Nollywood Mourns Rich Oganiru, Rachel Oniga

Nigerian actor, Rich Oganiru has died. The actor reportedly died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after being ill for months.

The news of his passing away was announced on Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee:

I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru,” EmstarVee wrote.

About two weeks before his death, a video of Oganiru lying in his sick bed surfaced on the internet. In it, the actor was appealed for financial assistance.

“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the caption on the post read.

Rich Oganiru, who has been in the Nigerian film industry for over two decades, has featured in over 300 film that include Queen of Hasso Rock, Wasted Effort, Pay Day, Lacrima, Stoneface in Love, Givers Never Lack, His Majesty, Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu ver, My Destiny, Battle Of The Rich, Political Control, Touching Love, Total Control, and Last Confession amongst others.

Before his death, Oganiru held the role of Corporate Marketing Consultant to the Abuja Chapter of AGN, an Evangelist with the Davidical Order Ministry.

In 2012, the actor was embroiled in a controversy that saw the decline of his career. He was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

According to reports, Oganiru was arrested following a petition by family and relations of his late wife who claimed he poisoned her.

Oganiru maintained his innocence, stating he never killed his wealthy wife.

In a related development, leaders of conscience under the auspices of Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), a mass movement co-chaired by Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abduljeleel Tafawa Balewa have expressed regrets over the sudden demise of ace actress and National Ambassador of the Group, Chief Rachel Oniga, who departed the world on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 64 years, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by Sir Olawale Okunniyi, Director General, of the movement, “Oniga as a member of the leadership of the Nigeria Intervention Movement during her lifetime, helped to promote the ideals and values of the group tremendously. She was at the inaugural meeting of the movement at BON Hotels, Asokoro, Abuja on November 28, 2017, where she spoke as the voice of the Nigerian Nollywood.”

The statement said, “she was a very committed ambassador of the movement agenda to take back power to the masses of Nigeria and she was involved in the movement accords in some states of the federation and at the National level, which yielded results during the 2019 elections. Lady Rachel Oniga, a title Chief of Ile Ife, installed by Oba Sijuwade Olubuse, lived and died as a voice of the voiceless.

“Our consolation in her exit is drawn from a life well spent by the screen goddess and ambassador of the voiceless. We therefore pray for the repose of her soul and fortitude to bear this huge loss by her children and family members. We hope to explore a way of immortalising her legacies in succeeding days. Racheal Oniga lives on.”

The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, also expressed shock at the passing of Oniga.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the late thespian was a consummate actress, lamenting that her demise was a huge loss to Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria.

While commiserating with the Oniga family, Urhobo nation and Nollywood over the passing of veteran actress, who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State, he noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the “revolution” in the movie industry in the country, saying that she was a great name in Nollywood, which she contributed hugely in birthing and nurturing.

Okowa said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Oniga family and friends, including the Nollywood community where the late veteran movie actress featured prominently as a matriarch.

“She was true, a household name and pride of our State. She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and Deltans.”

The governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Oniga and comfort her family and all who mourn her.

Also, in a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, Patience Ozokwo said, “Oh Rachel, I can’t believe this. I thought it was one of those scams. If anyone had told me it was going to be so sudden, I would not have believed it.