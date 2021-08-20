Sports
Nigeria’s Relay Team Clinches Gold At U-20 Athletics Championship
Nigeria had a great first day to remember at the World Athletics U-20 Championships yesterday, as the 4 x 400m mixed relay team won the gold medal.
Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi broke the championships record on the way to winning gold in a time of 3:19.70 after also breaking the championships record in their heats victory in a time of 3:21.66 earlier in the day.
Nigeria thus won its first World U-20 gold since 2008 when Folashade Abugan won the women’s 400m title in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
Uko ran a blistering second leg, powering to the first position after collecting the baton from third-place Nnamani, before handing over to Oke, who ran the third leg.
Ajayi, who ran the anchor, also overcame a late resistance from Poland’s Patryk Grzegorzewicz on the home straight, to win the gold medal for Nigeria.
In other races, Team Nigeria captain Godson Oghenebrume ran the second fastest time of 10.22secs in the men’s 100m semi-final to qualify for yesterday’s final, while Praise Ofoku also qualified for the women’s 100m final in 11.57secs.
Tima Godbless was however not as lucky as she could only place fifth in her semi-final to miss out on a final slot. Her time was the fastest non-qualifier.
Earlier in the day, Uko ran the fastest time of the three heats – 52.33secs – to qualify for the final of the women’s 400m last Saturday.
Chinecherem Nnamdi threw a national U20 record to top the standings in the men’s javelin throw qualification, with the javelin landing at a mark of 78.02m in Group A.
Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hailed the 4x400m mixed relay team for their gold-winning feat.
Dare said the win should serve as a new start for the Tonobok Okowa-led board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.
“I want to specially congratulate our U-20 team for making history in Nairobi. This gold is for all Nigerians and this should serve as the perfect start the new board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria needs to correct the ills of the immediate past and return Nigeria among the major athletics nations in the world,” Dare said.
“I remember how dominant we were in the early years of the championships, when we dominated the sprints and quarter mile events. I still vividly recall how Tina Iheagwam, Falilat Ogunkoya and Mary Onyali dominated the 100m and 200m events at the inaugural edition of the championships in Athens, Greece in 1986. I also remember we won the women’s 400m in successive editions. Who will forget how Francis Obikwelu became the second sprinter to win the 100m and 200m in 1996 in Sydney, Australia?
AFCON 2021: Nigeria Plans To Stop Salah, Others – Rohr
Nigeria Coach, Gernot Rohr has given a hint on how the Super Eagles intend to stop Mohamed Salah at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Pooled in Group D against the Pharaohs, Guinea Bissau and Sudan, the three-time African kings will begin their campaign against the North Africans on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.
The two-time African Player of the Year winner is one of the key men in Hossam El Badry’s team and Rohr has nothing but the utmost respect for the Liverpool star’s ability.
However, the German coach, disclosed how his men will curtail the 29-year-old’s brilliance when they face off in Garoua.
“It is a big challenge to play against Egypt in the first game and a player like Mohamed Salah,” Rohr told newsmen.
“It is a big challenge for all our defence and also for all our team. We will defend collectively against him of course, and we are growing together since a few years now and I believe our defence is able to be efficient against such a fantastic player.”
The 68-year-old stated that Nigeria has been handed tough opponents, claiming he wanted to avoid the Egyptians.
Regardless, Rohr assured Super Eagles fans his team would be well prepared for the competition especially the opening match against El Badry’s side.
LG Council Plans Football Competition
The Special Adviser to the Khana Local Government Council Chairman on Sports in Rivers State, Nekabari Legbara, has said that plan is in the pipeline for the local government area to organise a football competition, where a team will be formed to represent the L.G.A.
He stated that the players that will form the team will be selected from the planned football tournament from the 19 wards in the LGA.
Legbara said this last Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the Khana Local Government Secretariat, Bori.
He explained that for some time now inter community football were not going on because of crises that were rocking the area but now the chairman, Bariere Thomas, is planning seriously to bring back sporting activities in every part of the LGA.
“The chairman is planning to form a football team in the LGA. The team will represent the LGA in the tournament,” Legbara said.
He disclosed that the competition will be played between the community that form a ward and from there each ward will select the players that will represents the various ward between the 19 wards in the LGA.
“ The competition will be played in the LGA between the 19 wards and from there we are going to select players that will represent the LGA and the team will be registered in the Nigeria football league,” he said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
2021 AFCON: Rohr Rates Eagles Group High
Coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles work is cut out at next year’s Total/Energy African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 after Nigeria was drawn last Tuesday’s night against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D.
The 68-year-old German said the three-time AFCON winner, Nigeria must be Teutonic to withstand the tournament’s most successful team and seven-time winners, Pharaohs of Egypt as well as Sudan and Guinea Bissau.
“Yes, we have a tough group,” the former Burkina Faso and Gabon national team coach said matter-of-factly immediately after the draws were held at the Yaounde Conference Centre. “Egypt, everybody knows and wanted to avoid but it is okay.
“We have Sudan with a French Coach (Hubert Veuld) who is a personal friend and who has really done a good job since he arrived there and qualified for the AFCON from a difficult group and of course, Guinea Bissau is not going to be easy.”
Yet, the former Bayern Munich defender was quick to add that the Super Eagles can navigate their section and proceed to the next round with good preparation ahead of the 24-team tournament to be hosted in Cameroon between January 19 and February 6, 2022.
“We would be very well prepared, “assured Rohr whose side defeated Egypt 1-0 in a pre-2019 AFCON final international friendly in Asaba before they finished third at the championship held in Egypt.
“We need to be ready especially for the first match against Egypt on January 11th at the Roumde-Adjia Stadium in Garoua and tomorrow(Wednesday), we are going to visit Garoua because we understand it’s very hot and humid there, and it might not be easy for the Europe-based players coming from the winter cold in January,” he added.
