Investors Lose N2.4bn Amid Banking Stock Sell-Offs
Investors in the equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited lost N2.44billion last Wednesday, a development analysts attributed to the sell-offs of some banking stocks.
The NGX All-Share Index dropped marginally by 0.01 per cent to close at 39,545.67 basis points from 39,550.36bps recorded on Tuesday.
Investors traded more securities as the trading volume increased by 19.17 per cent from 110.77 million shares in 3,305 deals on Tuesday to 132.01 million shares worth N2.67bn in 3,307 deals on Wednesday.
“The domestic bourse trade dmarginally lower today as investors’ selling activities in Tier 1 stocks – FBN Holdings Plc (- 0.7 per cent), Access Bank Plc (-1.1 per cent) and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.9 per cent) triggered a one basis point decline in the ASI,” said analysts at Cordros Capital.”
Atlas Portfolios Limited’s analysts noted that bearish sentiments returned to the Nigerian bourse with market performance indicators both dipping marginally by 0.01 per cent.
“A tepid market saw losses printed on the market by price depreciation in banking tickers as bargain hunting intensifies,” they added.
Analysing by sectors, the insurance (-0.87 per cent) index declined while the consumer goods (+0.12) and banking (+0.08 per cent) indices recorded gains.
The industrial goods and oil & gas indices closed at +0.40 per cent each.
Seventeen equities dropped at the end of trading while 19 saw gains in their share prices.
SCOA Nigeria Plc depreciated the most as its share price dropped by 9.66 per cent to N1.59 at the end of trading on the floor of the NGX on Wednesday.
It was followed by Prestige Assurance Plc, which dropped by 8.33 per cent to close at N0.44 per share.
The other top losers were Regency Alliance Insurance Plc (-6.98 per cent), Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (-5.71 per cent), and Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (-5.49 per cent).
Atop the gainers’ chart was Pharma-Deko Plc with a 10.00 per cent gain to close at N1.43 per share. It was followed by BOC Gases Plc, which gained 8.33 per cent to close at N10.10 per share.
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc also saw a 9.72 per cent gain while Courtville Business Solutions Plc and Associated Bus Company Plc rose by 8.00 per cent and 6.06 per cent, respectively.
MDAs Couldn’t Account For N4.97trn In 2019 – AG
The Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, says Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government failed to account for a total sum of N4.97trillion in 2019.
Aghughu said the MDAs failed to substantiate the sum after an audit of their financial statements.
The Auditor-General made this known while laying the 2019 audit report to the National Assembly in Abuja lack Wednesday.
Aghughu also lamented that his office lacked the capacity to function effectively and efficiently especially relating to detection of mismanagement of public funds by the MDAs.
He said: “From the audit carried out on the 2019 Federal Government Consolidated Financial Statement, unsubstantiated balances amounting to N4.97tn were observed. The N4.97tn unsubstantiated balances are above the materiality level of N89.34bn set for the audit.
“In auditing, materiality means not just a quantified amount but also the effect that amount will have in various contexts.
“During the auditing planning process, the auditor decides what the level of materiality will be, taking into account the entirety of the financial statements to be audited”.
Aghughu, however, decried that his office was not working the way it should due to various factors crippling its operations, thereby giving room for all forms of financial infractions across the various MDAs.
He said: “One of such problems is the absence of Federal Audit Service Law, which is a big challenge as far as effective and efficient public sector auditing are concerned. This is a law that is needed as basis of fiscal sustainability.
“Another problem incapacitating optimal functionality of our mandate, as far as thorough and appropriate auditing of financial statements of the MDAs are concerned, is gross underfunding which is telling much on our efficiency.
“Accommodation is also part of the problem as our staff in Lagos are about to be evicted from their office due to litigations. These are aside problem of insecurity seriously affecting our scope of coverage”.
Insurance Firms Have Paid Over N5.4bn #EndSARS Claims -NIA
Nigeria Insurers Association has said that insurance firms have paid over N5.4 billion in claims settlement arising from #EndSARS losses.
The Director-General, Yetunde Ilori, said this at the Surplus Distribution Event held by Noor Takaful Limited last Wednesday.
Nigerian youths had poured on the streets in several cities of the country, demanding for an end to police brutality perpetuated by the special police squad – the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
However, poor handling of the protests led to hijacking its its aim by hoodlums who destroyed lives and property in some of the cities.
The NIA also appreciated Noor Takaful for its consistent growth in the industry.
“There is also a privacy policy regarding insurance. During the #EndSARS period, we have paid over N5.4bn in settlement of claims. As an umbrella body, we would summarize what we are doing in terms of insurance claims payment.
“The principle of insurance is so many people contributing money together to settle the unfortunate ones.
“Takaful is a model of that particular principle. Other insurance companies also provide non-claim discounts to those who have not collected their claims,” Ilori said.
Charging Noor Takaful on recapitalisation, she said, “I congratulate Noor Takaful on its consistent performance.
“We looked at your growth from the gross contribution of N243m and now from our records in 2020, you have crossed over to have generated a contribution of about N1.2bn and I think this is a great achievement”.
Former CBN governor, Muhammadu Sanusi, expressed delight at the growth of the company, listing some of the roles he played in the evolution of Islamic finance in the country.
He said, “Takaful is part of the growth trajectory of Islamic finance that was influenced by the introduction of Islamic banks and Islamic capital markets entities.
“Its introduction is a testimony to the responsiveness of NAICOM, the insurance regulator of Nigeria.”
Sanusi added, “Banking and insurance services are a measure of the development of a country’s financial services”.
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar
The naira fell further against the dollar at the parallel market last Wednesday after staying steady at N515 per dollar in recent days.
The local currency fell to 517 against the US currency at the parallel market last Wednesday.
At the Investors and Exporters’ window, the naira weakened by 0.06 per cent to close at 411.75/$ on Wednesday, according to FMDQ Group.
The naira had strengthened to 506/$ on August 4 after plunging to 525/$ at the parallel market on July 28, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped foreign exchange sales to Bureaux de Change (BDCs). It had been hovering around 508/$ and 510/$ in recent days.
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had on July 27, at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, announced the stoppage of forex sale to the BDCs, saying they had turned themselves into ‘agents that facilitate graft and corrupt activities of people who seek illicit fund flow and money laundering in Nigeria’.
He said the CBN would channel a significant portion of its weekly allocation currently meant for BDCs to commercial banks to meet legitimate forex demand for ordinary Nigerians and businesses.
The Exchange said in the forex spot and derivatives markets that the total turnover for the week ended August 13, 2021 was $692.60m, up from $677.44m reported for the previous week.
It said the week-on-week increase in turnover was driven by the 12.31 per cent increase in the forex spot, despite the 24.06 per cent decrease in forex derivatives turnover.
The total value of transactions in the Investors’ & Exporters’ window was $550.14m, representing an increase of 12.31 per cent from $489.85m in the previous week.
According to the Exchange, the average Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing rate was N411.17/$, compared to N411.16/$ recorded in the previous week, representing a depreciation of the naira against the dollar by 0.003 per cent.
The naira, however, appreciated against the dollar by 0.04 per cent at the parallel market as it averaged 510.60/$, compared to 510.80/$ in the previous week.
