Nation
FG Declares Support For Formalisation Of National Elders Parliament
The Federal Government yesterday declared support for the formalisation of National Elders Parliament (NEP) as alternative conflict resolution mechanism.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said this at the Consultative Stakeholders Meeting by senior citizens held in Abuja.
Mustapha, represented by Public Department, in SGF Office, Mrs Veronica Agugu, Director described elders as custodians of societal customs and morality which the society could utilise for moral and economic development.
“The elderly in any society are composite resource which the society can utilise its social, moral and economic development.
“The senior citizens are custodians of society’s customs, traditions and morality due to the enormous experience they have gathered over the years.
“They have the capacity and potential to contribute and impact positively on their communities to enhance Government programmes, support structure for educating, learning, conflict resolutions mechanism and serve as alternative dispute, reconciliation and resolution platforms,” he said.
The SGF, who lauded Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) for its innovative programmes, said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would welcome procedures that would engage veterans in the national elders parliament.
Mustapha affirmed the determination of the Federal Government to work with COSROPIN and IFAN in advancing and activating laudable initiatives.
He assured of the FG’s commitment to issues of the elderly as demonstrated through robust programmes as Pension Transitional Arrangement Department (PTAD), National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and National Health Insurance (NHIS).
President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) Sen. Eze Ajoku, said that National Elders Parliament (NEP) was a consultative socio-cultural alternative conflict resolution platform.
Ajoku said that the parliament was a non-religious, non-political platform that would use wisdom, counsel and experience of the elderly to contribute to the promotion of peace and conflict resolution.
“The National Elders’ Parliament is a project designed to maximally utilise the wisdom, experience and network of elder statesmen of Nigeria with integrity and pedigree drawn from various geo-political zones of the country,” he said.
Ajoku ascribed the National Elders Parliament, passage of Older Persons Rights and Privileges bill to the doggedness of COSROPIN in advocating for improved welfare for elders.
He said, “COSROPIN is out to restore the dignity and right positioning of senior citizens in the country.
“In many communities, Senior Citizens are already playing this role of conflict resolution and community watches and gate keepers.”
The coalition boss, who described elders as conscience of communities, called for the formalisation of these roles through elders parliament.
Earlier, Chairman of the Parliament Prof Tunde Adeniran, emphasised the importance of elders parliament in the national, continental and global clamour for peace.
Adeniran noted the inevitability of conflicts in societies, saying that peace would remain a mirage until things were done rightly.
Coordinator, International Federation on Ageing in Nigeria (IFAN) Mr Ike Willie-Nwobu, said that National Elders Parliament would use the productivity of the elderly for national development.
Willie-Nwobu, who condemned the marginalisation of elders, said creation of National Elders Parliament was paramount to bringing about equity.
He said, “We have children and youth parliament and now elderly parliament, which will be completed, erasing the politics of exclusion and marginalisation of elders and seniors.”
Nation
Covid-19: Nigeria Reports 1,149 New Cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,149 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), the highest number of infections in any single day since last February.
With the latest figure, the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 184,593.
The NCDC, which disclosed this on its official website handle yesterday morning, said the 1,149 include the 393 reported from Lagos on Tuesday.
The new infections were an increase from the 357 cases reported on Tuesday.
According to the NCDC, the surge is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant and the low vaccination rate in the country.
It said that the number of known active cases in Nigeria stood at 14,619, an increase from the 13,756 cases reported on Tuesday.
The public health agency did not state the percentage of the Delta variant in the active cases in the country.
The NCDC stated that seven patients succumbed to the disease on Wednesday and this raised the country’s total fatalities to 2,236.
It said the 1,149 new cases were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the NCDC, Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 680 cases, followed by Rivers with 157 and Akwa Ibom with 94.
Oyo State reported 56; Edo 36; FCT 34; Ogun 31; Ekiti 20 and Delta 16.
Abia, Nasarawa and Osun five each; Cross River, four; Plateau three; Sokoto two and Kano one.
The NCDC stated that Nigeria had now successfully treated 167,738 Covid-19 cases in the aftermath of the discharge of 279 patients on Wednesday.
It added that about 2,648,684 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Nigeria, a country with a population in excess of 200 million people.
As the world struggles to combat variants of Covid-19, the NCDC said it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to see an end to the pandemic in Nigeria.
The centre appealed to Nigerians to be cautious as they engage in their daily activities, noting that the virus is not a respecter of anyone.
NCDC urged Nigerians to take the vaccines, noting that it was still the safest way to curtail infection.
Nation
Nurses Demand Better Work Conditions As NARD’s Strike Persists
Nurses have urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, improve the welfare and working conditions of health workers in the country for improved services.
They made the call on the heels of the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which has crippled healthcare delivery and access in public hospitals across the country.
The nurses made their demands known at a five-day “Train the Trainer’’ workshop under the National Surgical, Obstetric, Anaesthesia, and Nursing Plan for Nigeria (NSOANP) in partnership with Smile Train in Abuja yesterday.
The former President, National Association of Nigerian Pediatric Nurses, Mrs Olubunmi Lawal-Aiyedun, said, “people are dying; so many things are wrong with the health system.
“I call on government to do the needful, we need to change the narrative and call off the strike.’’
Lawal-Aiyedun, who said that doctors needed to be comfortable to be able to put in their best, added that “it is not easy putting your life on the line daily to ensure the health of others.
“In many hospitals, you find that one nurse is attached to about 30 to 40 patients. There is gross lack of adequate health professionals.’’
She, however, urged nurses to continue to put in their best in delivering a global standard of healthcare.
She said that nurses and midwives used flashlight to take deliveries in some Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs)
“And in some cases where a child is asphyxiated, that is, he or she cannot breathe and needs the aid of medical equipment, such tool is not available.
“In the past, the child is held with the head down and feet up and tapped on the back to get them to breathe again.
Unfortunately, several decades later, this is still being done because the infrastructure and enabling environment are not there.’’
The Assistant Director, Nursing, National Hospital, Abuja, Mrs Blessing Opara, said that the workshop was to freshen the knowledge of nurses in public hospitals to enable them to function optimally.
Opara also said that nurses were working under difficult conditions, saying “instead of nursing four patients, we nurse 20 or more in a shift.
“Manpower is the major challenge that nurses face in providing healthcare today.’’
Mrs Morayo Eboh, a Principal Nursing Officer at Defence Intelligence College, Karu, Abuja, said that the lack of modern equipment was another challenge nurses faced in supporting healthcare delivery.
Eboh, who is also a Critical Care Nurse, called for better communication and collaboration between healthcare professionals and for an end to the protocols that prevent the delivery of emergency healthcare to patients.
She said “you tend to see many nurses improvising due to the lack of medical equipment that should ordinarily be available in health facilities and so they are forced to do the best they can with what is available.
“Synergy and communication among professionals are important when rendering quality care to patients and reducing preventable deaths,” she added.
Nation
Enugu New CP Reads Riot Act
The newly posted Commissioner of Police for Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has warned men and officers of the command that acts of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, corrupt practices, disrespect for fundamental human rights and laxity would not be tolerated under his watch.
CP Abubakar Lawal, gave the warning while addressing officers and Men of the Command, at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Enugu.
He, however reiterated his resolve to strengthen and improve existing policing structures and strategies, with a view to enhancing public security and safety in the State.
CP Lawal therefore ordered Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical Teams of the Command to ensure they dominated the public security space in order to build confidence, charging them to maximise the Community Policing Strategy and ensure they partner, cooperate and build better goodwill with security stakeholders within their areas of responsibility.
He further tasked Officers and Men of the Command to remain resilient, resolute and professional in the discharge of their duties, while eschewing acts of indiscipline, corrupt practices, disrespect for fundamental human rights and laxity, warning that anything in the contrary will not be tolerated.
Consequently, the Enugu State Police Boss made it clear that he will not hesitate to deploy the Carrot and Stick approach in ensuring commendable acts of personnel were duly rewarded, while condemnable ones would be equally punished.
The Conference was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, including Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Units/Sections, as well as selected Officers and Men of the Command.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
