Entertainment
Nollywood Mourns Rich Oganiru, Rachel Oniga
Nigerian actor, Rich Oganiru has died. The actor reportedly died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after being ill for months.
The news of his passing away was announced on Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee:
I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru,” EmstarVee wrote.
About two weeks before his death, a video of Oganiru lying in his sick bed surfaced on the internet. In it, the actor was appealed for financial assistance.
“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the caption on the post read.
Rich Oganiru, who has been in the Nigerian film industry for over two decades, has featured in over 300 film that include Queen of Hasso Rock, Wasted Effort, Pay Day, Lacrima, Stoneface in Love, Givers Never Lack, His Majesty, Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu ver, My Destiny, Battle Of The Rich, Political Control, Touching Love, Total Control, and Last Confession amongst others.
Before his death, Oganiru held the role of Corporate Marketing Consultant to the Abuja Chapter of AGN, an Evangelist with the Davidical Order Ministry.
In 2012, the actor was embroiled in a controversy that saw the decline of his career. He was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.
According to reports, Oganiru was arrested following a petition by family and relations of his late wife who claimed he poisoned her.
Oganiru maintained his innocence, stating he never killed his wealthy wife.
In a related development, leaders of conscience under the auspices of Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), a mass movement co-chaired by Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abduljeleel Tafawa Balewa have expressed regrets over the sudden demise of ace actress and National Ambassador of the Group, Chief Rachel Oniga, who departed the world on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 64 years, after a brief illness.
In a statement signed by Sir Olawale Okunniyi, Director General, of the movement, “Oniga as a member of the leadership of the Nigeria Intervention Movement during her lifetime, helped to promote the ideals and values of the group tremendously. She was at the inaugural meeting of the movement at BON Hotels, Asokoro, Abuja on November 28, 2017, where she spoke as the voice of the Nigerian Nollywood.”
The statement said, “she was a very committed ambassador of the movement agenda to take back power to the masses of Nigeria and she was involved in the movement accords in some states of the federation and at the National level, which yielded results during the 2019 elections. Lady Rachel Oniga, a title Chief of Ile Ife, installed by Oba Sijuwade Olubuse, lived and died as a voice of the voiceless.
“Our consolation in her exit is drawn from a life well spent by the screen goddess and ambassador of the voiceless. We therefore pray for the repose of her soul and fortitude to bear this huge loss by her children and family members. We hope to explore a way of immortalising her legacies in succeeding days. Racheal Oniga lives on.”
The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, also expressed shock at the passing of Oniga.
Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the late thespian was a consummate actress, lamenting that her demise was a huge loss to Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria.
While commiserating with the Oniga family, Urhobo nation and Nollywood over the passing of veteran actress, who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State, he noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the “revolution” in the movie industry in the country, saying that she was a great name in Nollywood, which she contributed hugely in birthing and nurturing.
Okowa said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Oniga family and friends, including the Nollywood community where the late veteran movie actress featured prominently as a matriarch.
“She was true, a household name and pride of our State. She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and Deltans.”
The governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Oniga and comfort her family and all who mourn her.
Also, in a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, Patience Ozokwo said, “Oh Rachel, I can’t believe this. I thought it was one of those scams. If anyone had told me it was going to be so sudden, I would not have believed it.
Entertainment
NTDC Boss Savours Artistes’ Grammy Awards
Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has described the recent Grammy awards to Nigerian artistes as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country.
Coker, in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that Nigerian artistes, through various musical forms, idioms and styles, had widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March.
“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video.
“These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments,’’ he said.
The Director-General said that prior to these monumental attainments by Burna Boy and Big Wiz, Nigerian music had been no new farer to global recognition or acknowledgment of its distinction, as evident in a long tradition of modern artistry.
“This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque.
“Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.
“Further to these have equally been the industry and innovativeness of King Sunny Ade, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebey, Ebenezer Obey, Prince Nico Mbarga, Majek Fashek, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Femi Kuti, among others.
“And closer to the present times, there have been 2Face, Nneka, Asa, D’Banj, PSquare, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade; and, of course, Phyno, Timaya, Davido, Harry Song, and Sound Sultan,’’ he said.
According to him, these musical artistes had all added an essentially Nigerian colour and spirit to the global sonic landscape.
He said Nigerian tourism was about the allure of the palpable forms of the country’s experience, its people, cultures, material and mental artifacts, drawn from far and near, to partake in its charm and attraction.
“What has apparently made this pull stronger have been the huge expressions of Nigerian creativity – from music to film, and others,” Coker said.
Entertainment
BBNaija Housemate, Kay Vee Withdraws From Show
BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate, KayVee, whose real name is Gbolahan Ololade, has withdrawn from the show over health issues.
The Head of the House, Pere announced his withdrawal on Monday afternoon.
This came after his fellow housemates requested Biggie to take him for psychiatric evaluation following his weird behaviours in the house.
Ololade, who joined the show last week was therefore, asked to withdraw from the show to attend to his health challenges.
The Tide source reports that Ololade had been behaving abnormally since he joined the house.
He hardly associated with other housemates and lived a quiet and private life in the house as well as the manner he answered questions.
This had made other Season 6 housemates to called on Big Brother to conduct a private diary session on him to see if everything was alright with him.
He was recently captured looking extremely worried about something.
Ololade was found alone on his bed when the other housemates had gone to do their normal business.
Although no one could tell what was really wrong with him, but Whitemoney, JMK and others suggested that he could be battling with depression and needs urgent help.
Entertainment
BBNaija: Maria Wins Head Of House For Week 4
Maria, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija, Season 6 has won the Head of House (HoH) challenge for Week 4.
Biggie declared that Maria had also become immune from the eviction nomination process.
Maria was, however, punished for inviting Liquorose and Peace into the HoH lounge, which was against the rule of the house.
For the intransigence, Biggie punished the trio of Liquorose, Peace and Maria.
Biggie told them that none them would occupy the luxury HoH Lounge should any of them won the HoH for Week 4.
Biggie said the winner would stay with their fellow housemates during the one week reign in the common room.
With this development, Maria will rule as HoH in the common room with fellow housemates instead in the lounge.
Maria later picked Boma as her deputy head of house. Boma would, however, stay in the lounge with a fellow housemate, Jackie B. Jackie was chosen by Boma.
The Tide source reports that Peace won the HoH for the first week, followed by Boma for the 2nd week, Pere for the 3rd week and Maria for the 4th week.
The television reality show started on July 24 with 20 housemates currently on the show.
