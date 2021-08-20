Arts/Literary
Whither Port Harcourt Book Festival?
The Garden City literary festival renamed, Port Harcourt Book Festival, began as the brain child of Koko Kalango, who thought it up as a means to propel tourism and highten literary awareness in the city of Port Harcourt and its neighboring areas, encourage love for books and reading culture in Africa with focus on children.
Originally scheduled for September 8 each year, to coincide with the United Nations International Literacy Day, the festival has continued to expand and has been highly rated since its debut in 2004. The literary event included a book fair, writers workshop and forums. An integral part of the festival showcased activities for children such as essay competition, art drama, writing competitions, workshops and sessions to encourage children to read.
The events usually attracted some big names in the literary arts; hundred of fans flocked to the Garden City every year for this six day event. The inaugural edition was held as a three-day event from the 24 to 27 September, 2008. It was dubbed Garden City Literary Festival with its them as ‘Writers Without Borders’. Special guests included Prof Wole Soyinka, Kofi Awoonor and late captain Elechi Amadi, with writers Okey Ndibe, Kaine Agaray and Petrina Crockford.
The second festival, (Nigeria’s 50 years of post colonial literature), was held on September 23 to 26, 2009. In attendance were authors Ngugi Wa Thiongo, JP Clark, Buchi Emecheta A. Igoni Barrett, Toni Khan, Sefi Attah, Lindsay Berrett, Toni Ka, Fela Durotoye, Tade / Padeola, Jumuoke Verissimo, Abimbola Adunni and Joy Isi Bewaji. It was coordinated by United Kingdom’s Nana Ayebia Clarke along with representatives from book builders and the British Council.
Author Ngugi Wa Thiongo presented a Keynote address at the event, which was “Language As Bridges: Building Network Against linguistic Feudalism and Darwinism”. The 2010 festival saw change in its mouth of occurrence for the first time as it was held between 8th and 11th December 2010, more than 100 people attended the event that year.
In 2011, the event shifted back to its initial period taking place between 12th and 17th September 2011, its theme was, “literature and Politics:, the festival was formerly opened by Ex-Governor Chibuke Ameachi and former Common Wealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku. For the first time in its history, it lasted for five days. Other prominent attendces were Chinua Achebe and his son, Dr Chidi Achebe, who presented the main speech and activist, Jesse Jackson.
The fifth Garden City Literary Festival, Women In Literature was moved to October and held from 15th to 20th with Hotel Presidential as the festival venue, Garden City literary festival guest such as Veronique Tadjo, Doreen Baingana, Elechi Amadi, Gabriel Okara and Prof E.J Alagoa participated.
There was also a book put together by Mrs Koko titled ‘coat of Many Colours’ along side then president, Goodluck Jonathan and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amechi both of whom contributed to its forward and introduction, respectively.
Also joining the group were former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, Prof Wole Soyinka and Mrs Ibim Seminitari. Towards the end of the occasion, the city of Port Harcourt was re-ignited as UNESCO World Book capital for the year 2014. In August 2013, Mrs Kalango announced that the garden city literary festival has been renamed Port Harcourt Book Festival, citing reasons that the new name would assist in elevating Port Harcourt’s profile as a legitimate destination for all things literary.
In 2014, the festival took place in Port Harcourt and was opened with a key note address by Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, the theme of the festival was “Books: Windows. To Our World Of Possibilities”, highlights of the event in 2014 included the presentation of a dance drama titled “Along came the Book” which was directed by award winning play wright, Bikiya Graham Douglas.
In addition to it, there was a presentation of a book titled “The Walking Book” which is a communal story covering the sights and sounds of Rivers State written by different children who were selected from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State. 12 books were carefully selected to be featured in the festival in 2014. Some of the books were Arrow of God by Chinua Achebe (April), the Great Ponds by Elechi Amadi (May), This Child Shall Be Great by Ellen Shirley Johnson (June) and Tomorrow Died Yesterday by Chimeka Garricks (August).
The world book capital position always brings benefits to children in terms of improving their reading and literary culture and submissions to host it are always considered, based on their impact of a book club in the aspect of reading culture and literary programmes in the society.
In 2014, the festival brought honour to sub Saharan Africa, when Port Harcourt City won the right to host UNESCO world book capital. Alexandra in Egypt was the other city to be honoured, Port Harcourt became the second African City and the first Sub Saharan city to hold this position, all thanks to the Rainbow Book Club, whose submission to host the annual book day to the UNESCO was approved.
Port Harcourt became the 4th city to be named the UNESCO World Book Capital, following other countries like Madrid, Amsterdam, Beirut and others. The UNESCO World Book City always holds that position for one year and it starts on the 23rd of April, the chosen year Port Harcourt handed over the position as UNESCO World book capital to Incheon in South Korea in April 2015.
The festival was stalled in 2015 due to lack of funding as a result of the change of government in Rivers State, as government being prominent partners. Critics and academics have also attributed this to lack of strategic planning aside from funding.
By: Jacob Obinna
Social/Kiddies
Youths As Future Of The Society
The celebration of this year’s International Youth Day on 12th August 2021, once more drew attention to the place of youths in nation building. The youths occupy a central position in the development of any nation or state and hence must be given the necessary attention and focus to enable them regenerate and that is why the role of the youth is “Simply to renew, refresh and maintain”. Youths have a role to renew and refresh the current status of our society including leadership,innovations, skills etc. Youth are expected to advance the current technology, education, politics, peace of the country.
Our young people or youth are the ones that can achieve these because they are out future,our tomorrow. They are the backbone, infact,the ‘cornerstone’ of any society . Once,the backbone is distorted, there is a problem. Why are these people important in our society. They are filled with fresh ideas. At this age (10 – 30) their thinking capacity is overwheling which expands their knowledge and brings about a lot of opportunities for fresh ideas.
They are resourceful, positive thinkers and innovative in nature. God has invested in them the ‘will power’ and strength. They also have the power to change. This is because young people can question everything by reflecting on what is presented, whether or not it matters to their well being or the society. They have the ability for critical and creative thinking and can generate precise solutions to problems and make right decisions according to experts. It is believed that these thinking skills would not only facilitate life long learning and comprehensive development among youngsters, but also prepare them to be the future masters of the society, who are able to solve problems and contribute to global development. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorises young people as adolescents from 10 through 24 years of age . There is no consensus regarding specific age for young adults in international or national demographic data collection systems or policies.
However,the United Nations, for statistical purpose, defined those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 as youth, without prejudice to other defintions by member States. ‘ Youth ‘ could also refer to persons between the age of 15 and 30 regardless of the gender or between the ages of leaving compulsory education and finding their first job. In Nigeria,youths include citizens aged 18 – 29 years according to the New Youth Policy in 2019. Meanwhile,the African youth charter recognises youth as people between 15 – 35.
According to United Nations report,there are 1.2 billon young people aged 15 to 24 years, accounting for 16 percent of the global population. By 2030,the number of youth is projected to have grown by seven percent to nearly 1.3 billon globally.
Recently, the world celebrated the international Youth Day 2021 to highlight the plight of youths with the theme.”Transforming Food Systems:Your Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” to draw attention to the world that meaningful participation of young people is important for more equitable food systems, health and environment.
Here in Rivers State government through the minister of youth and development had a week-long celebration to mark this Year’s International Youth Day where they had the Youth Leadership summit Awards to encourage the youths . One thing that is obvious is that youhs need the support of government throuh mentorship and development, provision of necessary platforms for youth capacity in order to bring out the best in them .
It is important for governments at all levels to have youth development programmes that will seek to improve the lives of children and adolescents by meeting their basic,physical, developmental and social needs and by helping them to build the competencies needed to become successful adults.
There are 5Cs of Youth development. These are competenance, confidence, connection , caring and character. Various youth development programmes are channelled towards helping the youths to navigate adolescence in healthy ways and prepare them for their future by fostering their positive development. Luckily, here in Rivers State, the steps being taken by the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, to ensuring sustainable youth engagement are a welcome development. Around the state, so many young people face barriers to education and livelihoods, as many live in communities that have high rate of unemployment . Many of these young people now have the opportunities to acquire tools,knowledge,skills to build better lives for themselves and their families by participating in youth development programmes such as the skills acquisition programme being facilitated by the three Kalabari speaking local government areas of Asari Toru,Akuku Toru and Degema.
According to the deputy governor,she adopted the skills acquisition programme as a delineation strategy to keep the youths gainfully engaged and reduce social vices in the society.
It would be recalled that in January 2020,she funded a month-long special skills acquisition programme where over 3,500 youths from the Old Degema Local Government Area benefited by acquiring skills which have made some of them self-reliant and contributing meaningfully to the micro economy of their respective local government areas.
Recently, she set up a cottage industry in both building and shoe making with about 120 trainees. The aim of all this according to her, is to ensure that,” we lift up our young people and young adults out of poverty, financial, physical, spritual and mental poverty.
We want to give them the mindset that “they can do it”.
Similarly, the Acting Director,Claude Ake School of Government, Dr Sofiri Peterside, has identified the acquisition of global skills for global economy as a major key for development for youths in the state.
Dr Peterside, who was speaking at the State Youth Leadership Quotient and Awards Summit, noted that youths needed to upgrade and government also needed to play a key role in giving young people the sustainable environment to succeed.
Furthermore, the plans by the siver state government a one youth, one skill project and a Rivers youths arket to help develop the youth in the state is also a welcome development.
What is important for sustainable youth development is for all sectors, multinational, corporate bodies and individuals to work towards investing in youths, to enable them achieve the 5Cs in youth development.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
Role Of Indigenous Language In Nigeria’s Literary Dev
The year 1914 marked the founding of a potentially great country. A hundred years after, the adverb ‘potentially’ which modifies the adjective ‘great’ has refused to delete itself because of the long years of both poor leadership and bad followership. In spite of her occasional gestures of distinction combined with her size, population, affable climate, soil fertility and all kinds of resources within, including trained hands and brilliant minds, Nigeria has not been able to convert her endowments into lasting monuments of grandeur.
Instead, we continue to be feckless and unpatriotic, leaving ourselves each time at the mercy of clay-footed potentates who think ethnically; who turn an endowed nation into a bastion of poverty, where corruption is king; and nepotism its fraternal twin. Yet this is a nation of writers, the home of laureates at varying levels, including one Nobel Prize in the kitty. A nation of ‘pen-pushers’ is a nation where the intellect prevails; it should be a nation of creativity, enlightenment and varying attainments.
Before 1914, there had flourished literature in the various languages spoken in what is now Nigeria. In the North, Arabic literary scholarship was the vogue. Much poetry blossomed, whether in Arabic or Ajami (the Hausa version of the Arabic language), which is perhaps why poetry in the modern tongue of English has recently emanated from the North.
Before we proceed further, it is pertinent to cite Oseni’s inaugural address in which he remarks that “over eighty per cent of the literary works in Arabic by Nigerian writers are in verse, and many of them have been studied in detail in Nigeria, Egypt, Greece, Britain, United States, Germany, etc.” This is not to say that the North did not have its own indigenous literature different from the Arabic or Ajami varieties. These literature existed side by side, Arabic/Ajami, being the exclusive pursuit of the local educated elite, who were scant and limited in number.
According to E.N. Obiechina (1990), “… proficiency in the use of Arabic writing has remained at all times the prerogative of a small section of the population, the scribes and the learned men; it was never diffused among the entire population. The production of literature in the Arabic script as well as its use of communication purposes has remained largely the preserve of a tiny intelligentsia of religious and administrative dignitaries.”
This was perhaps, those I.Y. Yahaya (1988) referred to as malamai (scholars, teachers) “who developed a unique system of learning, mainly in two phases: the first phase is the search for the mastery of Koran… and the second phase is the search for specialisation in such branches of knowledge as jurisprudence, theology, syntax, logic, law prosody and the sciences of astrology and mathematics.”
In the South, before 1914, traditional literature held sway. Described in many ways as oral literature, orature, folk literature, oral tradition etc, indigenous literature is a survivalist art. By which is meant that this literature has always in Africa since immemorial times and surprisingly not waning; its impact is still felt, even as this piece is being written up. Oral transmission of the Nigerian experience is still popular in spite of the many decades of the introduction of literacy. Notwithstanding the mutual habitation of the ancient and the modern in recent folktale formulation, a sharing of abode popularised by Amos Tutuola in his ‘tall, devilish story’ – to use the haunting words of Dylan Thomas – new folklore is still being produced. Apart from the proverb, the formulation of folktales and fables, riddles, epigrams, myths and legends is a continuous loric activity.
There is no doubt that folktale telling, riddle games etc. are on the decline, their use in modern Nigerian literature is a cherished recipe for an eventful aesthetic experience. It is difficult to say when this cooperation between folklore and the modern literary art in Nigeria will end as this collaboration seems to serve the two well. This artistic collusion is not only noticeable in written literature, it is easily observed in proverbs, riddles, anecdotes and new songs, particularly when such songs relate to the various activities in the modern arena.
A writer, whose deployment of folklore is so obvious is Amos Tutuola. A few critics had tried to depict him and his foray into folklore as no more different from what a stamp collector does with old postal stamps. Some of them deny him merit and originality and give the impression that he has simply brought folktales known to many people together and put them into semi-literate English.
Some West Africans were even unhappy with Tutuola’s publishers, who they accuse of having shown that this was all the English the newly emancipated Africans would be writing. However, more recent local critics have shown more understanding. While they do not think that a work like The Palm-wine Drinkard (1952) will be Africa’s best use of English, they consider Tutuola’s censurers as hasty and self-restrictive.
As it is today, to write a piece of African literature without the injection of African traditional materials is like preparing a soup without thinking of salt. African oral materials found even in snippets confer authenticity on the modern African literary heritage. Thus Achebe, Soyinka, Okigbo, Okara, Aluko, Clark, Ike, Amadi, etc. are today remembered among other reasons for what they have made of orature, which they inherited from their different cultures.
The inculcation of traditional literature did not stop with the older artists, recent writers are even more aggressively adept at appropriating folk materials. Osofisan, Okri, Osundare, Fatoba, Sowande, Ofeimun, Enekwe, Nwabueze, Ezenwa-Ohaeto have in various proportions incorporated folk elements in their writings such that their rootedness is not in doubt.
Literature in indigenous languages is a literary afflatus that is hardly given attention. Yet this is the mainstay of our claims to having a buoyant literary tradition. At best, educated members of the different Nigerian ethnic groups knew indigenous writers of their expression, and at worst those even within the ethnic territory who have readily encountered these writers in their works are few and far between. Often, writings in English were encouraged while those in the local languages were not given the same impetus. However, the curriculum change of the 1980s has made it imperative for secondary school students to offer at least one Nigerian language in their School Certificate examinations, thus compelling them to be more familiar with their indigenous literature and language. This is commendable but it could be better.
Arts/Literary
Celebrating 2021 International Youth Day
With the world’s population expected to increase by two billion people in the next 30 years, it has become recognized by numerous stakeholders that simply producing a larger volume of healthier food more sustainably will not ensure human and planetary well being. Other crucial challenges must also be addressed, such as the inter-linkages embodied by the 2030 Agenda including poverty reduction; social inclusion; health care; biodiversity conservation; and climate change mitigation. It has been acknowledged that there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.
The theme of International Youth Day 2021, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, highlights the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.
During the 2021 ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF), the issues and priorities highlighted by young participants included the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly related to its effect on human health, the environment, and food systems. As part of the official outcome recommendations of the EYF, young participants stressed the importance of working towards more equitable food systems. In addition, they highlighted the need for youth to make informed decisions on food choices through increasing global education on the healthiest and most sustainable options for both individuals and the environment. There were also recommendations on providing adequate capacity development with respect to the resilience of food systems, in particular during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in its aftermath.
Through youth education, engagement, innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, this year’s International Youth Day aims to provide a platform for young people to continue the momentum from the EYF in the lead up to the high-level Food Systems Summit. This year, International Youth Day will be virtually convened by DESA in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
