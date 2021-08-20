Group Seeks Synergy With NUJ To Curb Crime

The Nigeria Police retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have again demanded to be exited from the scheme, saying it denies them access to their benefits and entitlements.

In a press statement on their behalf made available to newsmen in Calabar and signed by the sixteen State chairmen of branches including CP Abayomi Akeremale, (Rtd.), Chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter and Rtd. CSP Uwem Uyoh, Chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter, regretted that “they have been coerced into a system that has robbed them of their entitlements which their counterparts in other security agencies are still enjoying.”

They gave instances of the maltreatment of retirees; “an instance is the denial of the 300% annual basic salary and the 80% monthly basic salary as gratuity and monthly pension, respectively on retirement.

“The gratuity has been replaced with what is craftily described as lump sum which is far below 25% of annual salary of a retiree after 35 years of meritorious service and a monthly pension of what is less than 20% of the last monthly basic salary of the retiree.

“Whereas, military and other intelligence community personnel who are not contributing to their retirement benefits are paid 300% of their last annual salary and 80% of their last monthly salary as their gratuity and pension respectively.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Cross River State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhasaan, last weekend, paraded one Godwin Ubung with 375 AK 47 live ammunition.

In his maiden media briefing at the State Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar, CP Alhasaan said the Obanlikwu Division of the police, in northern Cross River, carried out the arrest, and described the operation as a major breakthrough.

“Barely 24 hours of my assumption, was a major breakthrough recorded. On 11/8/2021 at about 0530hrs, surveillance patrol team, led by the DPO Obanliku Division, intercepted one Ubung Godwin “m’ of Bebuabie Village and one Christopher Udie ‘m’ of Betukwel village in Obudu LGA with unregistered motorcycle.

“On sighting the police, the said Christopher took to his heels abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle while Ubung Godwin ‘m’ was arrested and the following items were recovered in his possession namely: One chain of GPMG live ammunition. Three Hundred and seventy-five (375) AK47 live ammunition.

“The suspect is being investigated to establish the source and mission of this illegal act, and also to bring all the culprits involved to book.”

The new CP also solicited the cooperation of all Cross Riverians, stakeholders, community youths, leaders, religious and traditional leaders to ensure insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

“Furthermore, I want to reiterate my resolve to align with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police among which includes respect for fundamental human rights, policing in line with the international best practices, zero tolerance of crime/criminality

and his initiative of Operation Restore Peace (RP) in our respective area of responsibility (AOR) at all times,” he stated.

In an interview with Journalists, the suspect denied being the owner of the ammunition, saying his cousin, who ran away on sighting the police, was the owner.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar