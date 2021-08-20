Fire Incident Claims Lives, Injures Police Officer

The Executive Director, Lifeline Organisation for Children Empowerment, Madam Ngozichukwuka Obiyo, has stated that parents need education on how to handle children with all forms of disabilities.

She stated this yesterday, during a courtesy visit on the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Port Harcourt.

Obiyo regretted the fact that most children die due to lack of parental care and attention.

“If parents discriminate against their children with disabilities, how then do we expect the society to accept them?

“If my parents had discriminated against me by loving my other siblings and feeling ashamed of me, I would not be where I am today.

“It is disheartening that some parents lock up their children with disabilities at home and go partying with their normal children. This action alone is capable of killing them emotionally and physically even where they have cognitive potential to do the unimaginable that will make their parents proud,” she said.

Obiyo advised parents having children with disabilities to hook up to Lifeline Organisation for Children Empowerment, where they will be taught best and proper ways to handle children with disabilities from the home fronts.

Obiyo, noting that disabilities in children are an issue that requires special attention and learning skills, to properly handle them, stressed that the organisation’s play and learn programme closed the gaps on exclusion and discrimination.

The executive director gave their office address as 4 Omuma Close Rumuogba Estate, Port Harcourt and their office phone numbers as 08026177198 or 08114867845, for parents that have children with disabilities and needs to learn best and proper ways to handled their children.

She emphasised that their organisation has put in place rehabilitation programmes to cater for children with disabilities in normal schools, while charging schools owners to consider this group of people as they embark on school buildings.

“We have services for parents which empower them to have good parental skills to be able to care for these children, as most family discriminate and limit their children with disabilities, by not giving them equal opportunities,” she explained.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana