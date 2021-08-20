Taliban Takeover: Nigeria Can’t Go Afghanistan Way, FG Claims

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says Nigeria was not a failed state, and cannot go the way of Afghanistan where a terrorist group has taken the reign of power.

The minister stated this in Washington DC during his engagements with international media organisations, including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and Politico.

Mohammed is in the United States to meet with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

Speaking after his respective meeting with the three media organisations, Mohammed said insinuations in certain quarters that the security situation in Nigeria could degenerate to that of Afghanistan was not correct.

He emphasized that Nigeria is winning the war against terror and the country cannot go the way of Afghanistan where the Taliban, a terrorist group, took over power.

“Nigeria is not and will not be a failed state. Yes, we have challenges in some corners of the country but that has not made Nigeria a failed state.

“A failed state is one where basic facilities are not available and everything has broken down, but Nigeria is not in that stage,’’ he said.

Mohammed said Nigeria is not at war adding that fake news and disinformation was being used to portray the country in a precarious situation.

The minister noted that the development in Afghanistan, had proven right the position of Buhari that when fighting an unconventional war, the country had to be resourceful

“If what happened in Afghanistan is something to go by, then the Federal Government should be given kudos for the way it has handled insurgency in the last couple of years.

“The lessons from Afghanistan, today, is that for over 20 years of American intervention and over a trillion dollars spent and thousands of American lives lost, it took the Taliban just a few weeks to recapture Afghanistan.

“This should be a lesson for everybody that when you are fighting an insurgency or movement driven by ideology, it is always difficult to overcome and you must be resourceful, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“When people were saying we should invite mercenaries, the president was focused and maintained that our military have what it takes.

“The President should be given kudos for believing in our military and deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that Nigeria cannot be labelled a failed state because insecurity is only in “one corner of our country.”

According to the minister, insecurity is only in North-East and it’s caused by an ideologically driven terrorist group known as Boko Haram.

He added that the present administration, however, has “pinned” Boko Haram to a “very small area”.

Mohammed said, “In the North-East, we are facing the challenge of the Boko Haram, which is purely an ideologically driven terrorist group. What is happening in Afghanistan presently is a good pointer. It shows that a movement driven by ideology is very difficult to overcome. The US, having spent 20 years, trillions of dollars, thousands of lives lost, it took the Taliban only a few weeks to come.”

“This is what people should appreciate about fighting terrorism. The good news is that insurgents today are surrendering in droves and we are going after them. The truth of the matter is that the Nigerian government is winning the war against insurgents.”

When asked to back the claim with facts, Mohammed said, “The evidence of that is the number of insurgents that are now surrendering and they are surrendering not only their weapons, they are coming also with their relations and their families.”

When asked why schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram have not been released despite the success, he said; “This thing takes time. Don’t forget that in 2015, Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land the size of Belgium. Don’t forget that in 2015, the entire northeast was a no-go area, where schools were closed, markets were closed, hospitals were closed but today we have pinned them to a very small area.”

Mohammed also insisted that in spite of the challenges, Nigeria is “winning this war” and not a failed state.

“A failed state is not a state where you have challenges only in one corner of the country. A failed state is a state where you have general paralysis everywhere.”

When challenged that the facts show that insecurity is everywhere in Nigeria, Mohammed said, “I live in Nigeria, I work in Nigeria and I travel all around Nigeria and I can tell you Nigeria is not a failed state. I can tell you, yes we have challenges with banditry, we have challenges with separatist groups, it does not make this country, Nigeria, a failed state.“If what is happening in the last few weeks is anything to go by, we are winning this war.”