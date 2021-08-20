Niger Delta
Police Unhappy Over Child Rape In A’Ibom
Two persons have been arrested and detained by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command over alleged abduction and rape of two underage girls.
One of the suspects, Edidiong Ufe, also known as ‘Isong Akpa,’ an indigene of Idu Uruan in Uruan Local Government Area of the state, was alleged to have abducted a 12-year-old girl from the neighbouring community of Ifiayong Usuk of same local government.
It was gathered that the suspect repeatedly raped and impregnated his victim, leading to pregnancy now four months gone. The suspect had allegedly confessed to committing the crime.
Also, another suspect, one Iboro Ayama, an indigene of Ikot Offiong but resident in Ini LGA, has been arrested by the command for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl-child.
Ayama, 48, was said to have accosted the 10-year-old while she was running an errand for her grandmother, dragged her to a nearby bush where he allegedly defiled her.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, expressed deep concerns about the growing cases of gender-based violence in the state saying the suspect would be charged to court after conclusion of investigations.
The PPRO said, “Based on a complaint of abduction on 11th May, 2021 at about 1:25PM, the operatives of Uruan Division swung into action and arrested one Edidiong Etm Ufe a.k.a “Isong Akpa” ‘m’ of Idu Uruan in Uruan Local Government, Area, who allegedly abducted a 12yr-old-girl, of Ifiayong Usuk, Uruan Local Government Area sometimes in November, 2020 and consecutively had unlawful carnal knowledge of her which resulted to four months pregnancy. The suspect has confessed to the crime.
“Similarly, following a tip-off on 11/6/2021 at about 1720hrs, Operatives of Ini Division apprehended one Iboro Ime Ayama ‘m’ of Ikot Offrong, but residing at Ikot Etok Eren, Ini L.G.A who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10-yr-old girl hails from Edem Idim Ibakesi of the same L.G.A.
“Investigation reveals that the victim was sent to buy foodstuff at Affiong Aran market by her grandmother but was accosted by the suspect on her way home, who dragged her into a nearby bush and defiled her.”
The police spokesperson warned perpetrators of GBV to desist from the act saying that the long arm of the law would surely catch up with such persons.
Obaseki Urges Edo Residents To Pay Tax
Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that his administration has no plans to increase taxes but needs more citizens’ participation in tax payments.
The governor made this known on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen after he visited the state Internal Revenue Service.
Obaseki said that he visited the service because the tenure of the board had expired, adding that there was the need to reenergize the service before the appointment of a new board.
“Today the ratio of citizens who pay taxes vis-a-vis the population is very, very small and the burden is only on few who pay tax.
“Henceforth, everyone who earns revenue or some source of income by law should pay money to the state.
“That is what we are trying to do by ensuring that everybody pays something directly to the state government treasury.
“We want to be sure that we reenergize the service; right now we are not meeting our budget in terms of revenue collection in the state,” he said.
According to the governor, there are leakages in the tax system; we believe that we can achieve more decency by restructuring the way revenue is collected in the state.
“The meeting today is to meet with members of staff of the service; to work with them and redesign the revenue collection system in the state because it is not centralized
“So what we are looking at is to have semi-independent offices across the 18 local governments of the state that will be responsible for all the taxes that will be collected in that area.
“The other reforms we are looking at is to collaborate with the local governments to ascertain what they are supposed to generate, to reduce the burden on the citizens,” Obaseki said.
Police Decry Pension Scheme, Parades Man With 375 AK-47
The Nigeria Police retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have again demanded to be exited from the scheme, saying it denies them access to their benefits and entitlements.
In a press statement on their behalf made available to newsmen in Calabar and signed by the sixteen State chairmen of branches including CP Abayomi Akeremale, (Rtd.), Chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter and Rtd. CSP Uwem Uyoh, Chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter, regretted that “they have been coerced into a system that has robbed them of their entitlements which their counterparts in other security agencies are still enjoying.”
They gave instances of the maltreatment of retirees; “an instance is the denial of the 300% annual basic salary and the 80% monthly basic salary as gratuity and monthly pension, respectively on retirement.
“The gratuity has been replaced with what is craftily described as lump sum which is far below 25% of annual salary of a retiree after 35 years of meritorious service and a monthly pension of what is less than 20% of the last monthly basic salary of the retiree.
“Whereas, military and other intelligence community personnel who are not contributing to their retirement benefits are paid 300% of their last annual salary and 80% of their last monthly salary as their gratuity and pension respectively.”
Meanwhile, the newly appointed Cross River State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhasaan, last weekend, paraded one Godwin Ubung with 375 AK 47 live ammunition.
In his maiden media briefing at the State Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar, CP Alhasaan said the Obanlikwu Division of the police, in northern Cross River, carried out the arrest, and described the operation as a major breakthrough.
“Barely 24 hours of my assumption, was a major breakthrough recorded. On 11/8/2021 at about 0530hrs, surveillance patrol team, led by the DPO Obanliku Division, intercepted one Ubung Godwin “m’ of Bebuabie Village and one Christopher Udie ‘m’ of Betukwel village in Obudu LGA with unregistered motorcycle.
“On sighting the police, the said Christopher took to his heels abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle while Ubung Godwin ‘m’ was arrested and the following items were recovered in his possession namely: One chain of GPMG live ammunition. Three Hundred and seventy-five (375) AK47 live ammunition.
“The suspect is being investigated to establish the source and mission of this illegal act, and also to bring all the culprits involved to book.”
The new CP also solicited the cooperation of all Cross Riverians, stakeholders, community youths, leaders, religious and traditional leaders to ensure insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum in the state.
“Furthermore, I want to reiterate my resolve to align with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police among which includes respect for fundamental human rights, policing in line with the international best practices, zero tolerance of crime/criminality
and his initiative of Operation Restore Peace (RP) in our respective area of responsibility (AOR) at all times,” he stated.
In an interview with Journalists, the suspect denied being the owner of the ammunition, saying his cousin, who ran away on sighting the police, was the owner.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Bayelsa Wants FG’s Support To Tackle Erosion
The Government of Bayelsa State has called on all relevant federal authorities and development partners to complement its efforts in tackling erosion and other ecological problems facing the state.
Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call when the paramount ruler, King Monday Theophilus Igodo, chiefs and other stakeholders of Obogoro Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area paid him a courtesy call in Government House.
He noted that as a coastal state that is entirely below sea level, almost all the communities are suffering the devastating effect of erosion by losing scarce land, and other valuable property to the menace every year.
He particularly empathized with the people of Obogoro, where half of the community including government primary school and several residential houses were said to have been washed away by erosion.
Describing the situation in Obogoro and other communities as pathetic, the Deputy Governor urged the Federal Government to deploy a fair share of the Ecological Fund to providing shoreline protection projects in the state, noting it is beyond the state government to bear the responsibility alone.
He, however, disclosed that the state government had, in fulfilment of its promise, already awarded the contract for a canalization project at Obogoro as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of erosion in the community.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who appealed for patience on the part of the people, noted that the contractor would be mobilized to site as soon as the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) exercise was concluded.
While sympathizing with those who had and are about to lose their houses to the landslide in the community, he promised that the state government would take necessary steps to provide them temporary accommodation.
The Deputy Governor also warned the people of the state not to allow dredging activities in their communities without reports of feasibility studies and EIAs, stressing that the worsening erosion challenge in Obogoro was being caused by indiscriminate sand mining along the Ekole River.
“We are calling on our elder brother (Federal Government) to show responsibility by deploying the Ecological Fund to assist us in fighting against erosion and other natural disasters facing us as a state. Most of our communities are being washed away on a yearly basis.But apart from the natural forces behind the disaster, the problem (erosion) can also be blamed on the collective negligence and compromise of both the people and government regulatory bodies, like the Ministry of Environment.
”We failed to take necessary steps to stop the sand dredging. I can tell you, though without scientific evidence, that what is happening to Obogoro now may not be unconnected with sand dredging activities that have been taking place there on the Ekole river”, he said.
“As you dredge, you are extracting the sand underneath, thereby causing the land to be porous and sliding. I don’t think anybody carried an EIA before that dredging took place. On our part, the Bayelsa State Government has already awarded the canalization project we promised some few months ago to address the problem. I am very sure it is an issue of trying to dot the i’s and crossing the t’s, that is why the project has not taken off. I want to appeal that you give us some time”, he added.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, also attributed the devastating erosion at Obogoro to massive sand mining, noting that he had earlier ordered the stoppage of dredging activities in the area.
He said the slight delay in the take-off of the canalization project was caused by the ongoing EIA as government would not commit the mistake those carrying out dredging in the state were making by conducting their operations without proper studies.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
