor, Julius Berger.
He stated that by the time the dualisation of the road was completed, it would transform the landscape of the densely populated Ogbunabali community in Port Harcourt.
“We are quite happy that before March next year, the dualization of Ogbunabali Road and the second phase of Eastern Bypass will be completed.”
The governor said Julius Berger engineers working on the Oro-Abali flyover in Port Harcourt, have assured that the project would be completed by December.
According to him, the flyover ought to have been completed by November, but added that the Julius Berger engineers had said they would require additional one month to finish the drainage work around the flyover.
He observed that by the time the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Rumuola, GRA and Oro-Abali flyovers; dualisation of Ezimgbu and Ogbunubali/Eastern Bypass roads were completed, residents of the state would heave a sigh of relief due to the traffic gridlock currently being experienced in these areas.
Wike described the quality of work at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Rumuokwuta in Obio/Akpor LGA as amazing.
He expressed optimism that Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which was one of the major landmark projects of his administration, would be completed by June, 2022.
“We know that by June next year, by the grace of God, we will invite Nigerians to come and see what we have been able to do, as part of our own contribution to the healthcare system. This will be the first of its kind in the country.”
News
Insecurity, Major Hindrance To Productivity Of LG Workers -NULGE
The President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Kaduna State Chapter, Mr Rayyanu Turunku, says insecurity has been a major hindrance to the productivity of local government workers across the state.
Turunku said this at a security meeting organised by a Civil Society Group, “ Make Kaduna Better Youths Initiative,” held at its Secretariat, yesterday in Kaduna.
Turunku noted:” Most of the local government workers and their families were affected by kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the state which hampers their activities. “
According to him, the most worrisome trend faced by the local government areas across the state was the issue of informants.
“Our major problems are not even the bandits, because they usually don’t have information about communities they attack, the people giving information and directing targets to them are our major issues, because we live with them and can’t identify them.,” Turunku lamented .
He commended the security personnel on their roles in tackling the menace and called on them to do more in protecting the lives and property of the people.
The NULGE president also urged the security agencies to have mutual relationships and understanding with the locals and voluntary security outfits across communities, for ease of operations.
“Although the local security outfits have limited roles in security operations, they should be empowered and encouraged by the government to do more in providing information to security personnel on advent of likely threats to communities,” Turunku said.
Earlier, the Commisioner of Police in the state, Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, assured respective traditional institutions and people of various communities of an improved secured atmosphere in the state.
Represented by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Sabon Gari Division, CSP Abdullahi Yusuf, the commissioner pledged to deploy more security personnel,to curb the recent upsurge in communal disputes in some villages.
The police boss used the opportunity to call on people in the state to embrace dialogue in attaining peace, saying,” it is priceless.”
He further maintained:” No society develops in an atmosphere of rancour and apprehension thus, considering the communities as agrarian settlements, the need to ensure peaceful coexistence can never be overemphasised, especially amidst the current farming season.”
Abdullahi noted that, the police command would continue to work with special constabularies, towards achieving the objective of peace,as well as sustainability, for meaningful development in the state.
He urged the people of Kaduna state to be peaceful and law abiding, noting that, violence does nobody any good .
Also speaking, the convener of “Make Kaduna Better Youth Initiative,” Mr Samaila Sammani, said that, the meeting was to discuss and proffer youths-based solutions to the issues of insecurity in Kaduna state.
“The Kaduna State Government is trying its best on tackling issues of insecurity, however, we as youths have greater roles to play in curbing the menace,” he said.
He called on the Kaduna state government to see the need of including the youths into the security committees in the state.
Sammani also called on the public to help the government in tackling insecurity by reporting suspicious movements of strangers and people in communities to the appropriate authorities.
News
FG To Commence Payment Of Compensation
The Federal Government has promised to commence payment of compensation to Benue State communities affected by the construction of the Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi federal highway next week.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Government House, Makurdi, in a meeting with contractors handling the project and representatives of the Benue government.
Represented by Director of Works, Ishaq Mohammed, the minister regretted the stoppage of work around the Benue axis over issues of nonpayment of compensation to those whose lands, houses were affected by the construction.
The minister said it was important for work to resume because the project was financed through a bank credit facility and had a time limit.
He regretted that the contractors had to stop work on account of threats to the lives of workers by youths in those communities, assuring that arrangements for compensation had been concluded and that payments would commence next week.
Earlier, the Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, regretted the loss of ancestral lands, including farms and houses to the construction work, blaming the stoppage of work on failed promises by the Federal Government.
He said series of meetings were held between the Federal Government and community leaders for early payment of compensation, but to no avail.
Anagende said that the youths were angered by the destruction of their livelihoods by the road project, without accompanying compensation paid to them.
In his remarks, Gov. Samuel Ortom, warned against acts of lawlessness and said his administration would never support those issuing threats to people under any guise.
Ortom charged traditional rulers to take charge of their domains and collaborate with security agencies to fish out the criminals amongst them.
“ I will deal with those threatening lives and property, let me know whenever there are threats to lives and property. But at the same time, I will not allow my people to be short changed in the process,” he said.
The Tide source reports that the road construction is being handled by China Harbour Engineering company.
News
RSG Begins Phase 2 Covid-19 Vaccination Roll Out
The Rivers State Government has commenced the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination roll out for residents and the people of the state.
A statement by the Senior Information Officer, Dr Inwon Joseph Urang, on behalf of the Acting DCHS and Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, said that vaccinators of the second phase, which began, yesterday, would administer the Moderna vaccines, donated by the United States Government to help tame the scourge of the pandemic in the country.
The statement read, “As you are aware, the surge in the Covid-19 cases in Nigeria and Rivers State in particular, demands immediate effort to curtail the spread of the disease.
“One of such actions is ensuring all eligible persons in Rivers State are vaccinated against this dreaded disease.
“You can recall that Phase 1 vaccination ended on July 8, 2021, with only about 49,000 persons fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd dose).
“This is quite insignificant as a large number of persons are left unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, and are, therefore, vulnerable to the ravaging third wave of the Covid-19 disease.
“Due to this emergency, the state has received new sets of vaccines, Moderna to be precise for the immediate commencement of Phase 2 first dose vaccination against Covid-19 disease in Rivers State starting from Thursday, August 19, 2021, at designated centres, and from Monday, August 23, 2021, at all the LGAs.
“The designated centres that will commence vaccination on Thursday, August 19, 2021 are as follows: Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Rivers State Ministry of Health at the Rivers State Secretariat, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board Sick Bay, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt City Council Sick Bay, Obio/Akpor Council Headquarters Sick Bay, and Government House Clinic.
“All the persons that have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca, should kindly please wait for the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccine in the state.
“All unvaccinated persons should kindly visit these vaccination sites and get vaccinated against Covid-19, please. Please note vaccination is free”, the statement added.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
