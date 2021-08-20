Rivers
LG Boss Fulfills Promises To Widows
The Elders and Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area, have expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Local Government Area Chairman Hon. Michael John Williams, describing his achievements as unprecedented.
Speaking on behalf of the PDP Elders at the Council Secretariat, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Dr Roland Obed-Whyte, described the Chairman’s achievements as monumental, adding that “no one in our time has done what you have done.
“Like our Governor in the State, this is a Chairman that, when he makes promises, he fulfils them no matter how dry the finances are.
“So on behalf of the PDP leadership in Degema, we want to say thank you for putting smiles on the faces of our people,” Dr Obed-Whyte stated.
Dr Obed-Whyte, who also, on behalf of the Council Chairman presented cheques to widows of late Hon Simeipiri Bestman and Mr Joshua Ekine, urged them to judiciously utilise the funds to support their families.
He said the tokens of N500,000 business support fund and N200,000 education support fund, given to the widows respectively, though not so much, were to assist them and alleviate the hardship experienced by their families.
Responding, Mrs Stella Bestman, who received the N500,000 business support fund, thanked the Chairman for restoring hope to her family, assuring that she would make good use of the funds.
Also speaking, beneficiary of the 200,000 Annual Education support for her children, Mrs Elizabeth Ekine, expressed joy that her children would not drop out of school because of the death of their father.
She described the council boss as the best that the local government area had produced, adding that he is a man who makes and fulfils his promises, without being pushed or reminded.
Hon Williams had, during his electioneering campaigns, made the compassionate pledge to support the families of the late Hon Simeipiri Bestman and Mr Joshua Ekine, which promise, the council boss had fulfilled yesterday.
By: Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick
Rivers
Group Makes Case For Persons With Disabilities
The Executive Director, Lifeline Organisation for Children Empowerment, Madam Ngozichukwuka Obiyo, has stated that parents need education on how to handle children with all forms of disabilities.
She stated this yesterday, during a courtesy visit on the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Port Harcourt.
Obiyo regretted the fact that most children die due to lack of parental care and attention.
“If parents discriminate against their children with disabilities, how then do we expect the society to accept them?
“If my parents had discriminated against me by loving my other siblings and feeling ashamed of me, I would not be where I am today.
“It is disheartening that some parents lock up their children with disabilities at home and go partying with their normal children. This action alone is capable of killing them emotionally and physically even where they have cognitive potential to do the unimaginable that will make their parents proud,” she said.
Obiyo advised parents having children with disabilities to hook up to Lifeline Organisation for Children Empowerment, where they will be taught best and proper ways to handle children with disabilities from the home fronts.
Obiyo, noting that disabilities in children are an issue that requires special attention and learning skills, to properly handle them, stressed that the organisation’s play and learn programme closed the gaps on exclusion and discrimination.
The executive director gave their office address as 4 Omuma Close Rumuogba Estate, Port Harcourt and their office phone numbers as 08026177198 or 08114867845, for parents that have children with disabilities and needs to learn best and proper ways to handled their children.
She emphasised that their organisation has put in place rehabilitation programmes to cater for children with disabilities in normal schools, while charging schools owners to consider this group of people as they embark on school buildings.
“We have services for parents which empower them to have good parental skills to be able to care for these children, as most family discriminate and limit their children with disabilities, by not giving them equal opportunities,” she explained.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Lawmakers List Benefits of Value Added Tax Bill 2021
Lawmakers at the Rivers State House of Assembly recently debated the benefits of the State Value Added Tax bill and Residents Registration bill saying apart from raising revenue in the state coffers, it will equally strengthen security.
The executive bill were brought on the floor as the Leader of the House,Hon. Martins Amaewhule praised the governor for the courage he demonstrated to ensure that the matter was settled in the courts.
Amaewhule urged members to give the bill utmost consideration and speed of approval.
After intense debate, the bill was briefly committed to the House Committee on Finance which convoked a public hearing that stretched into the evening hours before returning its report back for mention for third reading before it was finally passed into law.
On the bill for the registration of residents, the leader posited that such law is crucial in this period of security challenges.
Amaewhule said it will also provide data base for security agencies and other economy supervisory agencies to operate effectively.
For Deputy Leader, Hon. Barinee Deeyah residents registration bill will broaden data base for effective economic planning.
Hon. Deeyah argued that a robust data base is key for and efficient economic planning and execution of government plan and programmes.
Also contributing, Christian Ahiakwo of Ogba /Egbe/Ndoni Constituency 1 submitted that with the level of migration immigration in and outside the state it will be easy for government to manage the population.
At the end of the debate and mention for third reading, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani commended members for their contributions.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Fire Incident Claims Lives, Injures Police Officer
Two persons were killed and a police officer injured, when a vehicle conveying gallons of Premium Motor Spirit, (Petrol) burst into flames.
The accident occurred at Elele Alimini community, in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.
The occupants were travelling at the time of the incident from Port Harcourt to Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.
According to eye witness account, the vehicle, loaded with illegal petroleum products, collided with an oncoming car, which resulted in the fire.
Eyewitnesses said two occupants of the affected vehicles were burnt beyond recognition while the police officer accompanying the vehicle was in critical condition, is receiving treatments in an undisclosed hospital due to high degree of burns.
Contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said, he was yet to get details of the development.
Omoni said: “Yes, I can confirm the fire incident, but I do not have much details of the incident. It’s an accident involving two vehicles. The two cars collided and fire was ignited. A police officer was in one of the vehicles and he is receiving treatment.”
