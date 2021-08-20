FG Declares Support For Formalisation Of National Elders Parliament

Nurses have urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, improve the welfare and working conditions of health workers in the country for improved services.

They made the call on the heels of the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which has crippled healthcare delivery and access in public hospitals across the country.

The nurses made their demands known at a five-day “Train the Trainer’’ workshop under the National Surgical, Obstetric, Anaesthesia, and Nursing Plan for Nigeria (NSOANP) in partnership with Smile Train in Abuja yesterday.

The former President, National Association of Nigerian Pediatric Nurses, Mrs Olubunmi Lawal-Aiyedun, said, “people are dying; so many things are wrong with the health system.

“I call on government to do the needful, we need to change the narrative and call off the strike.’’

Lawal-Aiyedun, who said that doctors needed to be comfortable to be able to put in their best, added that “it is not easy putting your life on the line daily to ensure the health of others.

“In many hospitals, you find that one nurse is attached to about 30 to 40 patients. There is gross lack of adequate health professionals.’’

She, however, urged nurses to continue to put in their best in delivering a global standard of healthcare.

She said that nurses and midwives used flashlight to take deliveries in some Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs)

“And in some cases where a child is asphyxiated, that is, he or she cannot breathe and needs the aid of medical equipment, such tool is not available.

“In the past, the child is held with the head down and feet up and tapped on the back to get them to breathe again.

Unfortunately, several decades later, this is still being done because the infrastructure and enabling environment are not there.’’

The Assistant Director, Nursing, National Hospital, Abuja, Mrs Blessing Opara, said that the workshop was to freshen the knowledge of nurses in public hospitals to enable them to function optimally.

Opara also said that nurses were working under difficult conditions, saying “instead of nursing four patients, we nurse 20 or more in a shift.

“Manpower is the major challenge that nurses face in providing healthcare today.’’

Mrs Morayo Eboh, a Principal Nursing Officer at Defence Intelligence College, Karu, Abuja, said that the lack of modern equipment was another challenge nurses faced in supporting healthcare delivery.

Eboh, who is also a Critical Care Nurse, called for better communication and collaboration between healthcare professionals and for an end to the protocols that prevent the delivery of emergency healthcare to patients.

She said “you tend to see many nurses improvising due to the lack of medical equipment that should ordinarily be available in health facilities and so they are forced to do the best they can with what is available.

“Synergy and communication among professionals are important when rendering quality care to patients and reducing preventable deaths,” she added.